Reborn Coffee Stock (NASDAQ:REBN), Quotes and News Summary

Reborn Coffee Stock (NASDAQ: REBN)
|Day Range2.11 - 2.36
|52 Wk Range2.11 - 12.45
|Open / Close2.23 / 2.11
|Float / Outstanding- / 12.9M
|Vol / Avg.99.5K / 691K
|Mkt Cap27.3M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price3.01
|Div / Yield-
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS-0.05
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-11-22
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-09-27
|REV
You can purchase shares of Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ: REBN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Reborn Coffee’s space includes: Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC), Companhia Brasileira (NYSE:CBD), Kroger (NYSE:KR), Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO).
There is no analysis for Reborn Coffee
The stock price for Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ: REBN) is $2.11 last updated September 16, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Reborn Coffee.
Reborn Coffee’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Reborn Coffee.
Reborn Coffee is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.