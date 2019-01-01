|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.790
|0.790
|0.0000
|REV
|4.430B
|4.403B
|-27.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Colgate-Palmolive’s space includes: Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC), Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB), Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) and Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA).
The latest price target for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) was reported by Bernstein on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 83.00 expecting CL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.94% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) is $79.09 last updated Today at 2:35:08 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 21, 2022.
Colgate-Palmolive’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Colgate-Palmolive.
Colgate-Palmolive is in the Consumer Staples sector and Household Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.