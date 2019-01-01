QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.81 - 9.85
Vol / Avg.
9K/23.7K
Div / Yield
0.25/2.57%
52 Wk
9.75 - 11.3
Mkt Cap
122.3M
Payout Ratio
67.61
Open
9.81
P/E
22.3
EPS
0
Shares
12.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital by investing in an investment-grade quality portfolio of municipal obligations with intermediate characteristics.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nuveen Select Maturities Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen Select Maturities (NIM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen Select Maturities (NYSE: NIM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nuveen Select Maturities's (NIM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen Select Maturities.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen Select Maturities (NIM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuveen Select Maturities

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen Select Maturities (NIM)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen Select Maturities (NYSE: NIM) is $9.826 last updated Today at 5:36:45 PM.

Q

Does Nuveen Select Maturities (NIM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen Select Maturities (NYSE:NIM) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen Select Maturities does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen Select Maturities (NIM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen Select Maturities.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen Select Maturities (NIM) operate in?

A

Nuveen Select Maturities is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.