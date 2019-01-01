QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/194.3K
Div / Yield
1.14/9.00%
52 Wk
12.25 - 16.44
Mkt Cap
907.6M
Payout Ratio
27.41
Open
-
P/E
3.13
Shares
71.7M
Outstanding
CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE OPPORTUNITIES & INCOME FUND operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund invests in convertible securities and high yield securities.

CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (CHI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ: CHI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE's (CHI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE.

Q

What is the target price for CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (CHI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE

Q

Current Stock Price for CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (CHI)?

A

The stock price for CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ: CHI) is $12.65 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (CHI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ:CHI) reporting earnings?

A

CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (CHI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE.

Q

What sector and industry does CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (CHI) operate in?

A

CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.