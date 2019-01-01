QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
4.65 - 5.1
Vol / Avg.
154.2K/184.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.75 - 12.98
Mkt Cap
137.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.67
P/E
-
EPS
-0.65
Shares
27.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
NextCure Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. It is focused on understanding biological pathways, the interactions of cells and the role each interaction plays in an immune response. The company's product candidate, NC318, is an immunomedicine against an immunomodulatory receptor called Siglec-15, or S15.

NextCure Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NextCure (NXTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NextCure (NASDAQ: NXTC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NextCure's (NXTC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NextCure (NXTC) stock?

A

The latest price target for NextCure (NASDAQ: NXTC) was reported by Needham on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting NXTC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 180.56% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NextCure (NXTC)?

A

The stock price for NextCure (NASDAQ: NXTC) is $4.99 last updated Today at 8:46:50 PM.

Q

Does NextCure (NXTC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NextCure.

Q

When is NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) reporting earnings?

A

NextCure’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is NextCure (NXTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NextCure.

Q

What sector and industry does NextCure (NXTC) operate in?

A

NextCure is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.