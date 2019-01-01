QQQ
Range
79.07 - 79.18
Vol / Avg.
149.9K/4.8M
Div / Yield
1.8/2.28%
52 Wk
74.01 - 85.61
Mkt Cap
66.5B
Payout Ratio
70.2
Open
79.14
P/E
30.92
EPS
0.18
Shares
840.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples. Industry: Household Products
Since its founding in 1806, Colgate-Palmolive has grown to become a leading global consumer product company. In addition to its namesake oral care line, the firm manufactures shampoos, shower gels, deodorants, and home care products that are sold in over 200 countries around the world (international sales account for about 75% of its consolidated total, including approximately 50% from emerging regions). It also owns specialty pet food maker Hill's, which sells its products through veterinarians and specialty pet retailers.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7900.790 0.0000
REV4.430B4.403B-27.000M

Analyst Ratings

Colgate-Palmolive Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Colgate-Palmolive (CL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Colgate-Palmolive's (CL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Colgate-Palmolive (CL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) was reported by Bernstein on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 83.00 expecting CL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.94% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Colgate-Palmolive (CL)?

A

The stock price for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) is $79.09 last updated Today at 2:35:08 PM.

Q

Does Colgate-Palmolive (CL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 21, 2022.

Q

When is Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) reporting earnings?

A

Colgate-Palmolive’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Colgate-Palmolive (CL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Colgate-Palmolive.

Q

What sector and industry does Colgate-Palmolive (CL) operate in?

A

Colgate-Palmolive is in the Consumer Staples sector and Household Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.