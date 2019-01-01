|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ: AZ) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for A2Z Smart Technologies.
The latest price target for A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ: AZ) was reported by Benchmark on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting AZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 195.08% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ: AZ) is $6.1 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for A2Z Smart Technologies.
A2Z Smart Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for A2Z Smart Technologies.
A2Z Smart Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.