QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.7M
Div / Yield
16.4/2.84%
52 Wk
419.14 - 677.76
Mkt Cap
236.5B
Payout Ratio
96
Open
-
P/E
38.5
EPS
4.65
Shares
409.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 17 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 11:46AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 9:27AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 12:14PM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 2:29PM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 1:52PM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 5:50AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 2:45PM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Broadcom--the combined entity of Broadcom and Avago--boasts a highly diverse product portfolio across an array of end markets. Avago focused primarily on radio frequency filters and amplifiers used in high-end smartphones, such as the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy devices, in addition to an assortment of solutions for wired infrastructure, enterprise storage, and industrial end markets. Legacy Broadcom targeted networking semiconductors, such as switch and physical layer chips, broadband products (such as television set-top box processors), and connectivity chips that handle standards such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The company has acquired Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec's enterprise security business to bolster its offerings in software.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS7.7407.810 0.0700
REV7.360B7.407B47.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Broadcom Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Broadcom (AVGO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Broadcom's (AVGO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Broadcom (AVGO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) was reported by Barclays on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 700.00 expecting AVGO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.22% upside). 46 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Broadcom (AVGO)?

A

The stock price for Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is $577.46 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Broadcom (AVGO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2021.

Q

When is Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) reporting earnings?

A

Broadcom’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 3, 2022.

Q

Is Broadcom (AVGO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Broadcom.

Q

What sector and industry does Broadcom (AVGO) operate in?

A

Broadcom is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.