Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
1.6K/249.7K
Div / Yield
1.28/9.26%
52 Wk
11.82 - 14.44
Mkt Cap
740M
Payout Ratio
46.21
Open
-
P/E
4.99
EPS
0.87
Shares
53.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
TCG BDC Inc is the United States-based externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt investments in U.S. middle-market companies. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective through direct origination of secured debt, including first lien senior secured loans and second lien senior secured loans, with the balance of its assets invested in higher-yielding investments. The company generates revenues in the form of interest income from the investments it holds.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3900.400 0.0100
REV44.100M43.972M-128.000K

Analyst Ratings

TCG BDC Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy TCG BDC (CGBD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ: CGBD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are TCG BDC's (CGBD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for TCG BDC (CGBD) stock?

A

The latest price target for TCG BDC (NASDAQ: CGBD) was reported by Oppenheimer on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting CGBD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.54% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TCG BDC (CGBD)?

A

The stock price for TCG BDC (NASDAQ: CGBD) is $13.82 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TCG BDC (CGBD) pay a dividend?

A

The next TCG BDC (CGBD) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.

Q

When is TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) reporting earnings?

A

TCG BDC’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is TCG BDC (CGBD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TCG BDC.

Q

What sector and industry does TCG BDC (CGBD) operate in?

A

TCG BDC is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.