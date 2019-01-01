QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Shore Bancshares Inc is a financial holding company. It offers personalized banking, insurance and investment services to families and businesses in the Mid-Atlantic region. The group offer products and services such as retail brokerage, trust services, consumer banking, Loan products, card service and various other insurance product such as property and casualty, life, marine, individual health and long-term care insurance.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3700.460 0.0900
REV19.860M20.652M792.000K

Analyst Ratings

Shore Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shore Bancshares (SHBI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ: SHBI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shore Bancshares's (SHBI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Shore Bancshares (SHBI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ: SHBI) was reported by Piper Sandler on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting SHBI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.31% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Shore Bancshares (SHBI)?

A

The stock price for Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ: SHBI) is $20.89 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shore Bancshares (SHBI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 23, 2022.

Q

When is Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) reporting earnings?

A

Shore Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Shore Bancshares (SHBI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shore Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Shore Bancshares (SHBI) operate in?

A

Shore Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.