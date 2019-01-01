|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Travelzoo’s space includes: MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX), Fang Holdings (NYSE:SFUN), Cian (NYSE:CIAN), Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX).
The latest price target for Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) was reported by Noble Capital Markets on April 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting TZOO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 86.72% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) is $9.64 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Travelzoo.
Travelzoo’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Travelzoo.
Travelzoo is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.