|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.370
|0.460
|0.0900
|REV
|19.860M
|20.652M
|792.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ: SHBI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Shore Bancshares’s space includes: Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK), Peoples Financial Servs (NASDAQ:PFIS), SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK), CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF).
The latest price target for Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ: SHBI) was reported by Piper Sandler on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting SHBI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.31% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ: SHBI) is $20.89 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 23, 2022.
Shore Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Shore Bancshares.
Shore Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.