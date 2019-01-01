QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
13.35 - 13.64
Vol / Avg.
78.1K/442.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.33 - 17.9
Mkt Cap
744.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.56
P/E
-
EPS
-2.49
Shares
54.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 2:59PM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 4:15PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 6:16PM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
MBIA Inc provides financial guaranty insurance for municipal bonds and asset-backed securities in the United States and internationally. It offers an unconditional guarantee to repay the principal and interest on these securities if the issuer defaults. MBIA insures bonds sold in the primary and secondary markets, as well as those held in unit investment trusts and by mutual funds. Many MBIA customers are secure public-sector entities.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.440

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV11.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MBIA Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MBIA (MBI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MBIA (NYSE: MBI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MBIA's (MBI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MBIA (MBI) stock?

A

The latest price target for MBIA (NYSE: MBI) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on February 5, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting MBI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -48.87% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MBIA (MBI)?

A

The stock price for MBIA (NYSE: MBI) is $13.69 last updated Today at 3:01:26 PM.

Q

Does MBIA (MBI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 15, 2008 to stockholders of record on December 19, 2007.

Q

When is MBIA (NYSE:MBI) reporting earnings?

A

MBIA’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is MBIA (MBI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MBIA.

Q

What sector and industry does MBIA (MBI) operate in?

A

MBIA is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.