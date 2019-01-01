QQQ
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. Its investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. It seeks to achieve our investment objective primarily through investments in debt securities of middle-market companies. The group generates returns through a combination of the receipt of contractual interest payments on debt investments and origination and similar fees, and, to a lesser extent, equity appreciation through options, warrants, conversion rights or direct equity investments.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3200.310 -0.0100
REV41.450M39.581M-1.869M

BlackRock TCP Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ: TCPC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BlackRock TCP Capital's (TCPC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) stock?

A

The latest price target for BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ: TCPC) was reported by Wells Fargo on October 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.25 expecting TCPC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.63% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)?

A

The stock price for BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ: TCPC) is $13.49 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) pay a dividend?

A

The next BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) reporting earnings?

A

BlackRock TCP Capital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BlackRock TCP Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) operate in?

A

BlackRock TCP Capital is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.