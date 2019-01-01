QQQ
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current dividend income. The company also focuses on the long-term growth of capital as a secondary investment objective.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aberdeen Total Dynamic (AOD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE: AOD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aberdeen Total Dynamic's (AOD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aberdeen Total Dynamic.

Q

What is the target price for Aberdeen Total Dynamic (AOD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aberdeen Total Dynamic

Q

Current Stock Price for Aberdeen Total Dynamic (AOD)?

A

The stock price for Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE: AOD) is $9.44 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aberdeen Total Dynamic (AOD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE:AOD) reporting earnings?

A

Aberdeen Total Dynamic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aberdeen Total Dynamic (AOD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aberdeen Total Dynamic.

Q

What sector and industry does Aberdeen Total Dynamic (AOD) operate in?

A

Aberdeen Total Dynamic is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.