Range
3.64 - 3.74
Vol / Avg.
15.5K/117K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.55 - 79
Mkt Cap
42.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.66
P/E
-
EPS
-0.26
Shares
11.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage biotech company, focusing on the discovery and development of therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with large unmet need. The company's lead candidate, CM-101, is a monoclonal antibody that targets CCL24 and was shown to interfere with the underlying biology of liver, skin and lung fibrosis using a novel and differentiated mechanism of action. It is advancing three Phase 2 clinical trials in parallel for CM-101 treating rare fibrotic conditions.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-28
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Chemomab Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CMMB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chemomab Therapeutics's (CMMB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CMMB) was reported by Aegis Capital on December 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting CMMB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 703.15% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB)?

A

The stock price for Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CMMB) is $3.7353 last updated Today at 3:03:50 PM.

Q

Does Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chemomab Therapeutics.

Q

When is Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) reporting earnings?

A

Chemomab Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chemomab Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) operate in?

A

Chemomab Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.