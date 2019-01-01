|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.330
|0.430
|0.1000
|REV
|1.550B
|1.648B
|98.000M
You can purchase shares of Skechers USA (NYSE: SKX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Skechers USA’s space includes: Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO), Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW), Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) and Nike (NYSE:NKE).
The latest price target for Skechers USA (NYSE: SKX) was reported by OTR Global on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SKX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Skechers USA (NYSE: SKX) is $46.03 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Skechers USA.
Skechers USA’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Skechers USA.
Skechers USA is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.