BlackRock TCP Capital Corp is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. Its investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. It seeks to achieve our investment objective primarily through investments in debt securities of middle-market companies. The group generates returns through a combination of the receipt of contractual interest payments on debt investments and origination and similar fees, and, to a lesser extent, equity appreciation through options, warrants, conversion rights or direct equity investments.