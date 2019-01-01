QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
7.45 - 7.76
Vol / Avg.
48.7K/35.6K
Div / Yield
0.08/1.08%
52 Wk
7.3 - 15.63
Mkt Cap
51.7M
Payout Ratio
1.3
Open
7.53
P/E
1.61
EPS
1.91
Shares
6.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 4:47AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 4:56PM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 10:14AM
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 4:51PM
Benzinga - May 25, 2021, 11:20AM
Benzinga - May 25, 2021, 9:03AM
Friedman Industries Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and processing of steel products. The company's operating segment include Coil Products and Tubular Products. It generates maximum revenue from the Coil Products segment. The company's product and services include Temper Pass, Cut-To-Length, Whole Coils, Toll Processing, Electric Resistance Welded Pipe (ERW), New Mill Secondary and Pipe Finishing Services.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.430
REV51.656M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Friedman Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Friedman Industries (FRD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Friedman Industries (AMEX: FRD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Friedman Industries's (FRD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Friedman Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Friedman Industries (FRD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Friedman Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Friedman Industries (FRD)?

A

The stock price for Friedman Industries (AMEX: FRD) is $7.54 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:40:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Friedman Industries (FRD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.

Q

When is Friedman Industries (AMEX:FRD) reporting earnings?

A

Friedman Industries’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 14, 2022.

Q

Is Friedman Industries (FRD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Friedman Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Friedman Industries (FRD) operate in?

A

Friedman Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.