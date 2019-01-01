Leap Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer by inhibiting fundamental tumor-promoting pathways and by harnessing the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its clinical stage program is DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1. DKK1 is a protein that regulates the Wnt signaling pathways and enables tumor cells to proliferate and spread, as well as suppresses the immune system from attacking the tumor. The company is studying DKN-01 in multiple ongoing clinical trials in patients with esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, or prostate cancer. Its other clinical studies include P100, P102, P204, P205, and P103.