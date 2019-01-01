|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ: PBPB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Potbelly’s space includes: BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI), FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB), Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH), BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS).
The latest price target for Potbelly (NASDAQ: PBPB) was reported by Piper Sandler on December 11, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting PBPB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -3.47% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Potbelly (NASDAQ: PBPB) is $5.18 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Potbelly.
Potbelly’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Potbelly.
Potbelly is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.