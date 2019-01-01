USD Partners LP is engaged in energy-related logistics assets which include rail terminals and other midstream infrastructure. The company operates its business through two reportable segments Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment operates Hardisty and Casper terminal where Hardisty loads various crude oil and Casper terminal is engaged in storage and blending of crude oil and the Fleet Services segment provides railcar services; and fleet services related to the transportation of liquid hydrocarbons and biofuels. The group operates its business primarily through the United States and Canada and generates a majority of its revenue from the Terminalling services.