QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
16.15 - 18.08
Vol / Avg.
2.4M/1.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.81 - 32.29
Mkt Cap
7.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
16.29
P/E
24.95
EPS
0.2
Shares
409.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 hour ago
Benzinga - 1 hour ago
Benzinga - 2 hours ago
Benzinga - 2 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 2:29PM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 10:30AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 10:14AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 10:13AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 8:10AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 7:17AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 8:20AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 5:19AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 9:05AM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 10:32AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 7:50AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 7:31AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 7:29AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 5:09AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 11:01AM
Benzinga - Sep 10, 2021, 1:31PM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 4:01PM
load more
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Playtika Holding Corp is engaged in the gaming business. Some of its games include Board Kings, House of Fun, Poker Heat, Slotomania, and Bingo Blitz. The company has built live game operations services and a proprietary technology platform to support its portfolio of games.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1700.250 0.0800
REV636.970M649.000M12.030M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Playtika Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Playtika Holding (PLTK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Playtika Holding (NASDAQ: PLTK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Playtika Holding's (PLTK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Playtika Holding (PLTK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Playtika Holding (NASDAQ: PLTK) was reported by DA Davidson on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting PLTK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.81% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Playtika Holding (PLTK)?

A

The stock price for Playtika Holding (NASDAQ: PLTK) is $18.01 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Playtika Holding (PLTK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Playtika Holding.

Q

When is Playtika Holding (NASDAQ:PLTK) reporting earnings?

A

Playtika Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Playtika Holding (PLTK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Playtika Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Playtika Holding (PLTK) operate in?

A

Playtika Holding is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.