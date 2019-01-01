A2Z Smart Technologies Corp is a technology company in Israel providing products to the Israeli Defense and Security Forces, specializing in military unmanned robotics and state-of-the-art automation and electronics technology. The company commenced the development of two products for the automotive market. The first product is a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions. The second product under development is a vehicle cover device that will protect automobiles from the extreme weather conditions while the vehicle is not in use. The company also provides maintenance services to both external and in-house complex electronic systems and products.