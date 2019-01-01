|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.520
|0.730
|0.2100
|REV
|2.050B
|2.262B
|212.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in GXO Logistics’s space includes: Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG), Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD), ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO), Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW).
The latest price target for GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) was reported by Loop Capital on December 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GXO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) is $80.46 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for GXO Logistics.
GXO Logistics’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for GXO Logistics.
GXO Logistics is in the Industrials sector and Air Freight & Logistics industry. They are listed on the NYSE.