Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Monday saw 825 companies set new 52-week lows.

Key Facts About Today's 52-Week Lows:

Visa V was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Mobilicom MOB .

. Color Star Technology CSCW shares dropped the most, trading down 3070.81% to reach its new 52-week low.

shares dropped the most, trading down 3070.81% to reach its new 52-week low. Skillsoft SKIL was the biggest winner of the bunch, with shares actually trading up 0.0% after it rebounded from its new 52-week low.

On Monday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

Visa V shares made a new 52-week low of $181.63 on Monday. The stock was down 0.94% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $181.63 on Monday. The stock was down 0.94% for the day. Oracle ORCL stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $63.73. Shares traded down 0.9%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $63.73. Shares traded down 0.9%. AstraZeneca AZN shares set a new yearly low of $53.57 this morning. The stock was down 1.52% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $53.57 this morning. The stock was down 1.52% on the session. Verizon Communications VZ shares hit a yearly low of $39.02. The stock was down 0.82% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $39.02. The stock was down 0.82% on the session. Novartis NVS shares fell to $74.39 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.31%.

shares fell to $74.39 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.31%. United Parcel Service UPS shares set a new yearly low of $161.43 this morning. The stock was down 1.43% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $161.43 this morning. The stock was down 1.43% on the session. Comcast CMCSA stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $30.72. Shares traded down 3.27%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $30.72. Shares traded down 3.27%. Sanofi SNY shares were down 2.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $37.26.

shares were down 2.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $37.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD stock hit a new 52-week low of $45.63. The stock was down 1.67% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $45.63. The stock was down 1.67% on the session. Citigroup C shares moved down 2.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $43.11, drifting down 2.19%.

shares moved down 2.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $43.11, drifting down 2.19%. Rio Tinto RIO stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $51.01. Shares traded down 0.9%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $51.01. Shares traded down 0.9%. Sony Group SONY stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $67.12. Shares traded down 1.68%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $67.12. Shares traded down 1.68%. Prologis PLD shares set a new yearly low of $103.56 this morning. The stock was down 3.56% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $103.56 this morning. The stock was down 3.56% on the session. ServiceNow NOW shares set a new yearly low of $369.72 this morning. The stock was down 1.52% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $369.72 this morning. The stock was down 1.52% on the session. CME Group CME shares were down 1.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $177.87.

shares were down 1.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $177.87. GSK GSK shares fell to $28.97 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.6%.

shares fell to $28.97 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.6%. CSX CSX stock set a new 52-week low of $27.34 on Monday, moving down 0.76%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $27.34 on Monday, moving down 0.76%. Bank of Nova Scotia BNS shares moved down 3.09% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $49.11, drifting down 3.09%.

shares moved down 3.09% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $49.11, drifting down 3.09%. Mitsubishi UFJ Finl Gr MUFG shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.72 on Monday morning, moving down 2.37%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.72 on Monday morning, moving down 2.37%. Equinix EQIX stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $584.03. Shares traded down 1.24%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $584.03. Shares traded down 1.24%. Norfolk Southern NSC stock drifted down 1.77% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $213.06.

stock drifted down 1.77% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $213.06. Charter Communications CHTR stock drifted down 4.02% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $308.41.

stock drifted down 4.02% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $308.41. TC Energy TRP stock hit a yearly low of $42.83. The stock was down 1.64% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $42.83. The stock was down 1.64% for the day. BCE BCE shares fell to $44.57 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.14%.

shares fell to $44.57 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.14%. Takeda Pharmaceutical TAK shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.86 on Monday morning, moving down 0.62%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.86 on Monday morning, moving down 0.62%. National Grid NGG shares set a new 52-week low of $53.41. The stock traded down 3.78%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $53.41. The stock traded down 3.78%. Honda Motor Co HMC shares fell to $23.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.04%.

shares fell to $23.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.04%. FedEx FDX shares set a new yearly low of $145.10 this morning. The stock was down 2.5% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $145.10 this morning. The stock was down 2.5% on the session. Realty Income O shares hit a yearly low of $61.02. The stock was down 0.79% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $61.02. The stock was down 0.79% on the session. Eni E shares made a new 52-week low of $20.51 on Monday. The stock was down 0.38% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $20.51 on Monday. The stock was down 0.38% for the day. Southern Copper SCCO shares hit a yearly low of $42.42. The stock was down 0.55% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $42.42. The stock was down 0.55% on the session. Lloyds Banking Group LYG stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.88. Shares traded down 3.06%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.88. Shares traded down 3.06%. Vodafone Group VOD shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.53 on Monday morning, moving down 2.63%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.53 on Monday morning, moving down 2.63%. Welltower OP WELL stock hit a new 52-week low of $64.95. The stock was down 2.44% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $64.95. The stock was down 2.44% on the session. Manulife Financial MFC stock drifted up 0.22% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.66.

stock drifted up 0.22% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.66. Digital Realty Trust DLR stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $101.63. Shares traded down 1.26%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $101.63. Shares traded down 1.26%. TELUS TU stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.41 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.06%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.41 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.06%. Simon Property Group SPG shares reached a new 52-week low of $87.40 on Monday morning, moving down 2.82%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $87.40 on Monday morning, moving down 2.82%. Warner Bros.Discovery WBD shares set a new yearly low of $11.41 this morning. The stock was down 2.86% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.41 this morning. The stock was down 2.86% on the session. AvalonBay Communities AVB shares set a new 52-week low of $182.30. The stock traded down 1.25%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $182.30. The stock traded down 1.25%. Orange ORAN shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.13 on Monday morning, moving down 1.81%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.13 on Monday morning, moving down 1.81%. Sun Life Finl SLF shares set a new yearly low of $40.27 this morning. The stock was down 0.59% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $40.27 this morning. The stock was down 0.59% on the session. ONEOK OKE stock set a new 52-week low of $51.41 on Monday, moving down 2.08%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $51.41 on Monday, moving down 2.08%. Baker Hughes BKR shares were down 3.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.78.

shares were down 3.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.78. Weyerhaeuser WY shares were down 2.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $28.15.

shares were down 2.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $28.15. Rogers Communications RCI shares hit a yearly low of $39.97. The stock was down 1.57% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $39.97. The stock was down 1.57% on the session. Telefonaktiebolaget L M ERIC stock drifted down 1.09% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.86.

stock drifted down 1.09% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.86. Southwest Airlines LUV shares hit a yearly low of $31.55. The stock was down 1.2% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $31.55. The stock was down 1.2% on the session. Ecopetrol EC stock hit $8.86 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.16%.

stock hit $8.86 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.16%. Northern Trust NTRS shares reached a new 52-week low of $86.70 on Monday morning, moving down 1.66%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $86.70 on Monday morning, moving down 1.66%. Mid-America Apartment MAA stock hit a new 52-week low of $153.69. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $153.69. The stock was down 1.38% on the session. ArcelorMittal MT shares made a new 52-week low of $20.13 on Monday. The stock was down 0.54% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $20.13 on Monday. The stock was down 0.54% for the day. Ventas VTR stock set a new 52-week low of $41.74 on Monday, moving down 3.57%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $41.74 on Monday, moving down 3.57%. Essex Property Trust ESS shares set a new yearly low of $240.08 this morning. The stock was down 1.53% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $240.08 this morning. The stock was down 1.53% on the session. Markel MKL shares hit a yearly low of $1,078.15. The stock was down 1.77% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1,078.15. The stock was down 1.77% on the session. Paramount Global PARAA stock hit $22.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.23%.

stock hit $22.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.23%. Jacobs Solutions J stock drifted down 1.21% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $111.95.

stock drifted down 1.21% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $111.95. Cincinnati Financial CINF stock drifted down 2.18% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $89.59.

stock drifted down 2.18% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $89.59. Koninklijke Philips PHG shares made a new 52-week low of $15.57 on Monday. The stock was down 1.51% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $15.57 on Monday. The stock was down 1.51% for the day. Fleetcor Technologies FLT stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $180.98. Shares traded down 1.3%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $180.98. Shares traded down 1.3%. UDR UDR shares made a new 52-week low of $40.94 on Monday. The stock was down 2.05% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $40.94 on Monday. The stock was down 2.05% for the day. Albertsons Companies ACI shares made a new 52-week low of $24.66 on Monday. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $24.66 on Monday. The stock was down 0.12% for the day. Corebridge Financial CRBG stock set a new 52-week low of $19.97 on Monday, moving down 0.3%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $19.97 on Monday, moving down 0.3%. Paramount Global PARA stock hit $19.81 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.49%.

stock hit $19.81 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.49%. Camden Prop Trust CPT shares set a new 52-week low of $118.08. The stock traded down 1.14%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $118.08. The stock traded down 1.14%. Shinhan Financial Group SHG stock hit $24.53 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.3%.

stock hit $24.53 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.3%. Polestar Automotive PSNY stock set a new 52-week low of $5.73 on Monday, moving down 3.75%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.73 on Monday, moving down 3.75%. Shaw Communications SJR stock set a new 52-week low of $24.33 on Monday, moving down 1.26%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $24.33 on Monday, moving down 1.26%. Liberty Broadband LBRDA shares were down 3.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $77.69.

shares were down 3.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $77.69. POSCO Holdings PKX stock drifted down 3.1% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $39.28.

stock drifted down 3.1% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $39.28. Liberty Broadband LBRDK shares set a new yearly low of $76.85 this morning. The stock was down 4.06% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $76.85 this morning. The stock was down 4.06% on the session. Seagate Tech Hldgs STX shares made a new 52-week low of $56.24 on Monday. The stock was down 2.08% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $56.24 on Monday. The stock was down 2.08% for the day. International Paper IP shares were down 3.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $31.77.

shares were down 3.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $31.77. Kimco Realty KIM stock hit a yearly low of $18.16. The stock was down 3.14% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $18.16. The stock was down 3.14% for the day. Nomura Holdings NMR stock set a new 52-week low of $3.32 on Monday, moving down 0.15%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.32 on Monday, moving down 0.15%. Celanese CE shares hit a yearly low of $88.49. The stock was down 2.4% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $88.49. The stock was down 2.4% on the session. Rexford Industrial Realty REXR shares fell to $54.40 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.15%.

shares fell to $54.40 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.15%. Qiagen QGEN shares fell to $40.85 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.9%.

shares fell to $40.85 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.9%. Regency Centers REG shares set a new 52-week low of $53.06. The stock traded down 2.07%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $53.06. The stock traded down 2.07%. Annaly Capital Management NLY shares moved up 276.37% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $21.12, drifting up 276.37%.

shares moved up 276.37% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $21.12, drifting up 276.37%. WPP WPP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $40.88 and moving down 0.82%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $40.88 and moving down 0.82%. Ally Financial ALLY stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $28.89. Shares traded down 2.95%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $28.89. Shares traded down 2.95%. MarketAxess Holdings MKTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $224.89. The stock was down 0.8% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $224.89. The stock was down 0.8% on the session. Liberty Global LBTYK shares fell to $16.97 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.55%.

shares fell to $16.97 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.55%. Algonquin Power AQN shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.08 on Monday morning, moving down 2.96%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.08 on Monday morning, moving down 2.96%. Lumen Technologies LUMN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.86 and moving down 3.01%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.86 and moving down 3.01%. Healthcare Realty Trust HR shares hit a yearly low of $21.22. The stock was down 2.65% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $21.22. The stock was down 2.65% on the session. AMC Entertainment AMC stock set a new 52-week low of $7.51 on Monday, moving down 4.9%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.51 on Monday, moving down 4.9%. Liberty Global LBTYA stock drifted down 2.82% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.01.

stock drifted down 2.82% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.01. DISH Network DISH shares set a new 52-week low of $14.56. The stock traded down 3.75%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $14.56. The stock traded down 3.75%. Logitech International LOGI shares made a new 52-week low of $44.78 on Monday. The stock was down 2.26% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $44.78 on Monday. The stock was down 2.26% for the day. Medical Properties Trust MPW stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.02. The stock was down 3.13% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.02. The stock was down 3.13% on the session. Federal Realty Investment FRT shares fell to $87.44 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.84%.

shares fell to $87.44 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.84%. Lufax Holding LU stock hit a yearly low of $3.08. The stock was down 1.11% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.08. The stock was down 1.11% for the day. Fortune Brands Home FBHS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $54.59 and moving down 1.53%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $54.59 and moving down 1.53%. SEI Investments SEIC stock hit a yearly low of $50.93. The stock was down 0.93% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $50.93. The stock was down 0.93% for the day. Clarivate CLVT shares fell to $9.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.35%.

shares fell to $9.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.35%. Banco Santander Chile BSAC shares made a new 52-week low of $13.67 on Monday. The stock was down 4.98% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $13.67 on Monday. The stock was down 4.98% for the day. EastGroup Props EGP stock drifted down 3.0% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $145.86.

stock drifted down 3.0% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $145.86. Old Republic Intl ORI shares made a new 52-week low of $20.55 on Monday. The stock was down 1.67% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $20.55 on Monday. The stock was down 1.67% for the day. Alcoa AA stock hit a new 52-week low of $34.65. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $34.65. The stock was down 1.18% on the session. BanColombia CIB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.51 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.45%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.51 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.45%. Elanco Animal Health ELAN shares set a new 52-week low of $12.89. The stock traded down 1.82%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.89. The stock traded down 1.82%. US Foods Hldg USFD shares made a new 52-week low of $26.22 on Monday. The stock was down 1.84% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $26.22 on Monday. The stock was down 1.84% for the day. Qualtrics International XM stock hit a yearly low of $10.02. The stock was down 0.59% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.02. The stock was down 0.59% for the day. Exact Sciences EXAS shares were down 1.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $32.63.

shares were down 1.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $32.63. Brixmor Property Group BRX stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $18.45. Shares traded down 3.03%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $18.45. Shares traded down 3.03%. Popular BPOP shares reached a new 52-week low of $72.01 on Monday morning, moving down 1.49%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $72.01 on Monday morning, moving down 1.49%. Cable One CABO shares set a new yearly low of $915.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.21% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $915.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.21% on the session. Frontier Communications FYBR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.78 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.17%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.78 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.17%. AGNC Investment AGNC stock set a new 52-week low of $9.89 on Monday, moving down 4.8%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.89 on Monday, moving down 4.8%. Stag Industrial STAG shares set a new 52-week low of $28.74. The stock traded down 1.93%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $28.74. The stock traded down 1.93%. Skechers USA SKX stock hit a yearly low of $33.04. The stock was down 2.09% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $33.04. The stock was down 2.09% for the day. FS KKR Capital FSK stock set a new 52-week low of $17.91 on Monday, moving down 2.36%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $17.91 on Monday, moving down 2.36%. Kilroy Realty KRC shares fell to $42.10 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.33%.

shares fell to $42.10 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.33%. CAE CAE stock drifted down 0.58% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.40.

stock drifted down 0.58% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.40. Trex Co TREX stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $43.84. Shares traded down 2.8%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $43.84. Shares traded down 2.8%. First American Financial FAF shares hit a yearly low of $45.74. The stock was down 2.32% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $45.74. The stock was down 2.32% on the session. Lumentum Holdings LITE shares were down 1.43% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $68.85.

shares were down 1.43% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $68.85. Vornado Realty VNO shares set a new yearly low of $23.64 this morning. The stock was down 3.07% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $23.64 this morning. The stock was down 3.07% on the session. Rayonier RYN shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.46 on Monday morning, moving down 3.02%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.46 on Monday morning, moving down 3.02%. Owl Rock Capital ORCC shares hit a yearly low of $11.23. The stock was down 1.39% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.23. The stock was down 1.39% on the session. Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.93 on Monday morning, moving down 3.48%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.93 on Monday morning, moving down 3.48%. GXO Logistics GXO stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $35.43. Shares traded down 2.79%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $35.43. Shares traded down 2.79%. Colliers Intl Gr CIGI stock set a new 52-week low of $96.85 on Monday, moving down 2.47%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $96.85 on Monday, moving down 2.47%. Seaboard SEB stock set a new 52-week low of $3,295.00 on Monday, moving up 0.84%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3,295.00 on Monday, moving up 0.84%. National Storage NSA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $40.98 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.54%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $40.98 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.54%. Independence Realty Trust IRT shares set a new 52-week low of $16.94. The stock traded down 2.29%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $16.94. The stock traded down 2.29%. Rithm Capital RITM shares set a new yearly low of $7.68 this morning. The stock was down 5.38% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.68 this morning. The stock was down 5.38% on the session. Cousins Props CUZ shares were down 3.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $23.41.

shares were down 3.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $23.41. Physicians Realty Trust DOC stock set a new 52-week low of $14.94 on Monday, moving down 2.1%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $14.94 on Monday, moving down 2.1%. Madison Square Garden MSGS shares reached a new 52-week low of $141.12 on Monday morning, moving down 1.37%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $141.12 on Monday morning, moving down 1.37%. Thoughtworks Holding TWKS shares fell to $10.97 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.17%.

shares fell to $10.97 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.17%. Bright Horizons Family BFAM stock set a new 52-week low of $57.51 on Monday, moving down 0.85%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $57.51 on Monday, moving down 0.85%. Phillips Edison PECO shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.18 on Monday morning, moving down 3.7%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.18 on Monday morning, moving down 3.7%. Douglas Emmett DEI stock hit a yearly low of $18.63. The stock was down 2.24% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $18.63. The stock was down 2.24% for the day. Atlantica Sustainable AY stock drifted down 1.86% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $28.42.

stock drifted down 1.86% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $28.42. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NEA shares moved down 1.23% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.83, drifting down 1.23%.

shares moved down 1.23% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.83, drifting down 1.23%. APi Gr APG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $13.76 and moving down 0.78%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $13.76 and moving down 0.78%. Apple Hospitality REIT APLE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.96 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.54%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.96 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.54%. PotlatchDeltic PCH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $39.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.68%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $39.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.68%. ALLETE ALE stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $55.25. Shares traded down 0.73%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $55.25. Shares traded down 0.73%. Grupo Aval Acciones AVAL shares set a new 52-week low of $2.60. The stock traded down 2.22%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.60. The stock traded down 2.22%. Grupo Televisa TV stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $5.46. Shares traded down 3.18%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $5.46. Shares traded down 3.18%. PVH PVH stock hit a new 52-week low of $47.17. The stock was down 2.58% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $47.17. The stock was down 2.58% on the session. Avient AVNT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $33.32 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.56%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $33.32 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.56%. Evotec EVO shares fell to $8.46 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.05%.

shares fell to $8.46 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.05%. NorthWestern NWE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $51.71 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.65%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $51.71 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.65%. Kohl's KSS stock drifted down 2.85% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $25.28.

stock drifted down 2.85% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $25.28. Altice USA ATUS shares moved down 4.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.43, drifting down 4.06%.

shares moved down 4.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.43, drifting down 4.06%. Broadstone Net Lease BNL shares set a new yearly low of $16.40 this morning. The stock was down 4.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $16.40 this morning. The stock was down 4.11% on the session. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE stock hit a new 52-week low of $40.33. The stock was down 2.02% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $40.33. The stock was down 2.02% on the session. Howard Hughes HHC stock hit a new 52-week low of $56.90. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $56.90. The stock was down 2.35% on the session. Highwoods Props HIW stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.64. The stock was down 2.69% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.64. The stock was down 2.69% on the session. Galapagos GLPG stock drifted down 1.7% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $42.66.

stock drifted down 1.7% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $42.66. Vontier VNT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.61 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.0%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.61 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.0%. EPR Props EPR shares hit a yearly low of $36.76. The stock was down 3.04% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $36.76. The stock was down 3.04% on the session. Nomad Foods NOMD stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $15.91. Shares traded down 2.62%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $15.91. Shares traded down 2.62%. Cushman & Wakefield CWK stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.86. The stock was down 1.97% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.86. The stock was down 1.97% on the session. Hanesbrands HBI shares fell to $7.58 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.92%.

shares fell to $7.58 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.92%. Corporate Office Props Tr OFC stock drifted down 2.28% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.46.

stock drifted down 2.28% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.46. Pegasystems PEGA stock set a new 52-week low of $31.92 on Monday, moving down 0.68%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $31.92 on Monday, moving down 0.68%. LXP Industrial Trust LXP shares moved down 3.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.27, drifting down 3.02%.

shares moved down 3.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.27, drifting down 3.02%. Nuveen Quality Municipal NAD stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.16. The stock was down 1.02% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.16. The stock was down 1.02% on the session. SL Green Realty SLG shares moved down 3.17% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $40.12, drifting down 3.17%.

shares moved down 3.17% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $40.12, drifting down 3.17%. Helen Of Troy HELE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $107.34 and moving down 0.66%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $107.34 and moving down 0.66%. Outfront Media OUT stock set a new 52-week low of $15.61 on Monday, moving down 1.94%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $15.61 on Monday, moving down 1.94%. Tricon Residential TCN stock set a new 52-week low of $9.05 on Monday, moving down 1.03%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.05 on Monday, moving down 1.03%. ACI Worldwide ACIW stock hit a yearly low of $20.35. The stock was down 1.4% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $20.35. The stock was down 1.4% for the day. Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl EXG shares set a new 52-week low of $7.36. The stock traded down 0.89%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.36. The stock traded down 0.89%. Verint Systems VRNT shares fell to $34.15 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.58%.

shares fell to $34.15 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.58%. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings KW shares hit a yearly low of $15.97. The stock was down 1.84% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.97. The stock was down 1.84% on the session. DigitalBridge Group DBRG stock hit $13.26 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.68%.

stock hit $13.26 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.68%. John Wiley & Sons WLY shares were down 2.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $38.94.

shares were down 2.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $38.94. JBG SMITH Properties JBGS stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.94. The stock was down 3.25% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.94. The stock was down 3.25% on the session. Steven Madden SHOO shares were down 1.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.10.

shares were down 1.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.10. Golub Capital BDC GBDC stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.46. The stock was down 1.3% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.46. The stock was down 1.3% on the session. AMC Entertainment APE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.11 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 10.47%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.11 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 10.47%. Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO shares made a new 52-week low of $11.64 on Monday. The stock was down 1.84% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $11.64 on Monday. The stock was down 1.84% for the day. Callon Petroleum CPE stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $31.80. Shares traded down 2.05%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $31.80. Shares traded down 2.05%. Nuveen Municipal Credit NZF shares made a new 52-week low of $11.61 on Monday. The stock was down 0.68% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $11.61 on Monday. The stock was down 0.68% for the day. Claros Mortgage Trust CMTG stock hit $13.44 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.87%.

stock hit $13.44 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.87%. Air Transport Services Gr ATSG shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.33 on Monday morning, moving up 2.1%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.33 on Monday morning, moving up 2.1%. Safehold SAFE shares fell to $28.37 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.17%.

shares fell to $28.37 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.17%. Upwork UPWK stock drifted down 2.18% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.29.

stock drifted down 2.18% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.29. Sabre SABR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.94%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.94%. United Breweries Co CCU stock drifted down 1.74% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.32.

stock drifted down 1.74% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.32. RLX Technology RLX stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.07. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.07. The stock was up 0.46% on the session. Uniti Group UNIT stock hit a yearly low of $7.01. The stock was down 3.63% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.01. The stock was down 3.63% for the day. Frontdoor FTDR shares fell to $20.16 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.17%.

shares fell to $20.16 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.17%. Boot Barn Holdings BOOT shares reached a new 52-week low of $54.73 on Monday morning, moving down 3.38%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $54.73 on Monday morning, moving down 3.38%. Goldman Sachs BDC GSBD stock set a new 52-week low of $15.87 on Monday, moving down 2.21%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $15.87 on Monday, moving down 2.21%. Macerich MAC stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.50. Shares traded down 3.44%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.50. Shares traded down 3.44%. Burford Capital BUR shares were down 0.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.20.

shares were down 0.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.20. Nuveen California Quality NAC stock hit a yearly low of $11.04. The stock was down 0.89% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.04. The stock was down 0.89% for the day. Urban Edge Props UE stock hit a yearly low of $13.55. The stock was down 2.01% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.55. The stock was down 2.01% for the day. Washington REIT WRE stock hit a yearly low of $18.19. The stock was down 2.71% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $18.19. The stock was down 2.71% for the day. Novavax NVAX shares hit a yearly low of $20.29. The stock was down 2.86% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $20.29. The stock was down 2.86% on the session. Hudson Pacific Properties HPP shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.09 on Monday morning, moving down 5.11%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.09 on Monday morning, moving down 5.11%. Golden Ocean Group GOGL shares made a new 52-week low of $7.60 on Monday. The stock was down 5.14% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.60 on Monday. The stock was down 5.14% for the day. Hercules Capital HTGC stock hit a yearly low of $12.14. The stock was down 4.3% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.14. The stock was down 4.3% for the day. Diamondrock Hospitality DRH shares set a new yearly low of $7.33 this morning. The stock was down 1.53% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.33 this morning. The stock was down 1.53% on the session. COHEN & STEERS QUALITY RQI stock set a new 52-week low of $11.28 on Monday, moving down 3.89%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.28 on Monday, moving down 3.89%. BlackRock Enhanced Equity BDJ shares hit a yearly low of $8.22. The stock was down 1.91% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.22. The stock was down 1.91% on the session. Masonite International DOOR shares hit a yearly low of $67.97. The stock was down 1.4% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $67.97. The stock was down 1.4% on the session. American Assets Trust AAT shares moved down 1.49% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $24.85, drifting down 1.49%.

shares moved down 1.49% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $24.85, drifting down 1.49%. Newmark Group NMRK stock drifted down 3.04% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.39.

stock drifted down 3.04% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.39. MillerKnoll MLKN stock hit a yearly low of $19.43. The stock was down 1.78% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $19.43. The stock was down 1.78% for the day. Gray Television GTN shares fell to $15.60 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.2%.

shares fell to $15.60 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.2%. Easterly Government Props DEA stock drifted down 4.26% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.81.

stock drifted down 4.26% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.81. Paramount Group PGRE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.29 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.86%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.29 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.86%. Tanger Factory Outlet SKT stock drifted down 3.54% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.55.

stock drifted down 3.54% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.55. Allegiant Travel ALGT stock hit $77.68 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.69%.

stock hit $77.68 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.69%. Chimera Investment CIM stock set a new 52-week low of $6.04 on Monday, moving down 6.94%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.04 on Monday, moving down 6.94%. OPKO Health OPK stock set a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Monday, moving down 2.93%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Monday, moving down 2.93%. Maxar Technologies MAXR stock hit $18.78 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.51%.

stock hit $18.78 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.51%. Kratos Defense & Security KTOS stock set a new 52-week low of $10.99 on Monday, moving down 2.04%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.99 on Monday, moving down 2.04%. Two Harbors Investment TWO stock drifted down 5.33% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.95.

stock drifted down 5.33% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.95. Liberty Latin America LILA shares made a new 52-week low of $6.10 on Monday. The stock was down 2.54% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.10 on Monday. The stock was down 2.54% for the day. Liberty Latin America LILAK shares made a new 52-week low of $6.08 on Monday. The stock was down 2.55% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.08 on Monday. The stock was down 2.55% for the day. Piedmont Office Realty PDM stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $10.73. Shares traded down 3.75%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $10.73. Shares traded down 3.75%. Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares set a new 52-week low of $18.31. The stock traded down 2.7%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $18.31. The stock traded down 2.7%. Marcus & Millichap MMI stock hit a new 52-week low of $32.48. The stock was down 3.37% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $32.48. The stock was down 3.37% on the session. Acadia Realty Trust AKR shares hit a yearly low of $13.13. The stock was down 3.78% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.13. The stock was down 3.78% on the session. Kronos Worldwide KRO stock hit a yearly low of $10.83. The stock was down 1.18% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.83. The stock was down 1.18% for the day. Brandywine Realty Trust BDN shares were down 4.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.12.

shares were down 4.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.12. Pagaya Technologies PGY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.83 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.97%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.83 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.97%. NexPoint Residential NXRT shares moved down 2.34% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $47.06, drifting down 2.34%.

shares moved down 2.34% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $47.06, drifting down 2.34%. Global Net Lease GNL shares set a new yearly low of $11.41 this morning. The stock was down 4.98% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.41 this morning. The stock was down 4.98% on the session. Alexander & Baldwin ALEX stock drifted down 0.86% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.98.

stock drifted down 0.86% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.98. Encore Capital Gr ECPG stock hit a yearly low of $47.88. The stock was down 0.73% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $47.88. The stock was down 0.73% for the day. WideOpenWest WOW shares set a new 52-week low of $12.96. The stock traded down 5.39%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.96. The stock traded down 5.39%. Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl ETG stock drifted up 0.1% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.76.

stock drifted up 0.1% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.76. Nuveen Municipal High Inc NMZ stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.53. The stock was down 2.09% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.53. The stock was down 2.09% on the session. Integral Ad Science IAS shares set a new yearly low of $7.15 this morning. The stock was down 2.32% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.15 this morning. The stock was down 2.32% on the session. Oaktree Specialty Lending OCSL shares hit a yearly low of $6.00. The stock was down 0.84% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.00. The stock was down 0.84% on the session. ePlus PLUS shares hit a yearly low of $40.86. The stock was down 0.29% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $40.86. The stock was down 0.29% on the session. Costamare CMRE shares set a new yearly low of $8.98 this morning. The stock was down 4.02% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.98 this morning. The stock was down 4.02% on the session. Eaton Vance Duration EVV shares set a new yearly low of $9.43 this morning. The stock was down 0.94% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.43 this morning. The stock was down 0.94% on the session. Boulder Gwth & Income STEW shares hit a yearly low of $11.05. The stock was down 0.81% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.05. The stock was down 0.81% on the session. Veris Residential VRE stock hit a yearly low of $11.71. The stock was down 3.29% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.71. The stock was down 3.29% for the day. Scholastic SCHL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $30.76 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.9%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $30.76 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.9%. Celestica CLS stock set a new 52-week low of $8.44 on Monday, moving down 0.78%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.44 on Monday, moving down 0.78%. Centerspace CSR shares set a new yearly low of $67.31 this morning. The stock was down 2.04% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $67.31 this morning. The stock was down 2.04% on the session. BlackRock Taxable BBN shares moved down 1.17% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.44, drifting down 1.17%.

shares moved down 1.17% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.44, drifting down 1.17%. Green Dot GDOT stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $18.46. Shares traded down 1.15%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $18.46. Shares traded down 1.15%. Membership Collective MCG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.85 and moving down 2.77%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.85 and moving down 2.77%. Playa Hotels & Resorts PLYA shares fell to $5.72 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.12%.

shares fell to $5.72 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.12%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust FBRT shares moved down 2.36% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.50, drifting down 2.36%.

shares moved down 2.36% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.50, drifting down 2.36%. Employers Holdings EIG shares moved down 0.67% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $34.93, drifting down 0.67%.

shares moved down 0.67% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $34.93, drifting down 0.67%. Atrion ATRI shares moved down 0.61% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $542.10, drifting down 0.61%.

shares moved down 0.61% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $542.10, drifting down 0.61%. Zuora ZUO shares moved down 1.63% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.20, drifting down 1.63%.

shares moved down 1.63% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.20, drifting down 1.63%. Primoris Services PRIM shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.38 on Monday morning, moving up 0.25%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.38 on Monday morning, moving up 0.25%. Barings BDC BBDC stock hit a yearly low of $8.55. The stock was down 2.36% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.55. The stock was down 2.36% for the day. Blackrock Credit BTZ stock set a new 52-week low of $9.94 on Monday, moving down 0.3%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.94 on Monday, moving down 0.3%. Equinox Gold EQX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.02 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.55%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.02 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.55%. BrightSpire Capital BRSP stock drifted down 4.04% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.07.

stock drifted down 4.04% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.07. Netstreit NTST shares fell to $18.05 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.98%.

shares fell to $18.05 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.98%. Cohen & Steers REIT RNP shares set a new 52-week low of $19.10. The stock traded down 1.03%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $19.10. The stock traded down 1.03%. Saul Centers BFS shares fell to $38.01 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.35%.

shares fell to $38.01 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.35%. Seabridge Gold SA shares fell to $10.75 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.99%.

shares fell to $10.75 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.99%. iStar STAR stock hit a yearly low of $10.03. The stock was down 5.42% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.03. The stock was down 5.42% for the day. Nuveen New York AMT-Free NRK stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.91. The stock was down 0.5% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.91. The stock was down 0.5% on the session. Centerra Gold CGAU shares set a new 52-week low of $3.88. The stock traded down 4.87%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.88. The stock traded down 4.87%. Greenbrier Companies GBX shares hit a yearly low of $25.80. The stock was up 1.23% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $25.80. The stock was up 1.23% on the session. Magnite MGNI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.42 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.38%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.42 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.38%. Controladora Vuela VLRS shares fell to $7.35 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.4%.

shares fell to $7.35 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.4%. Bain Capital Specialty BCSF shares set a new 52-week low of $12.94. The stock traded down 1.51%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.94. The stock traded down 1.51%. Necessity Retail REIT RTL shares fell to $6.09 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.48%.

shares fell to $6.09 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.48%. Community Healthcare CHCT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $31.82 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.42%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $31.82 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.42%. Blackrock Muni Interm MUI shares hit a yearly low of $10.87. The stock was down 0.64% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.87. The stock was down 0.64% on the session. Sprott SII stock hit a new 52-week low of $31.36. The stock was down 1.9% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $31.36. The stock was down 1.9% on the session. Alliancebernstein Glb AWF stock hit $9.09 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.22%.

stock hit $9.09 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.22%. ProPetro Holding PUMP shares set a new 52-week low of $7.26. The stock traded up 1.21%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.26. The stock traded up 1.21%. JELD-WEN Holding JELD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $8.96 and moving down 2.91%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $8.96 and moving down 2.91%. Ellington Financial EFC shares hit a yearly low of $12.56. The stock was down 5.08% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.56. The stock was down 5.08% on the session. Armada Hoffler Properties AHH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $11.00 and moving down 1.59%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $11.00 and moving down 1.59%. Broadmark Realty Capital BRMK stock hit a yearly low of $5.62. The stock was down 3.58% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.62. The stock was down 3.58% for the day. BrightView Holdings BV shares fell to $7.92 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.36%.

shares fell to $7.92 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.36%. Office Props IT OPI shares set a new 52-week low of $14.81. The stock traded down 5.88%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $14.81. The stock traded down 5.88%. SLR Investment SLRC shares hit a yearly low of $13.06. The stock was down 2.01% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.06. The stock was down 2.01% on the session. BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD MYI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.47 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.76%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.47 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.76%. CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE CHI shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.84 on Monday morning, moving down 2.82%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.84 on Monday morning, moving down 2.82%. Redwood Trust RWT stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.10. Shares traded down 6.03%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.10. Shares traded down 6.03%. Trinseo TSE shares fell to $20.16 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.89%.

shares fell to $20.16 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.89%. Eaton Vance Municipal EIM shares hit a yearly low of $9.75. The stock was down 0.81% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.75. The stock was down 0.81% on the session. SilverCrest Metals SILV stock drifted down 2.03% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.79.

stock drifted down 2.03% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.79. Westrock Coffee WEST shares set a new yearly low of $9.53 this morning. The stock was down 5.31% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.53 this morning. The stock was down 5.31% on the session. CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est IGR shares were down 1.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.86.

shares were down 1.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.86. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES IMOS shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.55 on Monday morning, moving down 4.4%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.55 on Monday morning, moving down 4.4%. Western Asset Diversified WDI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $13.03 and moving up 0.23%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $13.03 and moving up 0.23%. Repay Hldgs RPAY stock drifted down 1.92% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.33.

stock drifted down 1.92% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.33. RPT Realty RPT shares set a new yearly low of $7.79 this morning. The stock was down 3.21% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.79 this morning. The stock was down 3.21% on the session. BlackRock TCP Cap TCPC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $11.47 and moving down 1.5%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $11.47 and moving down 1.5%. Arco Platform ARCE shares fell to $11.53 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.02%.

shares fell to $11.53 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.02%. BlackRock MuniHoldings MUJ shares made a new 52-week low of $11.95 on Monday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $11.95 on Monday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day. PIMCO High Income Fund PHK shares were down 1.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.77.

shares were down 1.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.77. Gladstone Land LAND stock drifted down 3.26% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.58.

stock drifted down 3.26% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.58. Aberdeen Asia-pacific FAX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.55 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.97%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.55 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.97%. Gladstone Commercial GOOD stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $15.93. Shares traded down 3.89%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $15.93. Shares traded down 3.89%. PIMCO Municipal Income PML shares moved down 1.45% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.85, drifting down 1.45%.

shares moved down 1.45% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.85, drifting down 1.45%. Luther Burbank LBC shares were down 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.99.

shares were down 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.99. Invesco Municipal VMO stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.24. The stock was down 0.64% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.24. The stock was down 0.64% on the session. National Western Life NWLI shares set a new yearly low of $170.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.17% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $170.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.17% on the session. TPG RE Finance Trust TRTX shares moved down 3.73% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.94, drifting down 3.73%.

shares moved down 3.73% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.94, drifting down 3.73%. CS Disco LAW shares made a new 52-week low of $10.04 on Monday. The stock was down 10.37% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $10.04 on Monday. The stock was down 10.37% for the day. Universal Health Realty UHT shares set a new yearly low of $42.73 this morning. The stock was down 2.64% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $42.73 this morning. The stock was down 2.64% on the session. Global Medical REIT GMRE shares set a new yearly low of $8.85 this morning. The stock was down 3.0% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.85 this morning. The stock was down 3.0% on the session. Dynex Cap DX shares set a new 52-week low of $12.99. The stock traded down 4.15%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.99. The stock traded down 4.15%. Nuveen California NKX stock hit a yearly low of $12.06. The stock was down 0.67% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.06. The stock was down 0.67% for the day. System1 SST stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $6.30 and moving down 2.47%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $6.30 and moving down 2.47%. INDUS Realty Trust INDT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $55.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.27%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $55.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.27%. Western Asset WIW stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $9.25 and moving down 1.16%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $9.25 and moving down 1.16%. Blackrock Enhanced Global BOE shares hit a yearly low of $8.81. The stock was down 1.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.81. The stock was down 1.07% on the session. Distribution Solutions DSGR shares fell to $27.99 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.68%.

shares fell to $27.99 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.68%. Invesco Value Municipal IIM stock hit $11.63 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.18%.

stock hit $11.63 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.18%. Cohen & Steers Ltd LDP stock set a new 52-week low of $18.44 on Monday, moving up 0.32%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $18.44 on Monday, moving up 0.32%. Unisys UIS stock set a new 52-week low of $7.86 on Monday, moving down 1.25%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.86 on Monday, moving down 1.25%. New Found Gold NFGC shares fell to $3.17 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.07%.

shares fell to $3.17 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.07%. Holley HLLY stock set a new 52-week low of $4.47 on Monday, moving up 0.44%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.47 on Monday, moving up 0.44%. Phibro Animal Health PAHC stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.87. The stock was down 0.15% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.87. The stock was down 0.15% on the session. Genco Shipping & Trading GNK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.02 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.54%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.02 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.54%. Heidrick & Struggles Intl HSII shares were up 2.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $25.16.

shares were up 2.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $25.16. MBIA MBI shares were down 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.32.

shares were down 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.32. Invesco Trust VGM stock hit $9.48 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.89%.

stock hit $9.48 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.89%. Invesco Municipal VKQ stock hit a yearly low of $9.18. The stock was down 0.65% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.18. The stock was down 0.65% for the day. Benson Hill BHIL shares moved down 1.66% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.41, drifting down 1.66%.

shares moved down 1.66% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.41, drifting down 1.66%. Tremor Intl TRMR shares were down 1.86% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.49.

shares were down 1.86% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.49. Blackrock Municipal IT BLE shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.08 on Monday morning, moving down 0.3%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.08 on Monday morning, moving down 0.3%. Endeavour Silver EXK shares set a new 52-week low of $2.56. The stock traded down 2.08%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.56. The stock traded down 2.08%. Western Asset Emg Markets EMD shares moved down 1.56% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.16, drifting down 1.56%.

shares moved down 1.56% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.16, drifting down 1.56%. SunCoke Energy SXC shares moved up 0.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.73, drifting up 0.51%.

shares moved up 0.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.73, drifting up 0.51%. Invesco Quality Municipal IQI shares were down 1.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.26.

shares were down 1.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.26. GAMCO Global Gold Natural GGN stock set a new 52-week low of $3.13 on Monday, moving down 0.6%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.13 on Monday, moving down 0.6%. Trinity Capital TRIN stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.67. The stock was down 1.43% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.67. The stock was down 1.43% on the session. PGIM High Yield Fund ISD stock set a new 52-week low of $11.66 on Monday, moving down 0.32%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.66 on Monday, moving down 0.32%. Similarweb SMWB shares made a new 52-week low of $6.22 on Monday. The stock was down 3.34% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.22 on Monday. The stock was down 3.34% for the day. Blackrock Muniyield Fund MYD stock hit a yearly low of $10.01. The stock was up 0.01% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.01. The stock was up 0.01% for the day. Farmers National Banc FMNB shares made a new 52-week low of $13.58 on Monday. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $13.58 on Monday. The stock was up 0.26% for the day. Blackrock Enhanced Intl BGY stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.49. The stock was down 0.88% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.49. The stock was down 0.88% on the session. One Liberty Props OLP shares set a new yearly low of $22.00 this morning. The stock was down 5.87% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $22.00 this morning. The stock was down 5.87% on the session. Latham Group SWIM shares set a new 52-week low of $3.88. The stock traded down 2.93%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.88. The stock traded down 2.93%. Nuveen New Jersey Quality NXJ shares were down 0.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.15.

shares were down 0.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.15. PennantPark Floating Rate PFLT shares moved down 2.16% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.10, drifting down 2.16%.

shares moved down 2.16% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.10, drifting down 2.16%. Nuveen Floating Rate Inc JFR shares fell to $8.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.56%.

shares fell to $8.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.56%. Iamgold IAG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.96 and moving down 4.94%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.96 and moving down 4.94%. Nuveen Taxable Municipal NBB shares fell to $15.74 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.38%.

shares fell to $15.74 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.38%. Taboola.com TBLA shares set a new 52-week low of $1.87. The stock traded down 2.09%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.87. The stock traded down 2.09%. Hyster-Yale Materials HY stock hit a yearly low of $25.67. The stock was down 1.52% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $25.67. The stock was down 1.52% for the day. Invesco California Value VCV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.07 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.19%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.07 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.19%. John Hancock Preferred HPI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $16.25 and moving up 0.21%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $16.25 and moving up 0.21%. Nuveen Preferred & Income JPI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $18.69 and moving down 0.24%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $18.69 and moving down 0.24%. Western Asset Managed MMU shares set a new 52-week low of $9.83. The stock traded down 0.41%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.83. The stock traded down 0.41%. Tattooed Chef TTCF shares hit a yearly low of $5.10. The stock was down 2.66% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.10. The stock was down 2.66% on the session. Granite Point Mortgage GPMT stock drifted down 4.51% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.70.

stock drifted down 4.51% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.70. Despegar.com DESP shares hit a yearly low of $5.93. The stock was down 3.24% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.93. The stock was down 3.24% on the session. Blackrock Muniassets Fund MUA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.26 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.19%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.26 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.19%. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income NMAI stock hit a yearly low of $11.61. The stock was down 0.21% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.61. The stock was down 0.21% for the day. Advent Claymore Convt AVK shares made a new 52-week low of $11.09 on Monday. The stock was down 2.11% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $11.09 on Monday. The stock was down 2.11% for the day. Atlanticus Holdings ATLC shares made a new 52-week low of $25.01 on Monday. The stock was up 1.65% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $25.01 on Monday. The stock was up 1.65% for the day. Allspring Inc Opps EAD stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.27. Shares traded down 0.32%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.27. Shares traded down 0.32%. TriplePoint Venture Gwth TPVG shares set a new 52-week low of $10.73. The stock traded down 1.28%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.73. The stock traded down 1.28%. Blackrock Muniyield NY MYN shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.42 on Monday morning, moving down 0.73%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.42 on Monday morning, moving down 0.73%. Pennant Park Investment PNNT stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $5.69. Shares traded down 2.05%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $5.69. Shares traded down 2.05%. Calamos Global Dynamic CHW shares set a new 52-week low of $6.03. The stock traded down 3.97%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.03. The stock traded down 3.97%. First Trust High Income FSD shares were down 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.91.

shares were down 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.91. MVB Financial MVBF stock hit a yearly low of $29.27. The stock was down 0.39% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $29.27. The stock was down 0.39% for the day. Sarcos Technology STRC stock set a new 52-week low of $2.29 on Monday, moving down 4.55%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.29 on Monday, moving down 4.55%. John Hancock Preferred HPF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.59 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.02%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.59 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.02%. DouYu Intl Hldgs DOYU stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.10. The stock was down 5.13% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.10. The stock was down 5.13% on the session. Putnam Municipal Opps PMO shares set a new yearly low of $10.20 this morning. The stock was down 0.78% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.20 this morning. The stock was down 0.78% on the session. MasterCraft Boat Hldgs MCFT shares fell to $19.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.36%.

shares fell to $19.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.36%. Forge Global Holdings FRGE stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.85. Shares traded up 4.21%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.85. Shares traded up 4.21%. Charge Enterprises CRGE shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.59 on Monday morning, moving down 2.96%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.59 on Monday morning, moving down 2.96%. Guggenheim Taxable GBAB stock drifted down 0.49% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.44.

stock drifted down 0.49% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.44. Aberdeen Global Premier AWP stock drifted down 3.2% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.92.

stock drifted down 3.2% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.92. Terran Orbital LLAP shares made a new 52-week low of $2.39 on Monday. The stock was down 7.34% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.39 on Monday. The stock was down 7.34% for the day. Nuveen Floating Rate Inc JRO shares set a new yearly low of $8.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.25% on the session. New Pacific Metals NEWP shares fell to $2.04 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%.

shares fell to $2.04 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%. RiverNorth Flex Muni b RFMZ stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $13.29 and moving up 0.15%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $13.29 and moving up 0.15%. OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT shares moved down 2.35% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.80, drifting down 2.35%.

shares moved down 2.35% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.80, drifting down 2.35%. Safe Bulkers SB shares set a new yearly low of $2.65 this morning. The stock was down 3.25% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.65 this morning. The stock was down 3.25% on the session. Nuveen New York Quality NAN shares made a new 52-week low of $10.40 on Monday. The stock was down 0.86% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $10.40 on Monday. The stock was down 0.86% for the day. Nuveen Real Asset I&G JRI stock hit a yearly low of $11.38. The stock was down 1.08% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.38. The stock was down 1.08% for the day. Daseke DSKE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.69 and moving up 1.13%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.69 and moving up 1.13%. Lovesac LOVE stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $20.27. Shares traded down 0.87%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $20.27. Shares traded down 0.87%. BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS MHN stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $9.80. Shares traded down 1.5%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $9.80. Shares traded down 1.5%. DMC Glb BOOM stock set a new 52-week low of $15.45 on Monday, moving down 4.85%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $15.45 on Monday, moving down 4.85%. Ranpak Hldgs PACK stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.63. The stock was down 5.28% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.63. The stock was down 5.28% on the session. Alliancebernstein Ntnl AFB shares fell to $10.46 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.91%.

shares fell to $10.46 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.91%. Skillsoft SKIL shares set a new yearly low of $1.80 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.80 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Morgan Stanley China CAF shares fell to $13.61 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.07%.

shares fell to $13.61 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.07%. Gladstone Capital GLAD stock hit $8.58 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.45%.

stock hit $8.58 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.45%. Virtus Convertible NCV shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.25 on Monday morning, moving down 0.61%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.25 on Monday morning, moving down 0.61%. Putnam Managed Municipal PMM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $5.83 and moving down 0.84%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $5.83 and moving down 0.84%. BNY Mellon Strategic DSM shares hit a yearly low of $5.71. The stock was down 0.35% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.71. The stock was down 0.35% on the session. RiverNorth Managed RMM shares set a new yearly low of $14.34 this morning. The stock was down 0.93% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $14.34 this morning. The stock was down 0.93% on the session. Franklin Street Props FSP shares hit a yearly low of $2.70. The stock was down 3.7% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.70. The stock was down 3.7% on the session. Home Point Capital HMPT shares were down 2.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.90.

shares were down 2.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.90. Morgan Stanley Emerging EDD shares hit a yearly low of $4.14. The stock was down 1.87% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.14. The stock was down 1.87% on the session. MFS Charter Income MCR shares hit a yearly low of $6.09. The stock was up 1.25% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.09. The stock was up 1.25% on the session. MoneyLion ML stock drifted down 1.33% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.10.

stock drifted down 1.33% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.10. Gannett Co GCI stock hit a yearly low of $1.83. The stock was down 3.91% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.83. The stock was down 3.91% for the day. Angel Oak Financial FINS stock hit $13.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.82%.

stock hit $13.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.82%. Cantaloupe CTLP shares made a new 52-week low of $3.75 on Monday. The stock was down 2.57% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.75 on Monday. The stock was down 2.57% for the day. Saratoga Investment SAR shares hit a yearly low of $22.01. The stock was down 2.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $22.01. The stock was down 2.07% on the session. Diversified Healthcare DHC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.10 and moving down 3.91%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.10 and moving down 3.91%. Horizon Tech Finance HRZN stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $10.35. Shares traded down 1.7%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $10.35. Shares traded down 1.7%. NexPoint Real Estate NREF shares set a new 52-week low of $17.28. The stock traded down 4.07%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $17.28. The stock traded down 4.07%. SciPlay SCPL shares were up 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.60.

shares were up 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.60. Franklin Duration Income FTF shares moved down 0.31% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.27, drifting down 0.31%.

shares moved down 0.31% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.27, drifting down 0.31%. Macquarie Global MGU shares fell to $20.55 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.41%.

shares fell to $20.55 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.41%. Eaton Vance National EOT stock drifted down 0.34% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.21.

stock drifted down 0.34% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.21. Barings Global Short BGH shares were down 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.91.

shares were down 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.91. First Trust Senior FCT stock drifted up 0.94% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.46.

stock drifted up 0.94% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.46. Blackrock NY Municipal BNY shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.86 on Monday morning, moving down 0.65%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.86 on Monday morning, moving down 0.65%. Nauticus Robotics KITT shares fell to $4.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 11.52%.

shares fell to $4.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 11.52%. Invesco Pennsylvania VPV stock drifted down 0.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.61.

stock drifted down 0.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.61. Delaware Investments VFL shares fell to $10.72 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.81%.

shares fell to $10.72 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.81%. Pioneer High IT PHT stock hit a yearly low of $6.50. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.50. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Doubleline Opportunistic DBL shares were down 1.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.44.

shares were down 1.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.44. BlackRock MuniHoldings MUE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.49%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.49%. Rivernorth Opps Fund RIV stock drifted up 0.49% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.06.

stock drifted up 0.49% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.06. Nuveen Real Estate Income JRS shares hit a yearly low of $7.69. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.69. The stock was down 1.85% on the session. HF Foods Group HFFG shares set a new 52-week low of $3.92. The stock traded up 0.24%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.92. The stock traded up 0.24%. Templeton Emerging Market TEI shares moved down 1.91% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.60, drifting down 1.91%.

shares moved down 1.91% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.60, drifting down 1.91%. Willdan Group WLDN stock drifted up 0.36% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.39.

stock drifted up 0.36% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.39. Blackrock Investment BKN stock hit $12.57 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.72%.

stock hit $12.57 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.72%. Nuveen Ohio Quality NUO shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.78 on Monday morning, moving down 0.51%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.78 on Monday morning, moving down 0.51%. Eaton Vance California EVM stock hit a yearly low of $8.50. The stock was down 1.44% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.50. The stock was down 1.44% for the day. Akili AKLI shares made a new 52-week low of $2.30 on Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.30 on Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. BuzzFeed BZFD shares were down 0.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.45.

shares were down 0.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.45. Sprott Focus Trust FUND stock hit a yearly low of $6.99. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.99. The stock was up 0.19% for the day. 22nd Century Group XXII stock set a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Monday, moving down 2.11%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Monday, moving down 2.11%. CURO Group Holdings CURO stock set a new 52-week low of $4.80 on Monday, moving down 1.99%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.80 on Monday, moving down 1.99%. Mexico Fund MXF shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.17 on Monday morning, moving down 0.38%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.17 on Monday morning, moving down 0.38%. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha JCE stock drifted down 0.54% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.13.

stock drifted down 0.54% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.13. Neuberger Berman NBH shares fell to $10.34 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.05%.

shares fell to $10.34 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.05%. Pioneer Municipal High IT MHI stock hit $8.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.47%.

stock hit $8.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.47%. Intercure INCR stock hit $4.14 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.71%.

stock hit $4.14 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.71%. Invesco Trust For Invnt VTN shares made a new 52-week low of $9.60 on Monday. The stock was down 1.54% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.60 on Monday. The stock was down 1.54% for the day. Credit Suisse High Yield DHY shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.79, drifting 0.0% (flat).

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.79, drifting 0.0% (flat). Five Point Holdings FPH stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.62. The stock was down 2.87% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.62. The stock was down 2.87% on the session. Great Ajax AJX shares made a new 52-week low of $8.13 on Monday. The stock was down 3.76% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $8.13 on Monday. The stock was down 3.76% for the day. RiverNorth/DoubleLine OPP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.54 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.39%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.54 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.39%. Western Copper & Gold WRN stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.19. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.19. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Presto Technologies PRST stock drifted down 11.67% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.42.

stock drifted down 11.67% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.42. Nuveen Senior Income Fund NSL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.63 and moving down 0.43%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.63 and moving down 0.43%. Franklin Universal Trust FT shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.00 on Monday morning, moving down 1.05%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.00 on Monday morning, moving down 1.05%. Unifi UFI shares hit a yearly low of $9.76. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.76. The stock was down 1.85% on the session. Vintage Wine Estates VWE shares hit a yearly low of $2.82. The stock was down 5.32% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.82. The stock was down 5.32% on the session. Gabelli Multimedia Trust GGT shares set a new yearly low of $6.09 this morning. The stock was up 1.45% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.09 this morning. The stock was up 1.45% on the session. abrdn Income Credit ACP stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.11. The stock was down 2.66% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.11. The stock was down 2.66% on the session. Blackstone Senior BSL stock hit $12.71 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.27%.

stock hit $12.71 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.27%. Invesco Bond VBF shares moved down 1.01% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.76, drifting down 1.01%.

shares moved down 1.01% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.76, drifting down 1.01%. PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund PZC stock set a new 52-week low of $7.47 on Monday, moving down 0.53%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.47 on Monday, moving down 0.53%. Ondas Holdings ONDS shares made a new 52-week low of $3.87 on Monday. The stock was down 0.38% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.87 on Monday. The stock was down 0.38% for the day. Insight Select Income INSI shares set a new 52-week low of $15.32. The stock traded up 0.2%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $15.32. The stock traded up 0.2%. Flaherty & Crumrine Total FLC stock set a new 52-week low of $15.65 on Monday, moving down 0.06%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $15.65 on Monday, moving down 0.06%. Commercial Vehicle Group CVGI stock set a new 52-week low of $4.80 on Monday, moving down 0.92%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.80 on Monday, moving down 0.92%. Gatos Silver GATO shares made a new 52-week low of $2.24 on Monday. The stock was down 0.43% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.24 on Monday. The stock was down 0.43% for the day. Nuveen Inter Dur Quality NIQ stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $12.19 and moving down 0.41%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $12.19 and moving down 0.41%. NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL NRO shares set a new yearly low of $3.35 this morning. The stock was down 2.99% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.35 this morning. The stock was down 2.99% on the session. Mind Medicine MNMD shares set a new yearly low of $5.57 this morning. The stock was down 2.26% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.57 this morning. The stock was down 2.26% on the session. Rocky Brands RCKY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.34 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.34%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.34 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.34%. Blackrock Muniyield MPA stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.84. The stock was down 0.59% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.84. The stock was down 0.59% on the session. BNY Mellon High Yield DHF shares set a new yearly low of $2.10 this morning. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.10 this morning. The stock was down 0.06% on the session. New America High Income HYB stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.52. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.52. The stock was down 0.74% on the session. Western Asset Global High EHI shares fell to $6.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.74%.

shares fell to $6.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.74%. CalAmp CAMP stock hit $3.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.74%.

stock hit $3.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.74%. Nuveen Arizona Quality NAZ stock hit a yearly low of $12.46. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.46. The stock was up 0.4% for the day. Sachem Cap SACH shares hit a yearly low of $3.69. The stock was down 4.88% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.69. The stock was down 4.88% on the session. InfuSystems Holdings INFU shares hit a yearly low of $6.66. The stock was up 2.67% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.66. The stock was up 2.67% on the session. Citi Trends CTRN shares were down 3.9% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.92.

shares were down 3.9% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.92. Immutep IMMP stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.62. The stock was down 5.26% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.62. The stock was down 5.26% on the session. USD Partners USDP shares moved up 0.48% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.07, drifting up 0.48%.

shares moved up 0.48% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.07, drifting up 0.48%. Voya Global Advantage IGA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.48 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.12%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.48 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.12%. Eaton Vance Short EVG shares set a new yearly low of $9.85 this morning. The stock was down 1.92% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.85 this morning. The stock was down 1.92% on the session. BrandywineGLOBAL BWG stock drifted down 2.7% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.91.

stock drifted down 2.7% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.91. Performant Finl PFMT shares set a new yearly low of $1.76 this morning. The stock was down 2.72% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.76 this morning. The stock was down 2.72% on the session. SuRo Capital SSSS stock drifted down 2.73% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.25.

stock drifted down 2.73% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.25. Quantum QMCO stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.22. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.22. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts MSD stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.24. The stock was down 0.47% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.24. The stock was down 0.47% on the session. Western Asset Mortgage DMO shares fell to $11.12 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.44%.

shares fell to $11.12 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.44%. Potbelly PBPB stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.31. Shares traded down 1.21%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.31. Shares traded down 1.21%. BNY Mellon Municipal DMF stock set a new 52-week low of $6.12 on Monday, moving down 1.0%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.12 on Monday, moving down 1.0%. Perpetua Resources PPTA shares were down 0.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.01.

shares were down 0.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.01. Fathom Digital Mfg FATH shares moved down 1.44% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.01, drifting down 1.44%.

shares moved down 1.44% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.01, drifting down 1.44%. Latch LTCH stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.83. The stock was up 3.07% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.83. The stock was up 3.07% on the session. Momentus MNTS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.44 and moving down 1.77%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.44 and moving down 1.77%. StoneCastle Financial BANX stock drifted down 1.25% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.32.

stock drifted down 1.25% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.32. Daktronics DAKT shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.73 on Monday morning, moving down 2.79%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.73 on Monday morning, moving down 2.79%. Venator Materials VNTR stock set a new 52-week low of $1.12 on Monday, moving down 4.27%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.12 on Monday, moving down 4.27%. eHealth EHTH stock set a new 52-week low of $4.37 on Monday, moving down 7.08%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.37 on Monday, moving down 7.08%. Federated Hermes Premier FMN shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.35 on Monday morning, moving down 1.15%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.35 on Monday morning, moving down 1.15%. Nuveen Short Duration JSD shares hit a yearly low of $11.65. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.65. The stock was down 0.38% on the session. High Income Securities PCF shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.53 on Monday morning, moving down 0.74%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.53 on Monday morning, moving down 0.74%. Turtle Beach HEAR shares were down 2.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.94.

shares were down 2.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.94. Malvern Bancorp MLVF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $15.11 and moving down 1.31%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $15.11 and moving down 1.31%. Cherry Hill Mortgage CHMI shares were down 5.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.81.

shares were down 5.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.81. Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd PFO shares fell to $8.56 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.71%.

shares fell to $8.56 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.71%. OFS Capital OFS shares were down 1.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.12.

shares were down 1.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.12. AG Mortgage Investment MITT shares set a new yearly low of $5.01 this morning. The stock was down 3.28% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.01 this morning. The stock was down 3.28% on the session. Nuveen Select Maturities NIM stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.85. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.85. The stock was down 0.39% on the session. Western Asset Municipal MNP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.32 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.26%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.32 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.26%. Mfs High Inc Municipal CXE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.45 and moving down 1.85%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.45 and moving down 1.85%. Greenhill & Co GHL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $5.92 and moving down 2.06%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $5.92 and moving down 2.06%. Harvard Bioscience HBIO shares set a new yearly low of $2.53 this morning. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.53 this morning. The stock was down 1.16% on the session. Atossa Therapeutics ATOS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.80. Shares traded up 0.91%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.80. Shares traded up 0.91%. Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Monday morning, moving down 1.03%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Monday morning, moving down 1.03%. Matrix Service MTRX shares fell to $3.77 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.53%.

shares fell to $3.77 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.53%. Korea Fund KF shares were down 1.21% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.26.

shares were down 1.21% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.26. Computer Task Group CTG shares were down 0.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.43.

shares were down 0.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.43. Aberdeen Australia Equity IAF stock hit a yearly low of $4.00. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.00. The stock was up 0.74% for the day. Calamos Global Total CGO shares set a new yearly low of $10.01 this morning. The stock was down 8.08% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.01 this morning. The stock was down 8.08% on the session. Golden Matrix Group GMGI shares fell to $3.01 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 4.5%.

shares fell to $3.01 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 4.5%. Eaton Vance Senior Income EVF shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.25 on Monday morning, moving down 0.01%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.25 on Monday morning, moving down 0.01%. Vera Bradley VRA stock hit $2.94 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.47%.

stock hit $2.94 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.47%. DWS Strategic Municipal KSM shares set a new 52-week low of $8.10. The stock traded down 0.61%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.10. The stock traded down 0.61%. Leap Therapeutics LPTX shares moved down 2.52% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.87, drifting down 2.52%.

shares moved down 2.52% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.87, drifting down 2.52%. Swiss Helvetia Fund SWZ shares fell to $6.66 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.45%.

shares fell to $6.66 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.45%. Acme United ACU stock hit $24.85 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.83%.

stock hit $24.85 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.83%. Pioneer Diversified High HNW shares were down 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.49.

shares were down 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.49. Virtus Global VGI stock drifted down 0.51% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.73.

stock drifted down 0.51% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.73. Gabelli Global Small GGZ stock drifted down 0.91% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.78.

stock drifted down 0.91% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.78. VolitionRX VNRX shares set a new 52-week low of $1.50. The stock traded down 3.22%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.50. The stock traded down 3.22%. PIMCO New York Municipal PNI shares set a new yearly low of $7.66 this morning. The stock was down 1.72% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.66 this morning. The stock was down 1.72% on the session. Finch Therapeutics Group FNCH stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.63. Shares traded up 3.43%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.63. Shares traded up 3.43%. Strattec Security STRT shares set a new 52-week low of $21.46. The stock traded down 1.83%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $21.46. The stock traded down 1.83%. First Eagle Alternative FCRD stock hit $2.74 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.61%.

stock hit $2.74 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.61%. ChromaDex CDXC shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.20 on Monday morning, moving up 2.48%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.20 on Monday morning, moving up 2.48%. Clough Global Dividend GLV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $6.57 and moving down 0.28%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $6.57 and moving down 0.28%. MicroCloud Hologram HOLO stock drifted down 2.4% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.57.

stock drifted down 2.4% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.57. DTFTax-Free Income DTF stock set a new 52-week low of $11.15 on Monday, moving up 2.49%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.15 on Monday, moving up 2.49%. NextCure NXTC stock drifted down 3.03% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.83.

stock drifted down 3.03% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.83. So-Young Intl SY stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.70. Shares traded up 2.67%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.70. Shares traded up 2.67%. Apexigen APGN shares made a new 52-week low of $3.62 on Monday. The stock was down 11.65% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.62 on Monday. The stock was down 11.65% for the day. Genetron Holdings GTH shares set a new 52-week low of $0.85. The stock traded down 5.7%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.85. The stock traded down 5.7%. PIMCO Global Stocksplus PGP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.82 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.6%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.82 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.6%. Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.86.

stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.86. Viomi Technology Co VIOT stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.11. Shares traded down 2.59%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.11. Shares traded down 2.59%. Delaware Enhanced Global DEX stock hit a yearly low of $7.16. The stock was down 1.38% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.16. The stock was down 1.38% for the day. Voya Asia Pacific High IAE shares fell to $6.05 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $6.05 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat). OFS Credit OCCI shares moved down 2.82% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.18, drifting down 2.82%.

shares moved down 2.82% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.18, drifting down 2.82%. TCR2 Therapeutics TCRR shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Monday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Monday morning, moving 0.0% (flat). Charah Solns CHRA stock hit a yearly low of $2.10. The stock was down 1.41% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.10. The stock was down 1.41% for the day. National CineMedia NCMI stock set a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Monday, moving down 4.91%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Monday, moving down 4.91%. Stone Harbor Emerging EDF stock hit a yearly low of $4.01. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.01. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Hennessy Advisors HNNA stock hit a yearly low of $8.72. The stock was down 0.91% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.72. The stock was down 0.91% for the day. Invesco High Income Trust VLT stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $9.91. Shares traded down 0.11%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $9.91. Shares traded down 0.11%. Mesa Air Group MESA shares were down 2.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.74.

shares were down 2.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.74. Smart Sand SND shares set a new 52-week low of $1.39. The stock traded down 2.08%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.39. The stock traded down 2.08%. Mfs Inv Grade Municipal CXH stock drifted down 0.29% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.81.

stock drifted down 0.29% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.81. BitNile Hldgs NILE stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.18. Shares traded down 2.14%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.18. Shares traded down 2.14%. A2Z Smart Techs AZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.15 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.98%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.15 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.98%. MedAvail Holdings MDVL stock hit a yearly low of $0.75. The stock was down 7.73% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.75. The stock was down 7.73% for the day. Avino Silver & Gold Mines ASM shares were down 1.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.49.

shares were down 1.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.49. CytoSorbents CTSO shares made a new 52-week low of $1.33 on Monday. The stock was down 3.6% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.33 on Monday. The stock was down 3.6% for the day. Destra Multi-Alternative DMA stock drifted down 1.37% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.50.

stock drifted down 1.37% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.50. Neuberger Berman CA Muni NBW shares made a new 52-week low of $10.46 on Monday. The stock was down 0.66% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $10.46 on Monday. The stock was down 0.66% for the day. Delaware Investments Div DDF stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.51. Shares traded down 0.26%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.51. Shares traded down 0.26%. Advanced Emissions Solns ADES stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.99. The stock was down 3.55% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.99. The stock was down 3.55% on the session. First Trust/aberdeen Glb FAM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $5.44 and moving down 1.27%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $5.44 and moving down 1.27%. Exagen XGN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.21 and moving down 2.45%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.21 and moving down 2.45%. Senti Biosciences SNTI stock hit $1.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.92%.

stock hit $1.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.92%. BioLine Rx BLRX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.88. The stock was down 6.75% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.88. The stock was down 6.75% on the session. Natural Alternatives Intl NAII shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.38 on Monday morning, moving down 3.0%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.38 on Monday morning, moving down 3.0%. Friedman Industries FRD shares fell to $6.74 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.14%.

shares fell to $6.74 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.14%. John Hancock HTY shares moved down 1.92% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.60, drifting down 1.92%.

shares moved down 1.92% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.60, drifting down 1.92%. Renalytix RNLX shares were down 2.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.29.

shares were down 2.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.29. NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK NBO shares set a new yearly low of $9.31 this morning. The stock was down 0.75% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.31 this morning. The stock was down 0.75% on the session. Rekor Systems REKR shares hit a yearly low of $0.85. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.85. The stock was down 0.7% on the session. Lucira Health LHDX stock drifted down 8.66% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.12.

stock drifted down 8.66% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.12. GoHealth GOCO stock set a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Monday, moving down 1.22%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Monday, moving down 1.22%. European Equity Fund EEA stock hit $6.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.67%.

stock hit $6.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.67%. Graphex Gr GRFX shares moved down 1.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.36, drifting down 1.06%.

shares moved down 1.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.36, drifting down 1.06%. Profire Energy PFIE shares made a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Monday. The stock was up 1.61% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Monday. The stock was up 1.61% for the day. Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free NXN shares fell to $11.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.27%.

shares fell to $11.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.27%. abrdn Global Income Fund FCO shares fell to $4.53 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.52%.

shares fell to $4.53 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.52%. SPI Energy SPI shares hit a yearly low of $1.44. The stock was down 0.73% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.44. The stock was down 0.73% on the session. Lipocine LPCN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.47 and moving down 4.53%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.47 and moving down 4.53%. Integra Resources ITRG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.52 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.24%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.52 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.24%. Icecure Medical ICCM shares were down 7.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.12.

shares were down 7.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.12. First Trust Specialty Fnc FGB shares made a new 52-week low of $2.81 on Monday. The stock was down 0.67% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.81 on Monday. The stock was down 0.67% for the day. Ashford AINC shares made a new 52-week low of $11.40 on Monday. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $11.40 on Monday. The stock was up 0.92% for the day. Dirtt Environmental Solns DRTT stock hit $0.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 39.98%.

stock hit $0.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 39.98%. Vapotherm VAPO shares made a new 52-week low of $1.39 on Monday. The stock was down 2.78% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.39 on Monday. The stock was down 2.78% for the day. Better Choice Co BTTR shares fell to $1.18 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.59%.

shares fell to $1.18 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.59%. Achieve Life Sciences ACHV shares set a new 52-week low of $3.69. The stock traded down 3.61%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.69. The stock traded down 3.61%. Treasure Global TGL stock set a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Monday, moving up 6.91%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Monday, moving up 6.91%. VIA optronics VIAO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.16%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.16%. Tandy Leather Factory TLF shares set a new yearly low of $3.90 this morning. The stock was up 2.12% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.90 this morning. The stock was up 2.12% on the session. Celyad Oncology CYAD shares were down 10.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.44.

shares were down 10.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.44. AlerisLife ALR shares set a new yearly low of $1.01 this morning. The stock was down 3.52% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.01 this morning. The stock was down 3.52% on the session. Mfs Intermediate High Inc CIF shares hit a yearly low of $1.69. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.69. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Franklin Wireless FKWL shares set a new yearly low of $2.75 this morning. The stock was down 1.56% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.75 this morning. The stock was down 1.56% on the session. Sphere 3D ANY shares fell to $0.47 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.8%.

shares fell to $0.47 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.8%. Usio USIO shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.22 on Monday morning, moving down 5.79%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.22 on Monday morning, moving down 5.79%. Chemomab Therapeutics CMMB shares were up 4.86% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.41.

shares were up 4.86% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.41. Charles & Colvard CTHR stock hit a yearly low of $0.97. The stock was down 1.01% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.97. The stock was down 1.01% for the day. Neoleukin Therapeutics NLTX shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.67.

shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.67. Kingstone Companies KINS shares made a new 52-week low of $2.62 on Monday. The stock was down 1.43% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.62 on Monday. The stock was down 1.43% for the day. Trevena TRVN shares hit a yearly low of $0.16. The stock was down 1.58% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.16. The stock was down 1.58% on the session. Clever Leaves Holdings CLVR shares set a new 52-week low of $0.58. The stock traded up 0.5%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.58. The stock traded up 0.5%. Cocrystal Pharma COCP shares hit a yearly low of $0.26. The stock was down 3.25% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.26. The stock was down 3.25% on the session. Autoscope Technologies AATC stock hit $4.62 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.26%.

stock hit $4.62 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.26%. DallasNews DALN stock set a new 52-week low of $4.51 on Monday, moving up 0.43%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.51 on Monday, moving up 0.43%. AirNet Technology ANTE shares moved down 8.87% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.69, drifting down 8.87%.

shares moved down 8.87% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.69, drifting down 8.87%. Reborn Coffee REBN shares set a new 52-week low of $1.80. The stock traded down 0.77%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.80. The stock traded down 0.77%. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin CUBA shares made a new 52-week low of $3.74 on Monday. The stock was down 1.32% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.74 on Monday. The stock was down 1.32% for the day. Blue Water Vaccines BWV stock hit $1.73 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).

stock hit $1.73 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat). Marin Software MRIN shares hit a yearly low of $1.42. The stock was down 0.76% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.42. The stock was down 0.76% on the session. Oncorus ONCR stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.82. The stock was up 0.16% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.82. The stock was up 0.16% on the session. Vislink Technologies VISL shares moved down 1.58% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.45, drifting down 1.58%.

shares moved down 1.58% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.45, drifting down 1.58%. VIQ Solutions VQS stock drifted down 2.64% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.60.

stock drifted down 2.64% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.60. Reunion Neuroscience REUN stock hit $1.62 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 4.0%.

stock hit $1.62 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 4.0%. GSE Systems GVP shares fell to $0.92 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.96%.

shares fell to $0.92 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.96%. Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP stock hit $0.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.74%.

stock hit $0.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.74%. DAVIDsTEA DTEA shares set a new yearly low of $0.68 this morning. The stock was down 2.33% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.68 this morning. The stock was down 2.33% on the session. SpringBig Holdings SBIG stock hit a yearly low of $0.70. The stock was down 2.8% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.70. The stock was down 2.8% for the day. Yoshiharu Global YOSH stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.39. Shares traded down 2.74%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.39. Shares traded down 2.74%. Presidio Property Trust SQFT shares set a new yearly low of $1.36 this morning. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.36 this morning. The stock was down 0.71% on the session. Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA shares moved down 8.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.22, drifting down 8.78%.

shares moved down 8.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.22, drifting down 8.78%. Ampio Pharmaceuticals AMPE shares moved down 1.2% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.07, drifting down 1.2%.

shares moved down 1.2% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.07, drifting down 1.2%. WidePoint WYY shares made a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Monday. The stock was down 3.36% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Monday. The stock was down 3.36% for the day. Vyant Bio VYNT stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.53. Shares traded down 3.67%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.53. Shares traded down 3.67%. Tenon Medical TNON stock drifted down 8.28% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.41.

stock drifted down 8.28% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.41. Intellinetics INLX shares made a new 52-week low of $3.74 on Monday. The stock was up 2.86% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.74 on Monday. The stock was up 2.86% for the day. Wearable Devices WLDS stock drifted down 9.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.02.

stock drifted down 9.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.02. Aethlon Medical AEMD stock hit a yearly low of $0.62. The stock was down 1.22% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.62. The stock was down 1.22% for the day. Safe-T Gr SFET shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Monday morning, moving up 0.65%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Monday morning, moving up 0.65%. Harbor Custom Dev HCDI stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.00. The stock was up 0.01% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.00. The stock was up 0.01% on the session. Femasys FEMY shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.22 on Monday morning, moving down 2.4%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.22 on Monday morning, moving down 2.4%. Performance Shipping PSHG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.22 and moving up 2.79%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.22 and moving up 2.79%. cbdMD YCBD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.21 and moving up 6.7%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.21 and moving up 6.7%. PLx Pharma PLXP stock hit $0.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.86%.

stock hit $0.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.86%. DatChat DATS stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.60. The stock was up 4.47% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.60. The stock was up 4.47% on the session. Virpax Pharmaceuticals VRPX shares set a new 52-week low of $1.11. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.11. The stock traded 0.0% (flat). Ever-Glory Intl Gr EVK shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.87 on Monday morning, moving down 4.75%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.87 on Monday morning, moving down 4.75%. Biocept BIOC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.72 and moving up 2.48%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.72 and moving up 2.48%. Brooklyn BTX stock drifted down 3.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.21.

stock drifted down 3.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.21. Lottery.com LTRY shares fell to $0.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.13%.

shares fell to $0.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.13%. InspireMD NSPR shares fell to $1.51 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $1.51 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat). Pineapple Energy PEGY shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.60 on Monday morning, moving down 1.17%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.60 on Monday morning, moving down 1.17%. E-Home Household Service EJH stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.10. Shares traded down 1.48%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.10. Shares traded down 1.48%. Wheeler Real Estate IT WHLR shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.13 on Monday morning, moving down 5.0%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.13 on Monday morning, moving down 5.0%. Excellon Resources EXN stock hit $0.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.21%.

stock hit $0.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.21%. Aspen Gr ASPU stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.17%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.17%. Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock drifted down 2.45% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.34.

stock drifted down 2.45% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.34. Biophytis BPTS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.32%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.32%. Save Foods SVFD stock drifted down 3.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.10.

stock drifted down 3.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.10. LogicBio Therapeutics LOGC shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Monday morning, moving up 2.5%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Monday morning, moving up 2.5%. Engine Gaming And Media GAME stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.52 and moving up 6.52%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.52 and moving up 6.52%. Color Star Technology CSCW shares were up 3070.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.33.

shares were up 3070.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.33. Nexalin Technology NXL shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.18 on Monday morning, moving down 1.63%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.18 on Monday morning, moving down 1.63%. Saverone 2014 SVRE shares set a new yearly low of $1.52 this morning. The stock was down 0.01% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.52 this morning. The stock was down 0.01% on the session. MIND Technology MIND shares set a new yearly low of $0.58 this morning. The stock was down 1.66% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.58 this morning. The stock was down 1.66% on the session. LogicMark LGMK stock drifted up 2.0% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.79.

stock drifted up 2.0% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.79. Impac Mortgage Holdings IMH stock drifted down 5.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.36.

stock drifted down 5.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.36. Virios Therapeutics VIRI stock drifted down 6.47% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.40.

stock drifted down 6.47% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.40. InMed Pharmaceuticals INM stock hit a yearly low of $5.00. The stock was down 7.19% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.00. The stock was down 7.19% for the day. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals SNOA stock set a new 52-week low of $2.15 on Monday, moving down 0.92%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.15 on Monday, moving down 0.92%. Unique Fabricating UFAB stock hit $0.53 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.1%.

stock hit $0.53 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.1%. Rubicon Technology RBCN shares hit a yearly low of $2.41. The stock was down 1.21% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.41. The stock was down 1.21% on the session. Allied Healthcare Prods AHPI shares fell to $1.40 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.41%.

shares fell to $1.40 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.41%. Cosmos Holdings COSM shares made a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Monday. The stock was down 6.29% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Monday. The stock was down 6.29% for the day. Siyata Mobile SYTA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.33 and moving down 7.8%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.33 and moving down 7.8%. Oblong OBLG stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.16. The stock was up 2.56% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.16. The stock was up 2.56% on the session. Energy Focus EFOI shares moved up 5.35% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.50, drifting up 5.35%.

shares moved up 5.35% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.50, drifting up 5.35%. Tenax Therapeutics TENX shares set a new 52-week low of $0.16. The stock traded down 4.76%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.16. The stock traded down 4.76%. Mobilicom MOB shares set a new yearly low of $1.64 this morning. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.

