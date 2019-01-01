QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc provides semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers, and foundries. Back-end testing services are offered for high-density memory, mixed-signal, and liquid crystal display driver semiconductors. Packaging and testing operations are held in Taiwan, but services are offered to a global client base. Testing solutions are carried out for the complete spectrum of integrated circuits, including digital logic, ASIC, high-speed digital, memory, mixed-signal, and LCD devices. Customers seeking package solutions are also offered a diverse group of options that include leadframe-based packages, substrate-based packages, and others.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ: IMOS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES's (IMOS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) stock?

A

The latest price target for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ: IMOS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 17, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting IMOS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS)?

A

The stock price for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ: IMOS) is $34.14 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.58 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 8, 2021 to stockholders of record on August 6, 2021.

Q

When is ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) reporting earnings?

A

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Q

What sector and industry does ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) operate in?

A

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.