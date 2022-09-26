ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 26, 2022 2:09 PM | 81 min read
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

 

Monday saw 825 companies set new 52-week lows.

Key Facts About Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • Visa V was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Mobilicom MOB.
  • Color Star Technology CSCW shares dropped the most, trading down 3070.81% to reach its new 52-week low.
  • Skillsoft SKIL was the biggest winner of the bunch, with shares actually trading up 0.0% after it rebounded from its new 52-week low.

On Monday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

  • Visa V shares made a new 52-week low of $181.63 on Monday. The stock was down 0.94% for the day.
  • Oracle ORCL stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $63.73. Shares traded down 0.9%.
  • AstraZeneca AZN shares set a new yearly low of $53.57 this morning. The stock was down 1.52% on the session.
  • Verizon Communications VZ shares hit a yearly low of $39.02. The stock was down 0.82% on the session.
  • Novartis NVS shares fell to $74.39 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.31%.
  • United Parcel Service UPS shares set a new yearly low of $161.43 this morning. The stock was down 1.43% on the session.
  • Comcast CMCSA stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $30.72. Shares traded down 3.27%.
  • Sanofi SNY shares were down 2.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $37.26.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD stock hit a new 52-week low of $45.63. The stock was down 1.67% on the session.
  • Citigroup C shares moved down 2.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $43.11, drifting down 2.19%.
  • Rio Tinto RIO stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $51.01. Shares traded down 0.9%.
  • Sony Group SONY stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $67.12. Shares traded down 1.68%.
  • Prologis PLD shares set a new yearly low of $103.56 this morning. The stock was down 3.56% on the session.
  • ServiceNow NOW shares set a new yearly low of $369.72 this morning. The stock was down 1.52% on the session.
  • CME Group CME shares were down 1.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $177.87.
  • GSK GSK shares fell to $28.97 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.6%.
  • CSX CSX stock set a new 52-week low of $27.34 on Monday, moving down 0.76%.
  • Bank of Nova Scotia BNS shares moved down 3.09% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $49.11, drifting down 3.09%.
  • Mitsubishi UFJ Finl Gr MUFG shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.72 on Monday morning, moving down 2.37%.
  • Equinix EQIX stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $584.03. Shares traded down 1.24%.
  • Norfolk Southern NSC stock drifted down 1.77% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $213.06.
  • Charter Communications CHTR stock drifted down 4.02% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $308.41.
  • TC Energy TRP stock hit a yearly low of $42.83. The stock was down 1.64% for the day.
  • BCE BCE shares fell to $44.57 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.14%.
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical TAK shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.86 on Monday morning, moving down 0.62%.
  • National Grid NGG shares set a new 52-week low of $53.41. The stock traded down 3.78%.
  • Honda Motor Co HMC shares fell to $23.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.04%.
  • FedEx FDX shares set a new yearly low of $145.10 this morning. The stock was down 2.5% on the session.
  • Realty Income O shares hit a yearly low of $61.02. The stock was down 0.79% on the session.
  • Eni E shares made a new 52-week low of $20.51 on Monday. The stock was down 0.38% for the day.
  • Southern Copper SCCO shares hit a yearly low of $42.42. The stock was down 0.55% on the session.
  • Lloyds Banking Group LYG stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.88. Shares traded down 3.06%.
  • Vodafone Group VOD shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.53 on Monday morning, moving down 2.63%.
  • Welltower OP WELL stock hit a new 52-week low of $64.95. The stock was down 2.44% on the session.
  • Manulife Financial MFC stock drifted up 0.22% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.66.
  • Digital Realty Trust DLR stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $101.63. Shares traded down 1.26%.
  • TELUS TU stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.41 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.06%.
  • Simon Property Group SPG shares reached a new 52-week low of $87.40 on Monday morning, moving down 2.82%.
  • Warner Bros.Discovery WBD shares set a new yearly low of $11.41 this morning. The stock was down 2.86% on the session.
  • AvalonBay Communities AVB shares set a new 52-week low of $182.30. The stock traded down 1.25%.
  • Orange ORAN shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.13 on Monday morning, moving down 1.81%.
  • Sun Life Finl SLF shares set a new yearly low of $40.27 this morning. The stock was down 0.59% on the session.
  • ONEOK OKE stock set a new 52-week low of $51.41 on Monday, moving down 2.08%.
  • Baker Hughes BKR shares were down 3.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.78.
  • Weyerhaeuser WY shares were down 2.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $28.15.
  • Rogers Communications RCI shares hit a yearly low of $39.97. The stock was down 1.57% on the session.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M ERIC stock drifted down 1.09% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.86.
  • Southwest Airlines LUV shares hit a yearly low of $31.55. The stock was down 1.2% on the session.
  • Ecopetrol EC stock hit $8.86 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.16%.
  • Northern Trust NTRS shares reached a new 52-week low of $86.70 on Monday morning, moving down 1.66%.
  • Mid-America Apartment MAA stock hit a new 52-week low of $153.69. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.
  • ArcelorMittal MT shares made a new 52-week low of $20.13 on Monday. The stock was down 0.54% for the day.
  • Ventas VTR stock set a new 52-week low of $41.74 on Monday, moving down 3.57%.
  • Essex Property Trust ESS shares set a new yearly low of $240.08 this morning. The stock was down 1.53% on the session.
  • Markel MKL shares hit a yearly low of $1,078.15. The stock was down 1.77% on the session.
  • Paramount Global PARAA stock hit $22.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.23%.
  • Jacobs Solutions J stock drifted down 1.21% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $111.95.
  • Cincinnati Financial CINF stock drifted down 2.18% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $89.59.
  • Koninklijke Philips PHG shares made a new 52-week low of $15.57 on Monday. The stock was down 1.51% for the day.
  • Fleetcor Technologies FLT stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $180.98. Shares traded down 1.3%.
  • UDR UDR shares made a new 52-week low of $40.94 on Monday. The stock was down 2.05% for the day.
  • Albertsons Companies ACI shares made a new 52-week low of $24.66 on Monday. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.
  • Corebridge Financial CRBG stock set a new 52-week low of $19.97 on Monday, moving down 0.3%.
  • Paramount Global PARA stock hit $19.81 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.49%.
  • Camden Prop Trust CPT shares set a new 52-week low of $118.08. The stock traded down 1.14%.
  • Shinhan Financial Group SHG stock hit $24.53 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.3%.
  • Polestar Automotive PSNY stock set a new 52-week low of $5.73 on Monday, moving down 3.75%.
  • Shaw Communications SJR stock set a new 52-week low of $24.33 on Monday, moving down 1.26%.
  • Liberty Broadband LBRDA shares were down 3.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $77.69.
  • POSCO Holdings PKX stock drifted down 3.1% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $39.28.
  • Liberty Broadband LBRDK shares set a new yearly low of $76.85 this morning. The stock was down 4.06% on the session.
  • Seagate Tech Hldgs STX shares made a new 52-week low of $56.24 on Monday. The stock was down 2.08% for the day.
  • International Paper IP shares were down 3.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $31.77.
  • Kimco Realty KIM stock hit a yearly low of $18.16. The stock was down 3.14% for the day.
  • Nomura Holdings NMR stock set a new 52-week low of $3.32 on Monday, moving down 0.15%.
  • Celanese CE shares hit a yearly low of $88.49. The stock was down 2.4% on the session.
  • Rexford Industrial Realty REXR shares fell to $54.40 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.15%.
  • Qiagen QGEN shares fell to $40.85 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.9%.
  • Regency Centers REG shares set a new 52-week low of $53.06. The stock traded down 2.07%.
  • Annaly Capital Management NLY shares moved up 276.37% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $21.12, drifting up 276.37%.
  • WPP WPP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $40.88 and moving down 0.82%.
  • Ally Financial ALLY stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $28.89. Shares traded down 2.95%.
  • MarketAxess Holdings MKTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $224.89. The stock was down 0.8% on the session.
  • Liberty Global LBTYK shares fell to $16.97 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.55%.
  • Algonquin Power AQN shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.08 on Monday morning, moving down 2.96%.
  • Lumen Technologies LUMN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.86 and moving down 3.01%.
  • Healthcare Realty Trust HR shares hit a yearly low of $21.22. The stock was down 2.65% on the session.
  • AMC Entertainment AMC stock set a new 52-week low of $7.51 on Monday, moving down 4.9%.
  • Liberty Global LBTYA stock drifted down 2.82% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.01.
  • DISH Network DISH shares set a new 52-week low of $14.56. The stock traded down 3.75%.
  • Logitech International LOGI shares made a new 52-week low of $44.78 on Monday. The stock was down 2.26% for the day.
  • Medical Properties Trust MPW stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.02. The stock was down 3.13% on the session.
  • Federal Realty Investment FRT shares fell to $87.44 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.84%.
  • Lufax Holding LU stock hit a yearly low of $3.08. The stock was down 1.11% for the day.
  • Fortune Brands Home FBHS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $54.59 and moving down 1.53%.
  • SEI Investments SEIC stock hit a yearly low of $50.93. The stock was down 0.93% for the day.
  • Clarivate CLVT shares fell to $9.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.35%.
  • Banco Santander Chile BSAC shares made a new 52-week low of $13.67 on Monday. The stock was down 4.98% for the day.
  • EastGroup Props EGP stock drifted down 3.0% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $145.86.
  • Old Republic Intl ORI shares made a new 52-week low of $20.55 on Monday. The stock was down 1.67% for the day.
  • Alcoa AA stock hit a new 52-week low of $34.65. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.
  • BanColombia CIB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.51 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.45%.
  • Elanco Animal Health ELAN shares set a new 52-week low of $12.89. The stock traded down 1.82%.
  • US Foods Hldg USFD shares made a new 52-week low of $26.22 on Monday. The stock was down 1.84% for the day.
  • Qualtrics International XM stock hit a yearly low of $10.02. The stock was down 0.59% for the day.
  • Exact Sciences EXAS shares were down 1.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $32.63.
  • Brixmor Property Group BRX stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $18.45. Shares traded down 3.03%.
  • Popular BPOP shares reached a new 52-week low of $72.01 on Monday morning, moving down 1.49%.
  • Cable One CABO shares set a new yearly low of $915.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.21% on the session.
  • Frontier Communications FYBR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.78 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.17%.
  • AGNC Investment AGNC stock set a new 52-week low of $9.89 on Monday, moving down 4.8%.
  • Stag Industrial STAG shares set a new 52-week low of $28.74. The stock traded down 1.93%.
  • Skechers USA SKX stock hit a yearly low of $33.04. The stock was down 2.09% for the day.
  • FS KKR Capital FSK stock set a new 52-week low of $17.91 on Monday, moving down 2.36%.
  • Kilroy Realty KRC shares fell to $42.10 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.33%.
  • CAE CAE stock drifted down 0.58% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.40.
  • Trex Co TREX stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $43.84. Shares traded down 2.8%.
  • First American Financial FAF shares hit a yearly low of $45.74. The stock was down 2.32% on the session.
  • Lumentum Holdings LITE shares were down 1.43% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $68.85.
  • Vornado Realty VNO shares set a new yearly low of $23.64 this morning. The stock was down 3.07% on the session.
  • Rayonier RYN shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.46 on Monday morning, moving down 3.02%.
  • Owl Rock Capital ORCC shares hit a yearly low of $11.23. The stock was down 1.39% on the session.
  • Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.93 on Monday morning, moving down 3.48%.
  • GXO Logistics GXO stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $35.43. Shares traded down 2.79%.
  • Colliers Intl Gr CIGI stock set a new 52-week low of $96.85 on Monday, moving down 2.47%.
  • Seaboard SEB stock set a new 52-week low of $3,295.00 on Monday, moving up 0.84%.
  • National Storage NSA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $40.98 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.54%.
  • Independence Realty Trust IRT shares set a new 52-week low of $16.94. The stock traded down 2.29%.
  • Rithm Capital RITM shares set a new yearly low of $7.68 this morning. The stock was down 5.38% on the session.
  • Cousins Props CUZ shares were down 3.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $23.41.
  • Physicians Realty Trust DOC stock set a new 52-week low of $14.94 on Monday, moving down 2.1%.
  • Madison Square Garden MSGS shares reached a new 52-week low of $141.12 on Monday morning, moving down 1.37%.
  • Thoughtworks Holding TWKS shares fell to $10.97 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.17%.
  • Bright Horizons Family BFAM stock set a new 52-week low of $57.51 on Monday, moving down 0.85%.
  • Phillips Edison PECO shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.18 on Monday morning, moving down 3.7%.
  • Douglas Emmett DEI stock hit a yearly low of $18.63. The stock was down 2.24% for the day.
  • Atlantica Sustainable AY stock drifted down 1.86% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $28.42.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NEA shares moved down 1.23% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.83, drifting down 1.23%.
  • APi Gr APG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $13.76 and moving down 0.78%.
  • Apple Hospitality REIT APLE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.96 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.54%.
  • PotlatchDeltic PCH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $39.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.68%.
  • ALLETE ALE stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $55.25. Shares traded down 0.73%.
  • Grupo Aval Acciones AVAL shares set a new 52-week low of $2.60. The stock traded down 2.22%.
  • Grupo Televisa TV stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $5.46. Shares traded down 3.18%.
  • PVH PVH stock hit a new 52-week low of $47.17. The stock was down 2.58% on the session.
  • Avient AVNT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $33.32 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.56%.
  • Evotec EVO shares fell to $8.46 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.05%.
  • NorthWestern NWE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $51.71 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.65%.
  • Kohl's KSS stock drifted down 2.85% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $25.28.
  • Altice USA ATUS shares moved down 4.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.43, drifting down 4.06%.
  • Broadstone Net Lease BNL shares set a new yearly low of $16.40 this morning. The stock was down 4.11% on the session.
  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE stock hit a new 52-week low of $40.33. The stock was down 2.02% on the session.
  • Howard Hughes HHC stock hit a new 52-week low of $56.90. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.
  • Highwoods Props HIW stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.64. The stock was down 2.69% on the session.
  • Galapagos GLPG stock drifted down 1.7% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $42.66.
  • Vontier VNT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.61 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.0%.
  • EPR Props EPR shares hit a yearly low of $36.76. The stock was down 3.04% on the session.
  • Nomad Foods NOMD stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $15.91. Shares traded down 2.62%.
  • Cushman & Wakefield CWK stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.86. The stock was down 1.97% on the session.
  • Hanesbrands HBI shares fell to $7.58 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.92%.
  • Corporate Office Props Tr OFC stock drifted down 2.28% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.46.
  • Pegasystems PEGA stock set a new 52-week low of $31.92 on Monday, moving down 0.68%.
  • LXP Industrial Trust LXP shares moved down 3.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.27, drifting down 3.02%.
  • Nuveen Quality Municipal NAD stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.16. The stock was down 1.02% on the session.
  • SL Green Realty SLG shares moved down 3.17% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $40.12, drifting down 3.17%.
  • Helen Of Troy HELE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $107.34 and moving down 0.66%.
  • Outfront Media OUT stock set a new 52-week low of $15.61 on Monday, moving down 1.94%.
  • Tricon Residential TCN stock set a new 52-week low of $9.05 on Monday, moving down 1.03%.
  • ACI Worldwide ACIW stock hit a yearly low of $20.35. The stock was down 1.4% for the day.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl EXG shares set a new 52-week low of $7.36. The stock traded down 0.89%.
  • Verint Systems VRNT shares fell to $34.15 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.58%.
  • Kennedy-Wilson Holdings KW shares hit a yearly low of $15.97. The stock was down 1.84% on the session.
  • DigitalBridge Group DBRG stock hit $13.26 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.68%.
  • John Wiley & Sons WLY shares were down 2.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $38.94.
  • JBG SMITH Properties JBGS stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.94. The stock was down 3.25% on the session.
  • Steven Madden SHOO shares were down 1.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.10.
  • Golub Capital BDC GBDC stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.46. The stock was down 1.3% on the session.
  • AMC Entertainment APE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.11 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 10.47%.
  • Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO shares made a new 52-week low of $11.64 on Monday. The stock was down 1.84% for the day.
  • Callon Petroleum CPE stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $31.80. Shares traded down 2.05%.
  • Nuveen Municipal Credit NZF shares made a new 52-week low of $11.61 on Monday. The stock was down 0.68% for the day.
  • Claros Mortgage Trust CMTG stock hit $13.44 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.87%.
  • Air Transport Services Gr ATSG shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.33 on Monday morning, moving up 2.1%.
  • Safehold SAFE shares fell to $28.37 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.17%.
  • Upwork UPWK stock drifted down 2.18% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.29.
  • Sabre SABR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.94%.
  • United Breweries Co CCU stock drifted down 1.74% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.32.
  • RLX Technology RLX stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.07. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.
  • Uniti Group UNIT stock hit a yearly low of $7.01. The stock was down 3.63% for the day.
  • Frontdoor FTDR shares fell to $20.16 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.17%.
  • Boot Barn Holdings BOOT shares reached a new 52-week low of $54.73 on Monday morning, moving down 3.38%.
  • Goldman Sachs BDC GSBD stock set a new 52-week low of $15.87 on Monday, moving down 2.21%.
  • Macerich MAC stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.50. Shares traded down 3.44%.
  • Burford Capital BUR shares were down 0.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.20.
  • Nuveen California Quality NAC stock hit a yearly low of $11.04. The stock was down 0.89% for the day.
  • Urban Edge Props UE stock hit a yearly low of $13.55. The stock was down 2.01% for the day.
  • Washington REIT WRE stock hit a yearly low of $18.19. The stock was down 2.71% for the day.
  • Novavax NVAX shares hit a yearly low of $20.29. The stock was down 2.86% on the session.
  • Hudson Pacific Properties HPP shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.09 on Monday morning, moving down 5.11%.
  • Golden Ocean Group GOGL shares made a new 52-week low of $7.60 on Monday. The stock was down 5.14% for the day.
  • Hercules Capital HTGC stock hit a yearly low of $12.14. The stock was down 4.3% for the day.
  • Diamondrock Hospitality DRH shares set a new yearly low of $7.33 this morning. The stock was down 1.53% on the session.
  • COHEN & STEERS QUALITY RQI stock set a new 52-week low of $11.28 on Monday, moving down 3.89%.
  • BlackRock Enhanced Equity BDJ shares hit a yearly low of $8.22. The stock was down 1.91% on the session.
  • Masonite International DOOR shares hit a yearly low of $67.97. The stock was down 1.4% on the session.
  • American Assets Trust AAT shares moved down 1.49% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $24.85, drifting down 1.49%.
  • Newmark Group NMRK stock drifted down 3.04% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.39.
  • MillerKnoll MLKN stock hit a yearly low of $19.43. The stock was down 1.78% for the day.
  • Gray Television GTN shares fell to $15.60 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.2%.
  • Easterly Government Props DEA stock drifted down 4.26% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.81.
  • Paramount Group PGRE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.29 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.86%.
  • Tanger Factory Outlet SKT stock drifted down 3.54% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.55.
  • Allegiant Travel ALGT stock hit $77.68 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.69%.
  • Chimera Investment CIM stock set a new 52-week low of $6.04 on Monday, moving down 6.94%.
  • OPKO Health OPK stock set a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Monday, moving down 2.93%.
  • Maxar Technologies MAXR stock hit $18.78 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.51%.
  • Kratos Defense & Security KTOS stock set a new 52-week low of $10.99 on Monday, moving down 2.04%.
  • Two Harbors Investment TWO stock drifted down 5.33% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.95.
  • Liberty Latin America LILA shares made a new 52-week low of $6.10 on Monday. The stock was down 2.54% for the day.
  • Liberty Latin America LILAK shares made a new 52-week low of $6.08 on Monday. The stock was down 2.55% for the day.
  • Piedmont Office Realty PDM stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $10.73. Shares traded down 3.75%.
  • Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares set a new 52-week low of $18.31. The stock traded down 2.7%.
  • Marcus & Millichap MMI stock hit a new 52-week low of $32.48. The stock was down 3.37% on the session.
  • Acadia Realty Trust AKR shares hit a yearly low of $13.13. The stock was down 3.78% on the session.
  • Kronos Worldwide KRO stock hit a yearly low of $10.83. The stock was down 1.18% for the day.
  • Brandywine Realty Trust BDN shares were down 4.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.12.
  • Pagaya Technologies PGY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.83 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.97%.
  • NexPoint Residential NXRT shares moved down 2.34% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $47.06, drifting down 2.34%.
  • Global Net Lease GNL shares set a new yearly low of $11.41 this morning. The stock was down 4.98% on the session.
  • Alexander & Baldwin ALEX stock drifted down 0.86% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.98.
  • Encore Capital Gr ECPG stock hit a yearly low of $47.88. The stock was down 0.73% for the day.
  • WideOpenWest WOW shares set a new 52-week low of $12.96. The stock traded down 5.39%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl ETG stock drifted up 0.1% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.76.
  • Nuveen Municipal High Inc NMZ stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.53. The stock was down 2.09% on the session.
  • Integral Ad Science IAS shares set a new yearly low of $7.15 this morning. The stock was down 2.32% on the session.
  • Oaktree Specialty Lending OCSL shares hit a yearly low of $6.00. The stock was down 0.84% on the session.
  • ePlus PLUS shares hit a yearly low of $40.86. The stock was down 0.29% on the session.
  • Costamare CMRE shares set a new yearly low of $8.98 this morning. The stock was down 4.02% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Duration EVV shares set a new yearly low of $9.43 this morning. The stock was down 0.94% on the session.
  • Boulder Gwth & Income STEW shares hit a yearly low of $11.05. The stock was down 0.81% on the session.
  • Veris Residential VRE stock hit a yearly low of $11.71. The stock was down 3.29% for the day.
  • Scholastic SCHL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $30.76 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.9%.
  • Celestica CLS stock set a new 52-week low of $8.44 on Monday, moving down 0.78%.
  • Centerspace CSR shares set a new yearly low of $67.31 this morning. The stock was down 2.04% on the session.
  • BlackRock Taxable BBN shares moved down 1.17% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.44, drifting down 1.17%.
  • Green Dot GDOT stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $18.46. Shares traded down 1.15%.
  • Membership Collective MCG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.85 and moving down 2.77%.
  • Playa Hotels & Resorts PLYA shares fell to $5.72 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.12%.
  • Franklin BSP Realty Trust FBRT shares moved down 2.36% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.50, drifting down 2.36%.
  • Employers Holdings EIG shares moved down 0.67% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $34.93, drifting down 0.67%.
  • Atrion ATRI shares moved down 0.61% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $542.10, drifting down 0.61%.
  • Zuora ZUO shares moved down 1.63% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.20, drifting down 1.63%.
  • Primoris Services PRIM shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.38 on Monday morning, moving up 0.25%.
  • Barings BDC BBDC stock hit a yearly low of $8.55. The stock was down 2.36% for the day.
  • Blackrock Credit BTZ stock set a new 52-week low of $9.94 on Monday, moving down 0.3%.
  • Equinox Gold EQX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.02 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.55%.
  • BrightSpire Capital BRSP stock drifted down 4.04% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.07.
  • Netstreit NTST shares fell to $18.05 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.98%.
  • Cohen & Steers REIT RNP shares set a new 52-week low of $19.10. The stock traded down 1.03%.
  • Saul Centers BFS shares fell to $38.01 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.35%.
  • Seabridge Gold SA shares fell to $10.75 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.99%.
  • iStar STAR stock hit a yearly low of $10.03. The stock was down 5.42% for the day.
  • Nuveen New York AMT-Free NRK stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.91. The stock was down 0.5% on the session.
  • Centerra Gold CGAU shares set a new 52-week low of $3.88. The stock traded down 4.87%.
  • Greenbrier Companies GBX shares hit a yearly low of $25.80. The stock was up 1.23% on the session.
  • Magnite MGNI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.42 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.38%.
  • Controladora Vuela VLRS shares fell to $7.35 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.4%.
  • Bain Capital Specialty BCSF shares set a new 52-week low of $12.94. The stock traded down 1.51%.
  • Necessity Retail REIT RTL shares fell to $6.09 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.48%.
  • Community Healthcare CHCT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $31.82 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.42%.
  • Blackrock Muni Interm MUI shares hit a yearly low of $10.87. The stock was down 0.64% on the session.
  • Sprott SII stock hit a new 52-week low of $31.36. The stock was down 1.9% on the session.
  • Alliancebernstein Glb AWF stock hit $9.09 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.22%.
  • ProPetro Holding PUMP shares set a new 52-week low of $7.26. The stock traded up 1.21%.
  • JELD-WEN Holding JELD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $8.96 and moving down 2.91%.
  • Ellington Financial EFC shares hit a yearly low of $12.56. The stock was down 5.08% on the session.
  • Armada Hoffler Properties AHH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $11.00 and moving down 1.59%.
  • Broadmark Realty Capital BRMK stock hit a yearly low of $5.62. The stock was down 3.58% for the day.
  • BrightView Holdings BV shares fell to $7.92 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.36%.
  • Office Props IT OPI shares set a new 52-week low of $14.81. The stock traded down 5.88%.
  • SLR Investment SLRC shares hit a yearly low of $13.06. The stock was down 2.01% on the session.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD MYI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.47 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.76%.
  • CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE CHI shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.84 on Monday morning, moving down 2.82%.
  • Redwood Trust RWT stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.10. Shares traded down 6.03%.
  • Trinseo TSE shares fell to $20.16 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.89%.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal EIM shares hit a yearly low of $9.75. The stock was down 0.81% on the session.
  • SilverCrest Metals SILV stock drifted down 2.03% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.79.
  • Westrock Coffee WEST shares set a new yearly low of $9.53 this morning. The stock was down 5.31% on the session.
  • CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est IGR shares were down 1.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.86.
  • ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES IMOS shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.55 on Monday morning, moving down 4.4%.
  • Western Asset Diversified WDI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $13.03 and moving up 0.23%.
  • Repay Hldgs RPAY stock drifted down 1.92% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.33.
  • RPT Realty RPT shares set a new yearly low of $7.79 this morning. The stock was down 3.21% on the session.
  • BlackRock TCP Cap TCPC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $11.47 and moving down 1.5%.
  • Arco Platform ARCE shares fell to $11.53 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.02%.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings MUJ shares made a new 52-week low of $11.95 on Monday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.
  • PIMCO High Income Fund PHK shares were down 1.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.77.
  • Gladstone Land LAND stock drifted down 3.26% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.58.
  • Aberdeen Asia-pacific FAX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.55 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.97%.
  • Gladstone Commercial GOOD stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $15.93. Shares traded down 3.89%.
  • PIMCO Municipal Income PML shares moved down 1.45% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.85, drifting down 1.45%.
  • Luther Burbank LBC shares were down 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.99.
  • Invesco Municipal VMO stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.24. The stock was down 0.64% on the session.
  • National Western Life NWLI shares set a new yearly low of $170.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.17% on the session.
  • TPG RE Finance Trust TRTX shares moved down 3.73% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.94, drifting down 3.73%.
  • CS Disco LAW shares made a new 52-week low of $10.04 on Monday. The stock was down 10.37% for the day.
  • Universal Health Realty UHT shares set a new yearly low of $42.73 this morning. The stock was down 2.64% on the session.
  • Global Medical REIT GMRE shares set a new yearly low of $8.85 this morning. The stock was down 3.0% on the session.
  • Dynex Cap DX shares set a new 52-week low of $12.99. The stock traded down 4.15%.
  • Nuveen California NKX stock hit a yearly low of $12.06. The stock was down 0.67% for the day.
  • System1 SST stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $6.30 and moving down 2.47%.
  • INDUS Realty Trust INDT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $55.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.27%.
  • Western Asset WIW stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $9.25 and moving down 1.16%.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Global BOE shares hit a yearly low of $8.81. The stock was down 1.07% on the session.
  • Distribution Solutions DSGR shares fell to $27.99 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.68%.
  • Invesco Value Municipal IIM stock hit $11.63 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.18%.
  • Cohen & Steers Ltd LDP stock set a new 52-week low of $18.44 on Monday, moving up 0.32%.
  • Unisys UIS stock set a new 52-week low of $7.86 on Monday, moving down 1.25%.
  • New Found Gold NFGC shares fell to $3.17 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.07%.
  • Holley HLLY stock set a new 52-week low of $4.47 on Monday, moving up 0.44%.
  • Phibro Animal Health PAHC stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.87. The stock was down 0.15% on the session.
  • Genco Shipping & Trading GNK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.02 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.54%.
  • Heidrick & Struggles Intl HSII shares were up 2.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $25.16.
  • MBIA MBI shares were down 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.32.
  • Invesco Trust VGM stock hit $9.48 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.89%.
  • Invesco Municipal VKQ stock hit a yearly low of $9.18. The stock was down 0.65% for the day.
  • Benson Hill BHIL shares moved down 1.66% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.41, drifting down 1.66%.
  • Tremor Intl TRMR shares were down 1.86% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.49.
  • Blackrock Municipal IT BLE shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.08 on Monday morning, moving down 0.3%.
  • Endeavour Silver EXK shares set a new 52-week low of $2.56. The stock traded down 2.08%.
  • Western Asset Emg Markets EMD shares moved down 1.56% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.16, drifting down 1.56%.
  • SunCoke Energy SXC shares moved up 0.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.73, drifting up 0.51%.
  • Invesco Quality Municipal IQI shares were down 1.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.26.
  • GAMCO Global Gold Natural GGN stock set a new 52-week low of $3.13 on Monday, moving down 0.6%.
  • Trinity Capital TRIN stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.67. The stock was down 1.43% on the session.
  • PGIM High Yield Fund ISD stock set a new 52-week low of $11.66 on Monday, moving down 0.32%.
  • Similarweb SMWB shares made a new 52-week low of $6.22 on Monday. The stock was down 3.34% for the day.
  • Blackrock Muniyield Fund MYD stock hit a yearly low of $10.01. The stock was up 0.01% for the day.
  • Farmers National Banc FMNB shares made a new 52-week low of $13.58 on Monday. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Intl BGY stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.49. The stock was down 0.88% on the session.
  • One Liberty Props OLP shares set a new yearly low of $22.00 this morning. The stock was down 5.87% on the session.
  • Latham Group SWIM shares set a new 52-week low of $3.88. The stock traded down 2.93%.
  • Nuveen New Jersey Quality NXJ shares were down 0.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.15.
  • PennantPark Floating Rate PFLT shares moved down 2.16% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.10, drifting down 2.16%.
  • Nuveen Floating Rate Inc JFR shares fell to $8.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.56%.
  • Iamgold IAG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.96 and moving down 4.94%.
  • Nuveen Taxable Municipal NBB shares fell to $15.74 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.38%.
  • Taboola.com TBLA shares set a new 52-week low of $1.87. The stock traded down 2.09%.
  • Hyster-Yale Materials HY stock hit a yearly low of $25.67. The stock was down 1.52% for the day.
  • Invesco California Value VCV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.07 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.19%.
  • John Hancock Preferred HPI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $16.25 and moving up 0.21%.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income JPI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $18.69 and moving down 0.24%.
  • Western Asset Managed MMU shares set a new 52-week low of $9.83. The stock traded down 0.41%.
  • Tattooed Chef TTCF shares hit a yearly low of $5.10. The stock was down 2.66% on the session.
  • Granite Point Mortgage GPMT stock drifted down 4.51% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.70.
  • Despegar.com DESP shares hit a yearly low of $5.93. The stock was down 3.24% on the session.
  • Blackrock Muniassets Fund MUA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.26 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.19%.
  • Nuveen Multi-Asset Income NMAI stock hit a yearly low of $11.61. The stock was down 0.21% for the day.
  • Advent Claymore Convt AVK shares made a new 52-week low of $11.09 on Monday. The stock was down 2.11% for the day.
  • Atlanticus Holdings ATLC shares made a new 52-week low of $25.01 on Monday. The stock was up 1.65% for the day.
  • Allspring Inc Opps EAD stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.27. Shares traded down 0.32%.
  • TriplePoint Venture Gwth TPVG shares set a new 52-week low of $10.73. The stock traded down 1.28%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield NY MYN shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.42 on Monday morning, moving down 0.73%.
  • Pennant Park Investment PNNT stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $5.69. Shares traded down 2.05%.
  • Calamos Global Dynamic CHW shares set a new 52-week low of $6.03. The stock traded down 3.97%.
  • First Trust High Income FSD shares were down 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.91.
  • MVB Financial MVBF stock hit a yearly low of $29.27. The stock was down 0.39% for the day.
  • Sarcos Technology STRC stock set a new 52-week low of $2.29 on Monday, moving down 4.55%.
  • John Hancock Preferred HPF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.59 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.02%.
  • DouYu Intl Hldgs DOYU stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.10. The stock was down 5.13% on the session.
  • Putnam Municipal Opps PMO shares set a new yearly low of $10.20 this morning. The stock was down 0.78% on the session.
  • MasterCraft Boat Hldgs MCFT shares fell to $19.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.36%.
  • Forge Global Holdings FRGE stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.85. Shares traded up 4.21%.
  • Charge Enterprises CRGE shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.59 on Monday morning, moving down 2.96%.
  • Guggenheim Taxable GBAB stock drifted down 0.49% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.44.
  • Aberdeen Global Premier AWP stock drifted down 3.2% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.92.
  • Terran Orbital LLAP shares made a new 52-week low of $2.39 on Monday. The stock was down 7.34% for the day.
  • Nuveen Floating Rate Inc JRO shares set a new yearly low of $8.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.
  • New Pacific Metals NEWP shares fell to $2.04 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%.
  • RiverNorth Flex Muni b RFMZ stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $13.29 and moving up 0.15%.
  • OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT shares moved down 2.35% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.80, drifting down 2.35%.
  • Safe Bulkers SB shares set a new yearly low of $2.65 this morning. The stock was down 3.25% on the session.
  • Nuveen New York Quality NAN shares made a new 52-week low of $10.40 on Monday. The stock was down 0.86% for the day.
  • Nuveen Real Asset I&G JRI stock hit a yearly low of $11.38. The stock was down 1.08% for the day.
  • Daseke DSKE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.69 and moving up 1.13%.
  • Lovesac LOVE stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $20.27. Shares traded down 0.87%.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS MHN stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $9.80. Shares traded down 1.5%.
  • DMC Glb BOOM stock set a new 52-week low of $15.45 on Monday, moving down 4.85%.
  • Ranpak Hldgs PACK stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.63. The stock was down 5.28% on the session.
  • Alliancebernstein Ntnl AFB shares fell to $10.46 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.91%.
  • Skillsoft SKIL shares set a new yearly low of $1.80 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Morgan Stanley China CAF shares fell to $13.61 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.07%.
  • Gladstone Capital GLAD stock hit $8.58 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.45%.
  • Virtus Convertible NCV shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.25 on Monday morning, moving down 0.61%.
  • Putnam Managed Municipal PMM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $5.83 and moving down 0.84%.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic DSM shares hit a yearly low of $5.71. The stock was down 0.35% on the session.
  • RiverNorth Managed RMM shares set a new yearly low of $14.34 this morning. The stock was down 0.93% on the session.
  • Franklin Street Props FSP shares hit a yearly low of $2.70. The stock was down 3.7% on the session.
  • Home Point Capital HMPT shares were down 2.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.90.
  • Morgan Stanley Emerging EDD shares hit a yearly low of $4.14. The stock was down 1.87% on the session.
  • MFS Charter Income MCR shares hit a yearly low of $6.09. The stock was up 1.25% on the session.
  • MoneyLion ML stock drifted down 1.33% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.10.
  • Gannett Co GCI stock hit a yearly low of $1.83. The stock was down 3.91% for the day.
  • Angel Oak Financial FINS stock hit $13.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.82%.
  • Cantaloupe CTLP shares made a new 52-week low of $3.75 on Monday. The stock was down 2.57% for the day.
  • Saratoga Investment SAR shares hit a yearly low of $22.01. The stock was down 2.07% on the session.
  • Diversified Healthcare DHC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.10 and moving down 3.91%.
  • Horizon Tech Finance HRZN stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $10.35. Shares traded down 1.7%.
  • NexPoint Real Estate NREF shares set a new 52-week low of $17.28. The stock traded down 4.07%.
  • SciPlay SCPL shares were up 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.60.
  • Franklin Duration Income FTF shares moved down 0.31% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.27, drifting down 0.31%.
  • Macquarie Global MGU shares fell to $20.55 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.41%.
  • Eaton Vance National EOT stock drifted down 0.34% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.21.
  • Barings Global Short BGH shares were down 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.91.
  • First Trust Senior FCT stock drifted up 0.94% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.46.
  • Blackrock NY Municipal BNY shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.86 on Monday morning, moving down 0.65%.
  • Nauticus Robotics KITT shares fell to $4.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 11.52%.
  • Invesco Pennsylvania VPV stock drifted down 0.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.61.
  • Delaware Investments VFL shares fell to $10.72 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.81%.
  • Pioneer High IT PHT stock hit a yearly low of $6.50. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Doubleline Opportunistic DBL shares were down 1.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.44.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings MUE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.49%.
  • Rivernorth Opps Fund RIV stock drifted up 0.49% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.06.
  • Nuveen Real Estate Income JRS shares hit a yearly low of $7.69. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.
  • HF Foods Group HFFG shares set a new 52-week low of $3.92. The stock traded up 0.24%.
  • Templeton Emerging Market TEI shares moved down 1.91% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.60, drifting down 1.91%.
  • Willdan Group WLDN stock drifted up 0.36% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.39.
  • Blackrock Investment BKN stock hit $12.57 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.72%.
  • Nuveen Ohio Quality NUO shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.78 on Monday morning, moving down 0.51%.
  • Eaton Vance California EVM stock hit a yearly low of $8.50. The stock was down 1.44% for the day.
  • Akili AKLI shares made a new 52-week low of $2.30 on Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • BuzzFeed BZFD shares were down 0.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.45.
  • Sprott Focus Trust FUND stock hit a yearly low of $6.99. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
  • 22nd Century Group XXII stock set a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Monday, moving down 2.11%.
  • CURO Group Holdings CURO stock set a new 52-week low of $4.80 on Monday, moving down 1.99%.
  • Mexico Fund MXF shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.17 on Monday morning, moving down 0.38%.
  • Nuveen Core Equity Alpha JCE stock drifted down 0.54% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.13.
  • Neuberger Berman NBH shares fell to $10.34 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.05%.
  • Pioneer Municipal High IT MHI stock hit $8.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.47%.
  • Intercure INCR stock hit $4.14 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.71%.
  • Invesco Trust For Invnt VTN shares made a new 52-week low of $9.60 on Monday. The stock was down 1.54% for the day.
  • Credit Suisse High Yield DHY shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.79, drifting 0.0% (flat).
  • Five Point Holdings FPH stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.62. The stock was down 2.87% on the session.
  • Great Ajax AJX shares made a new 52-week low of $8.13 on Monday. The stock was down 3.76% for the day.
  • RiverNorth/DoubleLine OPP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.54 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.39%.
  • Western Copper & Gold WRN stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.19. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Presto Technologies PRST stock drifted down 11.67% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.42.
  • Nuveen Senior Income Fund NSL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.63 and moving down 0.43%.
  • Franklin Universal Trust FT shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.00 on Monday morning, moving down 1.05%.
  • Unifi UFI shares hit a yearly low of $9.76. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.
  • Vintage Wine Estates VWE shares hit a yearly low of $2.82. The stock was down 5.32% on the session.
  • Gabelli Multimedia Trust GGT shares set a new yearly low of $6.09 this morning. The stock was up 1.45% on the session.
  • abrdn Income Credit ACP stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.11. The stock was down 2.66% on the session.
  • Blackstone Senior BSL stock hit $12.71 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.27%.
  • Invesco Bond VBF shares moved down 1.01% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.76, drifting down 1.01%.
  • PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund PZC stock set a new 52-week low of $7.47 on Monday, moving down 0.53%.
  • Ondas Holdings ONDS shares made a new 52-week low of $3.87 on Monday. The stock was down 0.38% for the day.
  • Insight Select Income INSI shares set a new 52-week low of $15.32. The stock traded up 0.2%.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine Total FLC stock set a new 52-week low of $15.65 on Monday, moving down 0.06%.
  • Commercial Vehicle Group CVGI stock set a new 52-week low of $4.80 on Monday, moving down 0.92%.
  • Gatos Silver GATO shares made a new 52-week low of $2.24 on Monday. The stock was down 0.43% for the day.
  • Nuveen Inter Dur Quality NIQ stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $12.19 and moving down 0.41%.
  • NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL NRO shares set a new yearly low of $3.35 this morning. The stock was down 2.99% on the session.
  • Mind Medicine MNMD shares set a new yearly low of $5.57 this morning. The stock was down 2.26% on the session.
  • Rocky Brands RCKY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.34 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.34%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield MPA stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.84. The stock was down 0.59% on the session.
  • BNY Mellon High Yield DHF shares set a new yearly low of $2.10 this morning. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.
  • New America High Income HYB stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.52. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.
  • Western Asset Global High EHI shares fell to $6.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.74%.
  • CalAmp CAMP stock hit $3.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.74%.
  • Nuveen Arizona Quality NAZ stock hit a yearly low of $12.46. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.
  • Sachem Cap SACH shares hit a yearly low of $3.69. The stock was down 4.88% on the session.
  • InfuSystems Holdings INFU shares hit a yearly low of $6.66. The stock was up 2.67% on the session.
  • Citi Trends CTRN shares were down 3.9% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.92.
  • Immutep IMMP stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.62. The stock was down 5.26% on the session.
  • USD Partners USDP shares moved up 0.48% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.07, drifting up 0.48%.
  • Voya Global Advantage IGA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.48 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.12%.
  • Eaton Vance Short EVG shares set a new yearly low of $9.85 this morning. The stock was down 1.92% on the session.
  • BrandywineGLOBAL BWG stock drifted down 2.7% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.91.
  • Performant Finl PFMT shares set a new yearly low of $1.76 this morning. The stock was down 2.72% on the session.
  • SuRo Capital SSSS stock drifted down 2.73% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.25.
  • Quantum QMCO stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.22. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts MSD stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.24. The stock was down 0.47% on the session.
  • Western Asset Mortgage DMO shares fell to $11.12 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.44%.
  • Potbelly PBPB stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.31. Shares traded down 1.21%.
  • BNY Mellon Municipal DMF stock set a new 52-week low of $6.12 on Monday, moving down 1.0%.
  • Perpetua Resources PPTA shares were down 0.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.01.
  • Fathom Digital Mfg FATH shares moved down 1.44% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.01, drifting down 1.44%.
  • Latch LTCH stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.83. The stock was up 3.07% on the session.
  • Momentus MNTS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.44 and moving down 1.77%.
  • StoneCastle Financial BANX stock drifted down 1.25% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.32.
  • Daktronics DAKT shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.73 on Monday morning, moving down 2.79%.
  • Venator Materials VNTR stock set a new 52-week low of $1.12 on Monday, moving down 4.27%.
  • eHealth EHTH stock set a new 52-week low of $4.37 on Monday, moving down 7.08%.
  • Federated Hermes Premier FMN shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.35 on Monday morning, moving down 1.15%.
  • Nuveen Short Duration JSD shares hit a yearly low of $11.65. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.
  • High Income Securities PCF shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.53 on Monday morning, moving down 0.74%.
  • Turtle Beach HEAR shares were down 2.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.94.
  • Malvern Bancorp MLVF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $15.11 and moving down 1.31%.
  • Cherry Hill Mortgage CHMI shares were down 5.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.81.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd PFO shares fell to $8.56 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.71%.
  • OFS Capital OFS shares were down 1.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.12.
  • AG Mortgage Investment MITT shares set a new yearly low of $5.01 this morning. The stock was down 3.28% on the session.
  • Nuveen Select Maturities NIM stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.85. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.
  • Western Asset Municipal MNP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.32 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.26%.
  • Mfs High Inc Municipal CXE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.45 and moving down 1.85%.
  • Greenhill & Co GHL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $5.92 and moving down 2.06%.
  • Harvard Bioscience HBIO shares set a new yearly low of $2.53 this morning. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.
  • Atossa Therapeutics ATOS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.80. Shares traded up 0.91%.
  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Monday morning, moving down 1.03%.
  • Matrix Service MTRX shares fell to $3.77 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.53%.
  • Korea Fund KF shares were down 1.21% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.26.
  • Computer Task Group CTG shares were down 0.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.43.
  • Aberdeen Australia Equity IAF stock hit a yearly low of $4.00. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.
  • Calamos Global Total CGO shares set a new yearly low of $10.01 this morning. The stock was down 8.08% on the session.
  • Golden Matrix Group GMGI shares fell to $3.01 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 4.5%.
  • Eaton Vance Senior Income EVF shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.25 on Monday morning, moving down 0.01%.
  • Vera Bradley VRA stock hit $2.94 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.47%.
  • DWS Strategic Municipal KSM shares set a new 52-week low of $8.10. The stock traded down 0.61%.
  • Leap Therapeutics LPTX shares moved down 2.52% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.87, drifting down 2.52%.
  • Swiss Helvetia Fund SWZ shares fell to $6.66 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.45%.
  • Acme United ACU stock hit $24.85 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.83%.
  • Pioneer Diversified High HNW shares were down 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.49.
  • Virtus Global VGI stock drifted down 0.51% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.73.
  • Gabelli Global Small GGZ stock drifted down 0.91% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.78.
  • VolitionRX VNRX shares set a new 52-week low of $1.50. The stock traded down 3.22%.
  • PIMCO New York Municipal PNI shares set a new yearly low of $7.66 this morning. The stock was down 1.72% on the session.
  • Finch Therapeutics Group FNCH stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.63. Shares traded up 3.43%.
  • Strattec Security STRT shares set a new 52-week low of $21.46. The stock traded down 1.83%.
  • First Eagle Alternative FCRD stock hit $2.74 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.61%.
  • ChromaDex CDXC shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.20 on Monday morning, moving up 2.48%.
  • Clough Global Dividend GLV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $6.57 and moving down 0.28%.
  • MicroCloud Hologram HOLO stock drifted down 2.4% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.57.
  • DTFTax-Free Income DTF stock set a new 52-week low of $11.15 on Monday, moving up 2.49%.
  • NextCure NXTC stock drifted down 3.03% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.83.
  • So-Young Intl SY stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.70. Shares traded up 2.67%.
  • Apexigen APGN shares made a new 52-week low of $3.62 on Monday. The stock was down 11.65% for the day.
  • Genetron Holdings GTH shares set a new 52-week low of $0.85. The stock traded down 5.7%.
  • PIMCO Global Stocksplus PGP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.82 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.6%.
  • Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.86.
  • Viomi Technology Co VIOT stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.11. Shares traded down 2.59%.
  • Delaware Enhanced Global DEX stock hit a yearly low of $7.16. The stock was down 1.38% for the day.
  • Voya Asia Pacific High IAE shares fell to $6.05 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
  • OFS Credit OCCI shares moved down 2.82% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.18, drifting down 2.82%.
  • TCR2 Therapeutics TCRR shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Monday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Charah Solns CHRA stock hit a yearly low of $2.10. The stock was down 1.41% for the day.
  • National CineMedia NCMI stock set a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Monday, moving down 4.91%.
  • Stone Harbor Emerging EDF stock hit a yearly low of $4.01. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Hennessy Advisors HNNA stock hit a yearly low of $8.72. The stock was down 0.91% for the day.
  • Invesco High Income Trust VLT stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $9.91. Shares traded down 0.11%.
  • Mesa Air Group MESA shares were down 2.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.74.
  • Smart Sand SND shares set a new 52-week low of $1.39. The stock traded down 2.08%.
  • Mfs Inv Grade Municipal CXH stock drifted down 0.29% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.81.
  • BitNile Hldgs NILE stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.18. Shares traded down 2.14%.
  • A2Z Smart Techs AZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.15 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.98%.
  • MedAvail Holdings MDVL stock hit a yearly low of $0.75. The stock was down 7.73% for the day.
  • Avino Silver & Gold Mines ASM shares were down 1.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.49.
  • CytoSorbents CTSO shares made a new 52-week low of $1.33 on Monday. The stock was down 3.6% for the day.
  • Destra Multi-Alternative DMA stock drifted down 1.37% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.50.
  • Neuberger Berman CA Muni NBW shares made a new 52-week low of $10.46 on Monday. The stock was down 0.66% for the day.
  • Delaware Investments Div DDF stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.51. Shares traded down 0.26%.
  • Advanced Emissions Solns ADES stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.99. The stock was down 3.55% on the session.
  • First Trust/aberdeen Glb FAM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $5.44 and moving down 1.27%.
  • Exagen XGN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.21 and moving down 2.45%.
  • Senti Biosciences SNTI stock hit $1.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.92%.
  • BioLine Rx BLRX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.88. The stock was down 6.75% on the session.
  • Natural Alternatives Intl NAII shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.38 on Monday morning, moving down 3.0%.
  • Friedman Industries FRD shares fell to $6.74 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.14%.
  • John Hancock HTY shares moved down 1.92% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.60, drifting down 1.92%.
  • Renalytix RNLX shares were down 2.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.29.
  • NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK NBO shares set a new yearly low of $9.31 this morning. The stock was down 0.75% on the session.
  • Rekor Systems REKR shares hit a yearly low of $0.85. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.
  • Lucira Health LHDX stock drifted down 8.66% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.12.
  • GoHealth GOCO stock set a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Monday, moving down 1.22%.
  • European Equity Fund EEA stock hit $6.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.67%.
  • Graphex Gr GRFX shares moved down 1.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.36, drifting down 1.06%.
  • Profire Energy PFIE shares made a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Monday. The stock was up 1.61% for the day.
  • Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free NXN shares fell to $11.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.27%.
  • abrdn Global Income Fund FCO shares fell to $4.53 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.52%.
  • SPI Energy SPI shares hit a yearly low of $1.44. The stock was down 0.73% on the session.
  • Lipocine LPCN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.47 and moving down 4.53%.
  • Integra Resources ITRG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.52 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.24%.
  • Icecure Medical ICCM shares were down 7.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.12.
  • First Trust Specialty Fnc FGB shares made a new 52-week low of $2.81 on Monday. The stock was down 0.67% for the day.
  • Ashford AINC shares made a new 52-week low of $11.40 on Monday. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.
  • Dirtt Environmental Solns DRTT stock hit $0.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 39.98%.
  • Vapotherm VAPO shares made a new 52-week low of $1.39 on Monday. The stock was down 2.78% for the day.
  • Better Choice Co BTTR shares fell to $1.18 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.59%.
  • Achieve Life Sciences ACHV shares set a new 52-week low of $3.69. The stock traded down 3.61%.
  • Treasure Global TGL stock set a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Monday, moving up 6.91%.
  • VIA optronics VIAO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.16%.
  • Tandy Leather Factory TLF shares set a new yearly low of $3.90 this morning. The stock was up 2.12% on the session.
  • Celyad Oncology CYAD shares were down 10.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.44.
  • AlerisLife ALR shares set a new yearly low of $1.01 this morning. The stock was down 3.52% on the session.
  • Mfs Intermediate High Inc CIF shares hit a yearly low of $1.69. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Franklin Wireless FKWL shares set a new yearly low of $2.75 this morning. The stock was down 1.56% on the session.
  • Sphere 3D ANY shares fell to $0.47 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.8%.
  • Usio USIO shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.22 on Monday morning, moving down 5.79%.
  • Chemomab Therapeutics CMMB shares were up 4.86% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.41.
  • Charles & Colvard CTHR stock hit a yearly low of $0.97. The stock was down 1.01% for the day.
  • Neoleukin Therapeutics NLTX shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.67.
  • Kingstone Companies KINS shares made a new 52-week low of $2.62 on Monday. The stock was down 1.43% for the day.
  • Trevena TRVN shares hit a yearly low of $0.16. The stock was down 1.58% on the session.
  • Clever Leaves Holdings CLVR shares set a new 52-week low of $0.58. The stock traded up 0.5%.
  • Cocrystal Pharma COCP shares hit a yearly low of $0.26. The stock was down 3.25% on the session.
  • Autoscope Technologies AATC stock hit $4.62 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.26%.
  • DallasNews DALN stock set a new 52-week low of $4.51 on Monday, moving up 0.43%.
  • AirNet Technology ANTE shares moved down 8.87% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.69, drifting down 8.87%.
  • Reborn Coffee REBN shares set a new 52-week low of $1.80. The stock traded down 0.77%.
  • Herzfeld Caribbean Basin CUBA shares made a new 52-week low of $3.74 on Monday. The stock was down 1.32% for the day.
  • Blue Water Vaccines BWV stock hit $1.73 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Marin Software MRIN shares hit a yearly low of $1.42. The stock was down 0.76% on the session.
  • Oncorus ONCR stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.82. The stock was up 0.16% on the session.
  • Vislink Technologies VISL shares moved down 1.58% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.45, drifting down 1.58%.
  • VIQ Solutions VQS stock drifted down 2.64% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.60.
  • Reunion Neuroscience REUN stock hit $1.62 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 4.0%.
  • GSE Systems GVP shares fell to $0.92 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.96%.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP stock hit $0.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.74%.
  • DAVIDsTEA DTEA shares set a new yearly low of $0.68 this morning. The stock was down 2.33% on the session.
  • SpringBig Holdings SBIG stock hit a yearly low of $0.70. The stock was down 2.8% for the day.
  • Yoshiharu Global YOSH stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.39. Shares traded down 2.74%.
  • Presidio Property Trust SQFT shares set a new yearly low of $1.36 this morning. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA shares moved down 8.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.22, drifting down 8.78%.
  • Ampio Pharmaceuticals AMPE shares moved down 1.2% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.07, drifting down 1.2%.
  • WidePoint WYY shares made a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Monday. The stock was down 3.36% for the day.
  • Vyant Bio VYNT stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.53. Shares traded down 3.67%.
  • Tenon Medical TNON stock drifted down 8.28% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.41.
  • Intellinetics INLX shares made a new 52-week low of $3.74 on Monday. The stock was up 2.86% for the day.
  • Wearable Devices WLDS stock drifted down 9.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.02.
  • Aethlon Medical AEMD stock hit a yearly low of $0.62. The stock was down 1.22% for the day.
  • Safe-T Gr SFET shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Monday morning, moving up 0.65%.
  • Harbor Custom Dev HCDI stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.00. The stock was up 0.01% on the session.
  • Femasys FEMY shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.22 on Monday morning, moving down 2.4%.
  • Performance Shipping PSHG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.22 and moving up 2.79%.
  • cbdMD YCBD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.21 and moving up 6.7%.
  • PLx Pharma PLXP stock hit $0.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.86%.
  • DatChat DATS stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.60. The stock was up 4.47% on the session.
  • Virpax Pharmaceuticals VRPX shares set a new 52-week low of $1.11. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Ever-Glory Intl Gr EVK shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.87 on Monday morning, moving down 4.75%.
  • Biocept BIOC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.72 and moving up 2.48%.
  • Brooklyn BTX stock drifted down 3.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.21.
  • Lottery.com LTRY shares fell to $0.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.13%.
  • InspireMD NSPR shares fell to $1.51 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
  • Pineapple Energy PEGY shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.60 on Monday morning, moving down 1.17%.
  • E-Home Household Service EJH stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.10. Shares traded down 1.48%.
  • Wheeler Real Estate IT WHLR shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.13 on Monday morning, moving down 5.0%.
  • Excellon Resources EXN stock hit $0.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.21%.
  • Aspen Gr ASPU stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.17%.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock drifted down 2.45% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.34.
  • Biophytis BPTS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.32%.
  • Save Foods SVFD stock drifted down 3.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.10.
  • LogicBio Therapeutics LOGC shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Monday morning, moving up 2.5%.
  • Engine Gaming And Media GAME stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.52 and moving up 6.52%.
  • Color Star Technology CSCW shares were up 3070.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.33.
  • Nexalin Technology NXL shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.18 on Monday morning, moving down 1.63%.
  • Saverone 2014 SVRE shares set a new yearly low of $1.52 this morning. The stock was down 0.01% on the session.
  • MIND Technology MIND shares set a new yearly low of $0.58 this morning. The stock was down 1.66% on the session.
  • LogicMark LGMK stock drifted up 2.0% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.79.
  • Impac Mortgage Holdings IMH stock drifted down 5.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.36.
  • Virios Therapeutics VIRI stock drifted down 6.47% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.40.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals INM stock hit a yearly low of $5.00. The stock was down 7.19% for the day.
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals SNOA stock set a new 52-week low of $2.15 on Monday, moving down 0.92%.
  • Unique Fabricating UFAB stock hit $0.53 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.1%.
  • Rubicon Technology RBCN shares hit a yearly low of $2.41. The stock was down 1.21% on the session.
  • Allied Healthcare Prods AHPI shares fell to $1.40 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.41%.
  • Cosmos Holdings COSM shares made a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Monday. The stock was down 6.29% for the day.
  • Siyata Mobile SYTA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.33 and moving down 7.8%.
  • Oblong OBLG stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.16. The stock was up 2.56% on the session.
  • Energy Focus EFOI shares moved up 5.35% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.50, drifting up 5.35%.
  • Tenax Therapeutics TENX shares set a new 52-week low of $0.16. The stock traded down 4.76%.
  • Mobilicom MOB shares set a new yearly low of $1.64 this morning. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-ftwOptions