Range
155.79 - 168.36
Vol / Avg.
12.6M/10.6M
Div / Yield
2.72/1.68%
52 Wk
122.17 - 193.58
Mkt Cap
189.3B
Payout Ratio
30.81
Open
156.89
P/E
18.51
EPS
3.02
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G and 4G networks. The firm is a leader in 5G network technology as well. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones and chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.0103.230 0.2200
REV10.420B10.697B277.000M

Analyst Ratings

Qualcomm Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Qualcomm (QCOM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Qualcomm's (QCOM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Qualcomm (QCOM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) was reported by Mizuho on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 210.00 expecting QCOM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.01% upside). 39 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Qualcomm (QCOM)?

A

The stock price for Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) is $167.98 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Qualcomm (QCOM) pay a dividend?

A

The next Qualcomm (QCOM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-02.

Q

When is Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) reporting earnings?

A

Qualcomm’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Qualcomm (QCOM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Qualcomm.

Q

What sector and industry does Qualcomm (QCOM) operate in?

A

Qualcomm is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.