Range
290.58 - 300.12
Vol / Avg.
1.4M/1.5M
Div / Yield
2.4/0.81%
52 Wk
278.28 - 374.2
Mkt Cap
104.3B
Payout Ratio
24.75
Open
299.32
P/E
33.41
EPS
3.02
Shares
358.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Estee Lauder is the world leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skincare (58% of fiscal 2021 sales), makeup (26%), fragrance (12%), and haircare (4%) categories, with popular brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer, Jo Malone, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, Too Faced, Origins, Dr. Jart+, and The Ordinary. The firm operates in 150 countries, with 23% of fiscal 2021 revenue stemming from the Americas, 43% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and 34% from Asia-Pacific. The company sells its products through department stores, travel retail, multibrand specialty beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.6403.010 0.3700
REV5.500B5.540B40.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Estee Lauder Cos Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Estee Lauder Cos (EL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE: EL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Estee Lauder Cos's (EL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Estee Lauder Cos (EL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE: EL) was reported by Barclays on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 342.00 expecting EL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.57% upside). 38 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Estee Lauder Cos (EL)?

A

The stock price for Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE: EL) is $290.9 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.

Q

Does Estee Lauder Cos (EL) pay a dividend?

A

The next Estee Lauder Cos (EL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) reporting earnings?

A

Estee Lauder Cos’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Estee Lauder Cos (EL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Estee Lauder Cos.

Q

What sector and industry does Estee Lauder Cos (EL) operate in?

A

Estee Lauder Cos is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.