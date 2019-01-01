|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.170
|0.250
|0.0800
|REV
|636.970M
|649.000M
|12.030M
You can purchase shares of Playtika Holding (NASDAQ: PLTK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Playtika Holding’s space includes: Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ), Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT), DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI).
The latest price target for Playtika Holding (NASDAQ: PLTK) was reported by DA Davidson on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting PLTK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.81% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Playtika Holding (NASDAQ: PLTK) is $18.01 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Playtika Holding.
Playtika Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Playtika Holding.
Playtika Holding is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.