|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ: BANX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in StoneCastle Financial’s space includes: Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN), SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS), Sculptor Capital (NYSE:SCU), Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) and Investcorp Credit (NASDAQ:ICMB).
The latest price target for StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ: BANX) was reported by National Securities Corporation on June 16, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting BANX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -9.79% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ: BANX) is $22.17 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 5, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2021.
StoneCastle Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for StoneCastle Financial.
StoneCastle Financial is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.