Range
12.16 - 12.5
Vol / Avg.
256.1K/563.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.63 - 15.14
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
12.19
P/E
84.03
EPS
0.33
Shares
163.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 6:11AM
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Perimeter Solutions SA is a global manufacturer of firefighting products and lubricant additives. The Fire Safety business includes formulation and manufacturing of fire management products along with services and pre-treatment solutions for managing wildland, military, industrial and municipal fires. The Oil Additives business produces high quality phosphorous pentasulfide utilized in the preparation of zinc dialkyldithiophosphate based lubricant additives, providing critical anti-wear solutions for end customers.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.980
REV195.414M

Analyst Ratings

Perimeter Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Perimeter Solutions (PRM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Perimeter Solutions's (PRM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Perimeter Solutions (PRM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Perimeter Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for Perimeter Solutions (PRM)?

A

The stock price for Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM) is $12.45 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Perimeter Solutions (PRM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Perimeter Solutions.

Q

When is Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) reporting earnings?

A

Perimeter Solutions’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Perimeter Solutions (PRM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Perimeter Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Perimeter Solutions (PRM) operate in?

A

Perimeter Solutions is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.