Range
3.6 - 3.76
Vol / Avg.
25.2K/239.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.18 - 11.14
Mkt Cap
158.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.72
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
43.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
CytoSorbents Corp is a critical care immunotherapy leader commercializing its European Union approved CytoSorb blood purification technology to treat deadly inflammation in critically ill and cardiac surgery patients in around 55 countries. The company is conducting its pivotal REFRESH 2 - AKI cardiac surgery trial, designed to support U.S. FDA approval. The company's product portfolio consists of CytoSorb, ContrastSorb, VetResQ, HemoDefend, K ontrol, and DrugSorb. The company has around 19 issued U.S. patents, multiple patents issued internationally, and a broad patent application portfolio pending.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
CytoSorbents Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CytoSorbents (CTSO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CytoSorbents (NASDAQ: CTSO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CytoSorbents's (CTSO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CytoSorbents (CTSO) stock?

A

The latest price target for CytoSorbents (NASDAQ: CTSO) was reported by Jefferies on September 17, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting CTSO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 312.09% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CytoSorbents (CTSO)?

A

The stock price for CytoSorbents (NASDAQ: CTSO) is $3.64 last updated Today at 5:01:03 PM.

Q

Does CytoSorbents (CTSO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CytoSorbents.

Q

When is CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) reporting earnings?

A

CytoSorbents’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is CytoSorbents (CTSO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CytoSorbents.

Q

What sector and industry does CytoSorbents (CTSO) operate in?

A

CytoSorbents is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.