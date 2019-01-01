QQQ
Range
1.24 - 1.24
Vol / Avg.
2.1K/107.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.13 - 3.42
Mkt Cap
174.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.24
P/E
1.92
EPS
-0.3
Shares
140.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 5:28AM
Benzinga - Jun 11, 2021, 11:34AM
Benzinga - Jun 11, 2021, 11:32AM
Benzinga - Jun 10, 2021, 3:11PM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Cheetah Mobile Inc along with its subsidiaries principally engaged in the provision of internet services including the provision of utility products and related services and mobile entrainment services and artificial intelligence (AI) and other services. It operates in two segments: Internet business and AI and others. Most of the firm's revenue gets derived from the internet business segment that provides mobile advertising services to advertising customers worldwide, as well as selling advertisements and referring user traffic on its mobile and PC platforms. Geographically, it derives the majority of revenue from PRC.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.050
REV30.435M

Analyst Ratings

Cheetah Mobile Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE: CMCM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cheetah Mobile's (CMCM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cheetah Mobile (NYSE: CMCM) was reported by Jefferies on August 5, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.90 expecting CMCM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 133.80% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cheetah Mobile (CMCM)?

A

The stock price for Cheetah Mobile (NYSE: CMCM) is $1.2404 last updated Today at 2:53:23 PM.

Q

Does Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 9, 2020 to stockholders of record on June 22, 2020.

Q

When is Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) reporting earnings?

A

Cheetah Mobile’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 22, 2022.

Q

Is Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cheetah Mobile.

Q

What sector and industry does Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) operate in?

A

Cheetah Mobile is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.