VolitionRX Ltd is a US-based multi-national life sciences company. It is engaged in developing easy to use blood-based tests to accurately diagnose a range of cancers. The development pipeline includes assays to be used for symptomatic patients or asymptomatic populations. The company has developed more than 30 blood-based assays to detect specific biomarkers. It also develops Nucleosomics tests for several major cancers including CRC, pancreatic, lung and aggressive prostate. In addition, the company engages in the process of developing HyperGenomics tissue and blood-based tests to determine disease subtype following initial diagnosis and to help decide the appropriate therapy.

VolitionRX Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VolitionRX (VNRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VolitionRX (AMEX: VNRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VolitionRX's (VNRX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VolitionRX.

Q

What is the target price for VolitionRX (VNRX) stock?

A

The latest price target for VolitionRX (AMEX: VNRX) was reported by Aegis Capital on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting VNRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 223.74% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for VolitionRX (VNRX)?

A

The stock price for VolitionRX (AMEX: VNRX) is $2.78 last updated Today at 3:23:35 PM.

Q

Does VolitionRX (VNRX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for VolitionRX.

Q

When is VolitionRX (AMEX:VNRX) reporting earnings?

A

VolitionRX’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is VolitionRX (VNRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VolitionRX.

Q

What sector and industry does VolitionRX (VNRX) operate in?

A

VolitionRX is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.