Sector: Financials. Industry: Consumer Finance
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd is an online consumer finance platform. The group is engaged primarily in online direct sales services and online consumer financial services for its customers in China. It offers online direct sales with installment payment terms and offers installment purchase loans and personal installment loans mainly through its retail and online consumer finance platform www.fenqile.com, and its mobile application to young adults between the age of 18 and 36 in the People's Republic of China. The company also finances the loans with proceeds from partnering peer-to-peer lending platforms, commercial banks, and other financial institutions. Geographically, it derives revenue from China.

LexinFintech Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LexinFintech Holdings (LX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ: LX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LexinFintech Holdings's (LX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for LexinFintech Holdings (LX) stock?

A

The latest price target for LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ: LX) was reported by UBS on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.30 expecting LX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.51% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for LexinFintech Holdings (LX)?

A

The stock price for LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ: LX) is $3.51 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LexinFintech Holdings (LX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LexinFintech Holdings.

Q

When is LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) reporting earnings?

A

LexinFintech Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 17, 2022.

Q

Is LexinFintech Holdings (LX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LexinFintech Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does LexinFintech Holdings (LX) operate in?

A

LexinFintech Holdings is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.