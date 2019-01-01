Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage biotech company, focusing on the discovery and development of therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with large unmet need. The company's lead candidate, CM-101, is a monoclonal antibody that targets CCL24 and was shown to interfere with the underlying biology of liver, skin and lung fibrosis using a novel and differentiated mechanism of action. It is advancing three Phase 2 clinical trials in parallel for CM-101 treating rare fibrotic conditions.