InspireMD Inc is the United States based medical device company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. The products of the company are the CGuard carotid Embolic Prevention System (CGuard EPS) and the MGuard Prime Embolic Protection System (MGuard Prime EPS). It generates the majority of the revenue from the sales of CGuard EPS which combines MicroNet and a self-expandable nitinol stent in a single device for use in carotid artery applications. The group operates in Germany, Italy, Belarus, Brazil, and other countries.