CytoSorbents Corp is a critical care immunotherapy leader commercializing its European Union approved CytoSorb blood purification technology to treat deadly inflammation in critically ill and cardiac surgery patients in around 55 countries. The company is conducting its pivotal REFRESH 2 - AKI cardiac surgery trial, designed to support U.S. FDA approval. The company's product portfolio consists of CytoSorb, ContrastSorb, VetResQ, HemoDefend, K ontrol, and DrugSorb. The company has around 19 issued U.S. patents, multiple patents issued internationally, and a broad patent application portfolio pending.