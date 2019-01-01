|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|3.010
|3.230
|0.2200
|REV
|10.420B
|10.697B
|277.000M
You can purchase shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Qualcomm’s space includes: Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV), Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) and F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV).
The latest price target for Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) was reported by Mizuho on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 210.00 expecting QCOM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.01% upside). 39 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) is $167.98 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Qualcomm (QCOM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-02.
Qualcomm’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Qualcomm.
Qualcomm is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.