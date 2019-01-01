QQQ
Range
7.56 - 8.02
Vol / Avg.
4K/36.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.42 - 24.67
Mkt Cap
128.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.02
P/E
-
EPS
-0.42
Shares
16.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Exagen Inc is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to addressing the unmet need for the accurate diagnosis and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases. It currently markets four products under its Avise brand to provide an accurate, timely and differential diagnosis and to optimize the treatment of ARDs. It processed approximately 9,300 patient specimens for its diagnostic product line, Avise SLE. It markets and sells solutions to community rheumatologists.

Exagen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Exagen (XGN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Exagen (NASDAQ: XGN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Exagen's (XGN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Exagen (XGN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Exagen (NASDAQ: XGN) was reported by Keybanc on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting XGN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 276.88% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Exagen (XGN)?

A

The stock price for Exagen (NASDAQ: XGN) is $7.96 last updated Today at 4:52:46 PM.

Q

Does Exagen (XGN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Exagen.

Q

When is Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) reporting earnings?

A

Exagen’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Exagen (XGN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Exagen.

Q

What sector and industry does Exagen (XGN) operate in?

A

Exagen is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.