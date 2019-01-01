ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc provides semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers, and foundries. Back-end testing services are offered for high-density memory, mixed-signal, and liquid crystal display driver semiconductors. Packaging and testing operations are held in Taiwan, but services are offered to a global client base. Testing solutions are carried out for the complete spectrum of integrated circuits, including digital logic, ASIC, high-speed digital, memory, mixed-signal, and LCD devices. Customers seeking package solutions are also offered a diverse group of options that include leadframe-based packages, substrate-based packages, and others.