QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
8.3 - 8.54
Vol / Avg.
68.9K/71.9K
Div / Yield
0.88/10.41%
52 Wk
7.6 - 11.59
Mkt Cap
228.2M
Payout Ratio
20.71
Open
8.54
P/E
2.04
Shares
27.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is the long-term growth of capital. The fund invests at least 80% of its assets, under normal market conditions, in common stock and other securities, including convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies in the telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gabelli Multimedia Trust (GGT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE: GGT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gabelli Multimedia Trust's (GGT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gabelli Multimedia Trust.

Q

What is the target price for Gabelli Multimedia Trust (GGT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gabelli Multimedia Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for Gabelli Multimedia Trust (GGT)?

A

The stock price for Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE: GGT) is $8.36 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gabelli Multimedia Trust (GGT) pay a dividend?

A

The next Gabelli Multimedia Trust (GGT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) reporting earnings?

A

Gabelli Multimedia Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gabelli Multimedia Trust (GGT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gabelli Multimedia Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Gabelli Multimedia Trust (GGT) operate in?

A

Gabelli Multimedia Trust is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.