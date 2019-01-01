QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Aspen Group Inc is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again. Its only segment being educational delivery operation using a core infrastructure that serves the curriculum and educational delivery needs of its online and campus students regardless of geography.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.040-0.110 -0.0700
REV19.950M18.940M-1.010M

Aspen Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aspen Group (ASPU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) through any online brokerage.



Q

Who are Aspen Group's (ASPU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Aspen Group (ASPU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.00 expecting ASPU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 65.29% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aspen Group (ASPU)?

A

The stock price for Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) is $1.21 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aspen Group (ASPU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aspen Group.

Q

When is Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) reporting earnings?

A

Aspen Group’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 15, 2022.

Q

Is Aspen Group (ASPU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aspen Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Aspen Group (ASPU) operate in?

A

Aspen Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.