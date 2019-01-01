QQQ
Range
3.34 - 3.67
Vol / Avg.
153.8K/241.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.31 - 16.61
Mkt Cap
236.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.52
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
70M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Hyperfine Inc is a medical device company that created Swoop, a portable MRI system. It has designed Swoop to enable rapid diagnoses and treatment for every patient regardless of income, resources, or location, pushing the boundaries of conventional imaging technology and expanding patient access to life-saving care. The Swoop Portable MR Imaging System produces images at a lower magnetic field strength, allowing clinicians to quickly scan, diagnose and treat patients in various clinical settings.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hyperfine Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hyperfine (HYPR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hyperfine (NASDAQ: HYPR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hyperfine's (HYPR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hyperfine (HYPR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hyperfine

Q

Current Stock Price for Hyperfine (HYPR)?

A

The stock price for Hyperfine (NASDAQ: HYPR) is $3.38 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hyperfine (HYPR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hyperfine.

Q

When is Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) reporting earnings?

A

Hyperfine’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Hyperfine (HYPR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hyperfine.

Q

What sector and industry does Hyperfine (HYPR) operate in?

A

Hyperfine is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.