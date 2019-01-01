QQQ
Range
17.47 - 18.25
Vol / Avg.
2.1M/1.2M
Div / Yield
1.32/7.45%
52 Wk
14.96 - 18.39
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
45.71
Open
18.23
P/E
6.33
EPS
0.2
Shares
119.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Hercules Capital Inc is a specialty finance company engaged in providing senior secured loans to high-growth, venture capital-backed companies in a variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. It invests primarily in structured debt with warrants and, to a lesser extent, in senior debt and equity investments. The company lends to and invests in portfolio companies in various technology-related industries including technology, drug discovery and development, biotechnology, life sciences, healthcare, and sustainable and renewable technology.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3200.350 0.0300
REV71.500M72.465M965.000K

Analyst Ratings

Hercules Cap Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hercules Cap (HTGC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hercules Cap (NYSE: HTGC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hercules Cap's (HTGC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hercules Cap (HTGC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hercules Cap (NYSE: HTGC) was reported by Compass Point on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting HTGC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.52% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hercules Cap (HTGC)?

A

The stock price for Hercules Cap (NYSE: HTGC) is $17.73 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hercules Cap (HTGC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Hercules Cap (HTGC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-08.

Q

When is Hercules Cap (NYSE:HTGC) reporting earnings?

A

Hercules Cap’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Hercules Cap (HTGC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hercules Cap.

Q

What sector and industry does Hercules Cap (HTGC) operate in?

A

Hercules Cap is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.