You can purchase shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LPTX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Leap Therapeutics’s space includes: Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO), Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL), Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM), Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) and Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX).
The latest price target for Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LPTX) was reported by Mizuho on October 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting LPTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 210.88% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LPTX) is $1.93 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Leap Therapeutics.
Leap Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Leap Therapeutics.
Leap Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.