Range
9.4 - 9.61
Vol / Avg.
102K/49.3K
Div / Yield
0.83/8.55%
52 Wk
9.59 - 11.56
Mkt Cap
105.7M
Payout Ratio
21.79
Open
9.4
P/E
2.55
EPS
0
Shares
11.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its objective of the fund is to seek total return comprised of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests a majority of the fund's net assets in a combination of securities and instruments that provide exposure to stocks and or produce income.

Analyst Ratings

PIMCO Global Stocksplus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PIMCO Global Stocksplus (PGP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PIMCO Global Stocksplus (NYSE: PGP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PIMCO Global Stocksplus's (PGP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PIMCO Global Stocksplus.

Q

What is the target price for PIMCO Global Stocksplus (PGP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PIMCO Global Stocksplus

Q

Current Stock Price for PIMCO Global Stocksplus (PGP)?

A

The stock price for PIMCO Global Stocksplus (NYSE: PGP) is $9.53 last updated Today at 8:57:17 PM.

Q

Does PIMCO Global Stocksplus (PGP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is PIMCO Global Stocksplus (NYSE:PGP) reporting earnings?

A

PIMCO Global Stocksplus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PIMCO Global Stocksplus (PGP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PIMCO Global Stocksplus.

Q

What sector and industry does PIMCO Global Stocksplus (PGP) operate in?

A

PIMCO Global Stocksplus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.