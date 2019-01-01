QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
91.4K/1.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.33 - 4.17
Mkt Cap
170.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.14
Shares
88.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Leap Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer by inhibiting fundamental tumor-promoting pathways and by harnessing the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its clinical stage program is DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1. DKK1 is a protein that regulates the Wnt signaling pathways and enables tumor cells to proliferate and spread, as well as suppresses the immune system from attacking the tumor. The company is studying DKN-01 in multiple ongoing clinical trials in patients with esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, or prostate cancer. Its other clinical studies include P100, P102, P204, P205, and P103.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-11
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Leap Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LPTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Leap Therapeutics's (LPTX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LPTX) was reported by Mizuho on October 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting LPTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 210.88% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)?

A

The stock price for Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LPTX) is $1.93 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Leap Therapeutics.

Q

When is Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) reporting earnings?

A

Leap Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Leap Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) operate in?

A

Leap Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.