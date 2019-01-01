QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Air Freight & Logistics
GXO Logistics Inc is a contract logistics company. Its revenue is diversified across numerous verticals and customers, including many multinational corporations. It provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfillment, e-commerce, and reverse logistics, and other supply chain services differentiated by its ability to deliver technology-enabled, customized solutions at scale.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5200.730 0.2100
REV2.050B2.262B212.000M

GXO Logistics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GXO Logistics (GXO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GXO Logistics's (GXO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for GXO Logistics (GXO) stock?

A

The latest price target for GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) was reported by Loop Capital on December 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GXO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for GXO Logistics (GXO)?

A

The stock price for GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) is $80.46 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GXO Logistics (GXO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GXO Logistics.

Q

When is GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) reporting earnings?

A

GXO Logistics’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 15, 2022.

Q

Is GXO Logistics (GXO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GXO Logistics.

Q

What sector and industry does GXO Logistics (GXO) operate in?

A

GXO Logistics is in the Industrials sector and Air Freight & Logistics industry. They are listed on the NYSE.