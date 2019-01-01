QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
25.66 - 27.43
Vol / Avg.
1.3M/997.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
23.24 - 35.15
Mkt Cap
6.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
26.06
P/E
-
EPS
0.52
Shares
244.4M
Outstanding
Frontier Communications Parent Inc offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks, including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. It offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5000.770 0.2700
REV1.560B1.543B-17.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Frontier Communications Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Frontier Communications (FYBR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FYBR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Frontier Communications's (FYBR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Frontier Communications.

Q

What is the target price for Frontier Communications (FYBR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FYBR) was reported by JP Morgan on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting FYBR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 55.34% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Frontier Communications (FYBR)?

A

The stock price for Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FYBR) is $25.75 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Frontier Communications (FYBR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Frontier Communications.

Q

When is Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FYBR) reporting earnings?

A

Frontier Communications’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Frontier Communications (FYBR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Frontier Communications.

Q

What sector and industry does Frontier Communications (FYBR) operate in?

A

Frontier Communications is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.