Range
6.78 - 7.15
Vol / Avg.
31.3K/21.1K
Div / Yield
0.48/6.68%
52 Wk
4.06 - 11.58
Mkt Cap
36.9M
Payout Ratio
44.44
Open
7.12
P/E
13.31
EPS
0.11
Shares
5.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Autoscope Technologies Corp is a company that improves safety and efficiency for cities and highways by developing and delivering above-ground detection technology, applications, and solutions. It gives Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) professionals more precise and accurate information including real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics to make more confident and proactive decisions.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Autoscope Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Autoscope Technologies (AATC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ: AATC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Autoscope Technologies's (AATC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Autoscope Technologies (AATC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Autoscope Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Autoscope Technologies (AATC)?

A

The stock price for Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ: AATC) is $6.87 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Autoscope Technologies (AATC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) reporting earnings?

A

Autoscope Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Autoscope Technologies (AATC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Autoscope Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Autoscope Technologies (AATC) operate in?

A

Autoscope Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.