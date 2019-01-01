|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.050
|REV
|30.435M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE: CMCM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Cheetah Mobile’s space includes: Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET), CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD), VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC), Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) and Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR).
The latest price target for Cheetah Mobile (NYSE: CMCM) was reported by Jefferies on August 5, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.90 expecting CMCM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 133.80% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Cheetah Mobile (NYSE: CMCM) is $1.2404 last updated Today at 2:53:23 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 9, 2020 to stockholders of record on June 22, 2020.
Cheetah Mobile’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 22, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cheetah Mobile.
Cheetah Mobile is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.