Reborn Coffee
(NASDAQ:REBN)
$2.11
-0.16[-7.05%]
At close: Sep 16
$2.21
0.1000[4.74%]
After Hours: 4:18PM EDT
Day Range2.11 - 2.3652 Wk Range2.11 - 12.45Open / Close2.23 / 2.11Float / Outstanding- / 12.9M
Reborn Coffee Stock (NASDAQ:REBN), Quotes and News Summary

Reborn Coffee Stock (NASDAQ: REBN)

Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Reborn Coffee Inc is an operator and franchisor of retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee. The company operates in one reportable segment, consisting of both the wholesale and retail sales of coffee, water, and other beverages.
Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-11-22
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-09-27
REV

Reborn Coffee Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Reborn Coffee (REBN) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ: REBN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Reborn Coffee's (REBN) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Reborn Coffee (REBN) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Reborn Coffee

Q
Current Stock Price for Reborn Coffee (REBN)?
A

The stock price for Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ: REBN) is $2.11 last updated September 16, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does Reborn Coffee (REBN) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Reborn Coffee.

Q
When is Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) reporting earnings?
A

Reborn Coffee’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Q
Is Reborn Coffee (REBN) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Reborn Coffee.

Q
What sector and industry does Reborn Coffee (REBN) operate in?
A

Reborn Coffee is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.