|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.640
|3.010
|0.3700
|REV
|5.500B
|5.540B
|40.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE: EL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Estee Lauder Cos’s space includes: Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ:OLPX), NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV), Revlon (NYSE:REV), Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) and Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF).
The latest price target for Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE: EL) was reported by Barclays on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 342.00 expecting EL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.57% upside). 38 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE: EL) is $290.9 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.
The next Estee Lauder Cos (EL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.
Estee Lauder Cos’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Estee Lauder Cos.
Estee Lauder Cos is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.