|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.390
|0.400
|0.0100
|REV
|44.100M
|43.972M
|-128.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ: CGBD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in TCG BDC’s space includes: BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC), Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN), Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ:DHIL), P10 (NYSE:PX) and Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL).
The latest price target for TCG BDC (NASDAQ: CGBD) was reported by Oppenheimer on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting CGBD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.54% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for TCG BDC (NASDAQ: CGBD) is $13.82 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next TCG BDC (CGBD) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.
TCG BDC’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for TCG BDC.
TCG BDC is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.