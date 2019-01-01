QQQ
Range
2.33 - 2.45
Vol / Avg.
46.8K/65.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.38 - 7.91
Mkt Cap
20.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.33
P/E
-
EPS
-0.53
Shares
8.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
InspireMD Inc is the United States based medical device company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. The products of the company are the CGuard carotid Embolic Prevention System (CGuard EPS) and the MGuard Prime Embolic Protection System (MGuard Prime EPS). It generates the majority of the revenue from the sales of CGuard EPS which combines MicroNet and a self-expandable nitinol stent in a single device for use in carotid artery applications. The group operates in Germany, Italy, Belarus, Brazil, and other countries.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

InspireMD Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy InspireMD (NSPR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of InspireMD (NASDAQ: NSPR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are InspireMD's (NSPR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for InspireMD (NSPR) stock?

A

The latest price target for InspireMD (NASDAQ: NSPR) was reported by Alliance Global Partners on October 16, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.70 expecting NSPR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -71.37% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for InspireMD (NSPR)?

A

The stock price for InspireMD (NASDAQ: NSPR) is $2.445 last updated Today at 7:52:27 PM.

Q

Does InspireMD (NSPR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for InspireMD.

Q

When is InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR) reporting earnings?

A

InspireMD’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is InspireMD (NSPR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for InspireMD.

Q

What sector and industry does InspireMD (NSPR) operate in?

A

InspireMD is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.