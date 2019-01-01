Exagen Inc is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to addressing the unmet need for the accurate diagnosis and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases. It currently markets four products under its Avise brand to provide an accurate, timely and differential diagnosis and to optimize the treatment of ARDs. It processed approximately 9,300 patient specimens for its diagnostic product line, Avise SLE. It markets and sells solutions to community rheumatologists.