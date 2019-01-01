QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/8.8M
Div / Yield
0.72/2.52%
52 Wk
18.75 - 30.11
Mkt Cap
27.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.33
Shares
953.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 21 hours ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 8:10AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 1:05PM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 11:21AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 9:55AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 8:24AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 8:24AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 7:24AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 8:26AM
load more
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Baker Hughes in its current form originated in 2017 from the merger of Baker Hughes with GE Oil & Gas. Baker Hughes' history of oilfield innovation stretches back over a century, and with the combination with GE, the company now can offer the full spectrum of services to oil and gas companies, from upstream to downstream.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2800.250 -0.0300
REV5.490B5.519B29.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Baker Hughes Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Baker Hughes (BKR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Baker Hughes's (BKR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Baker Hughes (BKR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) was reported by JP Morgan on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting BKR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.40% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Baker Hughes (BKR)?

A

The stock price for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is $28.6 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Baker Hughes (BKR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) reporting earnings?

A

Baker Hughes’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Baker Hughes (BKR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Baker Hughes.

Q

What sector and industry does Baker Hughes (BKR) operate in?

A

Baker Hughes is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.