Yoshiharu Global
(NASDAQ:YOSH)
$1.78
-0.34[-16.04%]
At close: Sep 16
$1.78
After Hours: 7:58PM EDT
Yoshiharu Global Stock (NASDAQ:YOSH), Quotes and News Summary

Yoshiharu Global Stock (NASDAQ: YOSH)

Day Range1.77 - 2.0352 Wk Range2.02 - 6.5Open / Close2.01 / 1.78Float / Outstanding4.7M / 12.9M
Vol / Avg.1.2M / 7.6MMkt Cap23MP/E-50d Avg. Price3
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float4.7MEPS-0.04
Yoshiharu Global Co is a Japanese restaurant operator. The company has one reportable segment, consisting of operating its stores. Yoshiharu serves the perfect, ideal ramen, as well as offers customers a wide variety of sushi, bento menu, and other favorite Japanese cuisines. It is owning and operating 6 restaurant stores with an additional 3 in development and 8 expected to open.
Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-11-12
REV

Yoshiharu Global Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Yoshiharu Global (YOSH) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ: YOSH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Yoshiharu Global's (YOSH) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Yoshiharu Global.

Q
What is the target price for Yoshiharu Global (YOSH) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Yoshiharu Global

Q
Current Stock Price for Yoshiharu Global (YOSH)?
A

The stock price for Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ: YOSH) is $1.78 last updated September 16, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does Yoshiharu Global (YOSH) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yoshiharu Global.

Q
When is Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) reporting earnings?
A

Yoshiharu Global’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Q
Is Yoshiharu Global (YOSH) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Yoshiharu Global.

Q
What sector and industry does Yoshiharu Global (YOSH) operate in?
A

Yoshiharu Global is in the Consumer Cyclical sector and Restaurants industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.