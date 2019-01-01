|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.440
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28
|REV
|11.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of MBIA (NYSE: MBI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in MBIA’s space includes: Mercury General (NYSE:MCY), Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC), Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR), Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) and Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE).
The latest price target for MBIA (NYSE: MBI) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on February 5, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting MBI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -48.87% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for MBIA (NYSE: MBI) is $13.69 last updated Today at 3:01:26 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 15, 2008 to stockholders of record on December 19, 2007.
MBIA’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for MBIA.
MBIA is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.