QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3610.75 - 3795
Vol / Avg.
1.1K/0.9K
Div / Yield
9/0.24%
52 Wk
3110 - 4400
Mkt Cap
4.3B
Payout Ratio
1.84
Open
3644.99
P/E
7.62
EPS
81.5
Shares
1.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 1:34PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 5:35PM
Seaboard Corp is a conglomerate of food production and transportation businesses. The group operates six business segments: pork, commodity trading and milling, marine, sugar and alcohol, power, and turkey. The group offers hog production and pork processing, biodiesel production, agriculture commodity trading, agriculture commodity processing and logistics, grain and feed milling, cargo shipping, sugarcane production, alcohol production, sugar refining, power production, turkey production and processing, and production of jalapeno peppers. The largest end markets by revenue are the Caribbean and Central and South America.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS103.270
REV2.464B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Seaboard Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Seaboard (SEB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seaboard (AMEX: SEB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Seaboard's (SEB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Seaboard.

Q

What is the target price for Seaboard (SEB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Seaboard

Q

Current Stock Price for Seaboard (SEB)?

A

The stock price for Seaboard (AMEX: SEB) is $3712.51 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Seaboard (SEB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 24, 2022.

Q

When is Seaboard (AMEX:SEB) reporting earnings?

A

Seaboard’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Seaboard (SEB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seaboard.

Q

What sector and industry does Seaboard (SEB) operate in?

A

Seaboard is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.