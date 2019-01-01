QQQ
Range
44.04 - 46.24
Vol / Avg.
1.4M/1.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
35.78 - 55.87
Mkt Cap
7.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
44.12
P/E
9.73
EPS
2.58
Shares
155.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Skechers USA Inc is a lifestyle footwear company under the Skechers GO brand name. Products offered include various styles of women's shoes, men's shoes, girl's shoes, boy's shoes, performance shoes, and work shoes. Allied products offered are apparel, bags, eyewear, toys, and more. Its products are available for sale at department and specialty stores, athletic and independent retailers, boutiques, and internet retailers. The company's operating segments include Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It generates maximum revenue from the International Wholesale segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3300.430 0.1000
REV1.550B1.648B98.000M

Analyst Ratings

Skechers USA Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Skechers USA (SKX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Skechers USA (NYSE: SKX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Skechers USA's (SKX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Skechers USA (SKX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Skechers USA (NYSE: SKX) was reported by OTR Global on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SKX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Skechers USA (SKX)?

A

The stock price for Skechers USA (NYSE: SKX) is $46.03 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Skechers USA (SKX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Skechers USA.

Q

When is Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) reporting earnings?

A

Skechers USA’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Skechers USA (SKX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Skechers USA.

Q

What sector and industry does Skechers USA (SKX) operate in?

A

Skechers USA is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.