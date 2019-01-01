QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5 - 5.2
Vol / Avg.
27.5K/50.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.8 - 9.07
Mkt Cap
148.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.04
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
28.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 6:19AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 5:49PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 6:06AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 5:45PM
Benzinga - Mar 15, 2021, 4:15PM
Benzinga - Mar 11, 2021, 4:16PM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Potbelly Corp owns and franchises hundreds of limited-service restaurants specializing in sandwiches and salads, shakes. The menu includes toasty sandwiches, signature salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, and, in breakfast locations it serves breakfast sandwiches and steel-cut oatmeal. Most of its locations are company-owned and located in the United States, with Illinois and Texas housing far more locations than any other state. The company has franchise partners in a number of countries. Excluding the United States, most of Potbelly's franchises are in the Middle East.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Potbelly Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Potbelly (PBPB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ: PBPB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Potbelly's (PBPB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Potbelly (PBPB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Potbelly (NASDAQ: PBPB) was reported by Piper Sandler on December 11, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting PBPB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -3.47% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Potbelly (PBPB)?

A

The stock price for Potbelly (NASDAQ: PBPB) is $5.18 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Potbelly (PBPB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Potbelly.

Q

When is Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) reporting earnings?

A

Potbelly’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Potbelly (PBPB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Potbelly.

Q

What sector and industry does Potbelly (PBPB) operate in?

A

Potbelly is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.