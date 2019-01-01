QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/10.9K
Div / Yield
1.52/6.84%
52 Wk
19.37 - 24.19
Mkt Cap
156.7M
Payout Ratio
49.03
49.03
Open
-
P/E
7.17
EPS
0.44
Shares
7.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
StoneCastle Financial Corp is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent capital appreciation. The company's investment in various portfolios such as debt securities, trust preferred securities, preferred shares of credit securitization, preferred securities, convertible preferred stock, exchange-traded fund, limited partnership interest, and money market fund.

StoneCastle Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy StoneCastle Financial (BANX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ: BANX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are StoneCastle Financial's (BANX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for StoneCastle Financial (BANX) stock?

A

The latest price target for StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ: BANX) was reported by National Securities Corporation on June 16, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting BANX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -9.79% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for StoneCastle Financial (BANX)?

A

The stock price for StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ: BANX) is $22.17 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does StoneCastle Financial (BANX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 5, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2021.

Q

When is StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) reporting earnings?

A

StoneCastle Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is StoneCastle Financial (BANX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for StoneCastle Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does StoneCastle Financial (BANX) operate in?

A

StoneCastle Financial is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.