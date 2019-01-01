|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.040
|-0.110
|-0.0700
|REV
|19.950M
|18.940M
|-1.010M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Aspen Group’s space includes: Puxin (NYSE:NEW), RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU), Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU), China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) and OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE).
The latest price target for Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.00 expecting ASPU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 65.29% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) is $1.21 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Aspen Group.
Aspen Group’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Aspen Group.
Aspen Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.