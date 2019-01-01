|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.320
|0.350
|0.0300
|REV
|71.500M
|72.465M
|965.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Hercules Cap (NYSE: HTGC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Hercules Cap’s space includes: Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR), Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC), Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE:APAM), Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) and Patria Investments (NASDAQ:PAX).
The latest price target for Hercules Cap (NYSE: HTGC) was reported by Compass Point on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting HTGC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.52% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Hercules Cap (NYSE: HTGC) is $17.73 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Hercules Cap (HTGC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-08.
Hercules Cap’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Hercules Cap.
Hercules Cap is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.