Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Tantech Holdings Ltd manufactures bamboo charcoal-based products. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in the production and distribution of household products along with trading business which involves the export of charcoal products. It also manufactures electric double-layer capacitors carbon materials and low emission barbecue charcoal. Its product portfolio includes air purifiers and humidifiers, underfloor humidity control, pillows and mattresses, wardrobe deodorizers, mousepads, and wrist mats, refrigerator deodorant, and charcoal toilet cleaner disks. Its segments are Consumer products, Electric vehicles, and Trading.

Tantech Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tantech Hldgs (TANH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tantech Hldgs (NASDAQ: TANH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tantech Hldgs's (TANH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tantech Hldgs (TANH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tantech Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Tantech Hldgs (TANH)?

A

The stock price for Tantech Hldgs (NASDAQ: TANH) is $0.2399 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tantech Hldgs (TANH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tantech Hldgs.

Q

When is Tantech Hldgs (NASDAQ:TANH) reporting earnings?

A

Tantech Hldgs’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 22, 2022.

Q

Is Tantech Hldgs (TANH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tantech Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Tantech Hldgs (TANH) operate in?

A

Tantech Hldgs is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.