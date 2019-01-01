QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Usana Health Sciences Inc is a U.S.-based company that is principally engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling science-based nutritional and personal-care products. The company operates through direct selling. It owns a number of product lines, such as Essentials, which contains core vitamin and mineral supplements; Optimizers, which includes targeted supplements for individuals' health and nutritional needs; Foods, which consists of low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products; and Sense Beautiful Science, which contains personal-care products related to skin and hair. The company conducts business worldwide, including Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, with the majority of its revenue generated from markets outside the United States.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2801.030 -0.2500
REV271.930M267.299M-4.631M

Usana Health Sciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Usana Health Sciences (USNA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Usana Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Usana Health Sciences's (USNA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Usana Health Sciences (USNA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Usana Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA) was reported by Roth Capital on February 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 126.00 expecting USNA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 46.12% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Usana Health Sciences (USNA)?

A

The stock price for Usana Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA) is $86.23 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Usana Health Sciences (USNA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Usana Health Sciences.

Q

When is Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) reporting earnings?

A

Usana Health Sciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Usana Health Sciences (USNA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Usana Health Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Usana Health Sciences (USNA) operate in?

A

Usana Health Sciences is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.