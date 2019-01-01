QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 8:17AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 9:18AM
A2Z Smart Technologies Corp is a technology company in Israel providing products to the Israeli Defense and Security Forces, specializing in military unmanned robotics and state-of-the-art automation and electronics technology. The company commenced the development of two products for the automotive market. The first product is a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions. The second product under development is a vehicle cover device that will protect automobiles from the extreme weather conditions while the vehicle is not in use. The company also provides maintenance services to both external and in-house complex electronic systems and products.

A2Z Smart Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy A2Z Smart Technologies (AZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ: AZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are A2Z Smart Technologies's (AZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for A2Z Smart Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for A2Z Smart Technologies (AZ) stock?

A

The latest price target for A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ: AZ) was reported by Benchmark on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting AZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 195.08% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for A2Z Smart Technologies (AZ)?

A

The stock price for A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ: AZ) is $6.1 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does A2Z Smart Technologies (AZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for A2Z Smart Technologies.

Q

When is A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) reporting earnings?

A

A2Z Smart Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is A2Z Smart Technologies (AZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for A2Z Smart Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does A2Z Smart Technologies (AZ) operate in?

A

A2Z Smart Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.