Range
21.3 - 21.6
Vol / Avg.
3.7M/3.4M
Div / Yield
1.68/7.81%
52 Wk
17.8 - 23
Mkt Cap
10.3B
Payout Ratio
46.15
Open
21.41
P/E
6.13
EPS
0.83
Shares
478.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Ares Capital Corp is a United States-based closed-ended specialty finance company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company focuses on investing primarily in U.S. middle-market companies with investment opportunities as well as in larger companies. Its portfolio comprises of first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, and mezzanine debt (subordinated unsecured loan), which may include equity components that are diversified by industry and sector. The company may invest in preferred and common equity investments to a lesser proportion. Its revenue mainly consists of interest and dividend income received from the investment made.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4900.580 0.0900
REV459.140M529.000M69.860M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ares Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ares Capital (ARCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ares Capital's (ARCC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ares Capital (ARCC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) was reported by Raymond James on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting ARCC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.88% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ares Capital (ARCC)?

A

The stock price for Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) is $21.52 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ares Capital (ARCC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Ares Capital (ARCC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) reporting earnings?

A

Ares Capital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Ares Capital (ARCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ares Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Ares Capital (ARCC) operate in?

A

Ares Capital is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.