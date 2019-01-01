Tantech Holdings Ltd manufactures bamboo charcoal-based products. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in the production and distribution of household products along with trading business which involves the export of charcoal products. It also manufactures electric double-layer capacitors carbon materials and low emission barbecue charcoal. Its product portfolio includes air purifiers and humidifiers, underfloor humidity control, pillows and mattresses, wardrobe deodorizers, mousepads, and wrist mats, refrigerator deodorant, and charcoal toilet cleaner disks. Its segments are Consumer products, Electric vehicles, and Trading.