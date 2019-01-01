QQQ
Range
11.8 - 12.13
Vol / Avg.
111K/63.6K
Div / Yield
2.17/17.86%
52 Wk
11.85 - 17.63
Mkt Cap
137.2M
Payout Ratio
56.17
Open
12
P/E
3.19
Shares
11.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
OFS Credit Co Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.690
REV5.674M

OFS Credit Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OFS Credit (OCCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OFS Credit (NASDAQ: OCCI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OFS Credit's (OCCI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for OFS Credit (OCCI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OFS Credit

Q

Current Stock Price for OFS Credit (OCCI)?

A

The stock price for OFS Credit (NASDAQ: OCCI) is $12.08 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does OFS Credit (OCCI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 10, 2021.

Q

When is OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) reporting earnings?

A

OFS Credit’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 11, 2022.

Q

Is OFS Credit (OCCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OFS Credit.

Q

What sector and industry does OFS Credit (OCCI) operate in?

A

OFS Credit is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.