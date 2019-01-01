QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/62.5K
Div / Yield
0.47/8.17%
52 Wk
4.72 - 8.27
Mkt Cap
154.6M
Payout Ratio
50.73
Open
-
P/E
6.45
EPS
0.13
Shares
27.2M
Outstanding
USD Partners LP is engaged in energy-related logistics assets which include rail terminals and other midstream infrastructure. The company operates its business through two reportable segments Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment operates Hardisty and Casper terminal where Hardisty loads various crude oil and Casper terminal is engaged in storage and blending of crude oil and the Fleet Services segment provides railcar services; and fleet services related to the transportation of liquid hydrocarbons and biofuels. The group operates its business primarily through the United States and Canada and generates a majority of its revenue from the Terminalling services.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.180

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-02

REV30.610M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

USD Partners Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy USD Partners (USDP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of USD Partners (NYSE: USDP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are USD Partners's (USDP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for USD Partners.

Q

What is the target price for USD Partners (USDP) stock?

A

The latest price target for USD Partners (NYSE: USDP) was reported by B of A Securities on July 1, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting USDP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 128.87% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for USD Partners (USDP)?

A

The stock price for USD Partners (NYSE: USDP) is $5.68 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does USD Partners (USDP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2022.

Q

When is USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) reporting earnings?

A

USD Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is USD Partners (USDP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for USD Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does USD Partners (USDP) operate in?

A

USD Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.