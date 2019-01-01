QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
39.3 - 43.16
Vol / Avg.
1.5M/2.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
23.18 - 53.03
Mkt Cap
7.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
39.94
P/E
46.94
EPS
0.24
Shares
177.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 6:40AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 1:13PM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 12:01PM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 11:19AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 8:08AM
Benzinga - Dec 30, 2021, 4:25PM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 5:15PM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 9:27AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 9:23AM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 10:40AM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 10:36AM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 10:34AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 7:58AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 5:44AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 6:15PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:36PM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 3:39PM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 3:32PM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 11:02AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 4:22PM
load more
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
MP Materials Corp focuses on restoring the full rare earth supply chain to the United States of America. It owns and operates Mountain Pass, the only integrated rare earth mining and processing site in North America. The company delivers approximately 15% of global rare earth supply with a long-term focus on Neodymium-Praseodymium (NdPr), a crucial input to the powering of electric vehicles, wind turbines, drones, robots and many other advanced technologies.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.220

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV86.650M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MP Materials Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MP Materials (MP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MP Materials's (MP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MP Materials (MP) stock?

A

The latest price target for MP Materials (NYSE: MP) was reported by Benchmark on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MP Materials (MP)?

A

The stock price for MP Materials (NYSE: MP) is $42.945 last updated Today at 5:02:41 PM.

Q

Does MP Materials (MP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MP Materials.

Q

When is MP Materials (NYSE:MP) reporting earnings?

A

MP Materials’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is MP Materials (MP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MP Materials.

Q

What sector and industry does MP Materials (MP) operate in?

A

MP Materials is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.