TCG BDC Inc is the United States-based externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt investments in U.S. middle-market companies. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective through direct origination of secured debt, including first lien senior secured loans and second lien senior secured loans, with the balance of its assets invested in higher-yielding investments. The company generates revenues in the form of interest income from the investments it holds.