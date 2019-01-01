|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.280
|1.030
|-0.2500
|REV
|271.930M
|267.299M
|-4.631M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Usana Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Usana Health Sciences’s space includes: Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ:OLPX), NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV), Revlon (NYSE:REV), Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) and Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF).
The latest price target for Usana Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA) was reported by Roth Capital on February 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 126.00 expecting USNA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 46.12% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Usana Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA) is $86.23 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Usana Health Sciences.
Usana Health Sciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Usana Health Sciences.
Usana Health Sciences is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.