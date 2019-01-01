Myomo Inc is a medical robotics company. It develops, designs, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces (orthoses) to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals that have suffered a stroke, spinal cord or nerve injury such as brachial plexus injury, or other neuro-muscular disability such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or multiple sclerosis (MS). The company's products are referred to patients at leading rehabilitation facilities, including Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Massachusetts General Hospital, Kennedy Krieger Institute, Loma Linda Medical Center and twenty VA hospitals, among others.