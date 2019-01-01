QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Travelzoo acts as a publisher of travel and entertainment offers. It operates in three segments. Travelzoo North America segment consists of operations in Canada and the U.S.; Travelzoo Europe segment consists of operations in France, Germany, Spain, and the U.K.; and Jack's Flight Club segment consists of subscription revenue from premium members to access and receive flight deals from Jack's Flight Club via email or via Android or Apple mobile applications. The company derives its revenue through advertising fees including listing fees paid by travel, entertainment, and local businesses to advertise their offers on the company's media properties. Most of the company's revenue is derived from North America.

Travelzoo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Travelzoo (TZOO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Travelzoo's (TZOO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Travelzoo (TZOO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) was reported by Noble Capital Markets on April 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting TZOO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 86.72% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Travelzoo (TZOO)?

A

The stock price for Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) is $9.64 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Travelzoo (TZOO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Travelzoo.

Q

When is Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) reporting earnings?

A

Travelzoo’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Travelzoo (TZOO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Travelzoo.

Q

What sector and industry does Travelzoo (TZOO) operate in?

A

Travelzoo is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.