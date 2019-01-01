Cheetah Mobile Inc along with its subsidiaries principally engaged in the provision of internet services including the provision of utility products and related services and mobile entrainment services and artificial intelligence (AI) and other services. It operates in two segments: Internet business and AI and others. Most of the firm's revenue gets derived from the internet business segment that provides mobile advertising services to advertising customers worldwide, as well as selling advertisements and referring user traffic on its mobile and PC platforms. Geographically, it derives the majority of revenue from PRC.