|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.430
|REV
|51.656M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Friedman Industries (AMEX: FRD) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Friedman Industries.
There is no analysis for Friedman Industries
The stock price for Friedman Industries (AMEX: FRD) is $7.54 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:40:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.
Friedman Industries’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Friedman Industries.
Friedman Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.