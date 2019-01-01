|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-11
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.690
|REV
|5.674M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of OFS Credit (NASDAQ: OCCI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in OFS Credit’s space includes: Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN), SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS), Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND), Jupai Hldgs (NYSE:JP) and Investcorp Credit (NASDAQ:ICMB).
There is no analysis for OFS Credit
The stock price for OFS Credit (NASDAQ: OCCI) is $12.08 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 10, 2021.
OFS Credit’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for OFS Credit.
OFS Credit is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.