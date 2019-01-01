QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/204.8K
Div / Yield
0.8/11.57%
52 Wk
6.74 - 8.23
Mkt Cap
332.1M
Payout Ratio
888.57
Open
-
P/E
99.14
EPS
0
Shares
48M
Outstanding
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-end fund. It seeks high, current income, with a secondary goal of capital appreciation, by investing, under normal market conditions. The company's investment portfolio includes Foreign Government and Agency Securities; Quasi-Sovereign and Corporate Bonds; Common Stocks and Other Equity Interests, and Short-Term Investments and Money Market Funds.

Templeton Emerging Market Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Templeton Emerging Market (TEI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Templeton Emerging Market (NYSE: TEI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Templeton Emerging Market's (TEI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Templeton Emerging Market.

Q

What is the target price for Templeton Emerging Market (TEI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Templeton Emerging Market

Q

Current Stock Price for Templeton Emerging Market (TEI)?

A

The stock price for Templeton Emerging Market (NYSE: TEI) is $6.92 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Templeton Emerging Market (TEI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.

Q

When is Templeton Emerging Market (NYSE:TEI) reporting earnings?

A

Templeton Emerging Market does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Templeton Emerging Market (TEI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Templeton Emerging Market.

Q

What sector and industry does Templeton Emerging Market (TEI) operate in?

A

Templeton Emerging Market is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.